What Russia is doing to Mariupol "will be remembered for centuries," Zelensky says

A long line of cars queue to leave the heavily damaged city of Mariupol following a recent lull on March 17. (Maximilian Clarke/SOPA/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the sustained Russian attack on the besieged city of Mariupol is an "act of terror" that will be "remembered for centuries."

In a video message posted to Facebook early Sunday, the Ukrainian President said Mariupol will go down in history as an example of war crimes.

Earlier Saturday, Zelensky addressed the Swiss people via video link, saying Switzerland supported EU sanctions against Moscow and called for Switzerland to take further action against Russia.

“This means a lot for the Russian state apparatus, for the people who are used to thinking that power is money," he said in the Facebook message.

He said he urged Switzerland to take additional steps such as ensuring Swiss companies that have not yet left the Russian market would do so immediately.

“So that they don’t give a single dollar, Franc or Euro to the Russian war machine for killing our people. So that all those who are guilty of war against our country will not be able to enjoy life in Switzerland, the Swiss real estate and the Swiss banks.”

In the Saturday address, Zelensky singled out Swiss company Nestle, which has not left Russia.