Putin in “total panic” fearing a pro-democracy uprising in Moscow, says UK's Boris Johnson
From CNN's Hira Humayun
Russian President Vladimir Putin is in “total panic” over the idea of a revolution in Moscow, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a Conservative Party conference in Blackpool Saturday.
“Why did he decide to invade this totally innocent country? He didn’t really believe Ukraine was going to join NATO any time soon, he knew perfectly well there was no plan to put missiles on Ukrainian soil,” Johnson said in his address, which was broadcast on the Conservative Party’s Twitter page.
Johnson said Putin was “frightened” of Ukraine because of the country’s free press, free elections, democracy and open markets, and feared the Ukrainian model’s “implicit reproach to himself.”
“He has been terrified of the effect of that Ukrainian model on him and on Russia,” the Prime Minister said. “And he’s been in a total panic about a so-called color revolution in Moscow itself. That’s why he’s trying so brutally to snuff out the flame of freedom in Ukraine; and that’s why it is so vital that he fails.”
9 min ago
Friends and colleagues mourn death of Ukrainian ballet dancer killed in Russian shelling
From CNN's Jennifer Hauser
Artem Datsishin a ballet dancer with Ukraine's National Opera House has died after being injured in Russian shelling, according to social media posts from his friends and colleagues.
Tatiana Borovik, who said on social media that she is a friend and colleague of Datsishin said he was injured on Feb. 26 in the Russian attack and later died in hospital.
"Farewell my dear man !! I can't express my heartache that is overwhelming me! May your memory be bright!!" she wrote on Facebook Thursday.
CNN could not confirm the circumstances of Datsishin’s death.
Datsishin was a "beautiful artist, a long-term soloist of the ballet corps" and "a wonderful man," Anatoly Solovyanenko, stage director at the National Opera of Ukraine said in a Facebook post Thursday.
Alina Cojocaru, a former Royal Ballet dancer from Romania, told CNN affiliate ITN that she was dance partners with Datsishin when she was training in Ukraine.
"Artem was one of the first partners I danced with when I was 15 in Kyiv. We both had the same teacher when I joined the theatre. My memory goes to how I knew them how we met and how we danced together. I could not comprehend that that’s a reality now happening," Cojocaru told ITN.
On Saturday, former Royal Ballet stars Alina Cojocaru and Ivan Putrov will reunite and be joined by several other international dance starts for a fundraising gala called "Dance for Ukraine" at the London Coliseum.
11 min ago
Two children killed in shelled building collapse during Russia’s attack in eastern Ukraine
From CNN's Andrew Carey, Oleksandra Ochman, Olga Voitovych and Yulia Kesaieva
While Ukraine’s army reported little in the way of offensive operations by Russian forces around Kyiv and in parts of the south on Saturday, further east fighting continued to rage.
Two children were killed in the town of Rubizhne after being pulled from the rubble of a residential building pummeled by Russian artillery fire, the emergency services said.
A woman also died in the same building collapse; her daughter survived and was in a stable condition.
Some context: Rubizhne is part of a cluster of small towns and villages that remain in Ukrainian hands but lie close to two breakaway pro-Russian statelets inside eastern Ukraine.
The Ukrainian army’s most recent assessment of the war makes clear they are seen as a current focus of Russia’s campaign in the east — to link the two strongholds around Luhansk and Donetsk with territorial gains made to the northwest in the region around Kharkiv.
Saturday’s daily update from the army’s central command — released in the early afternoon — reported a series of Russian offensives with “the main efforts focused on attempts to capture Severodonetsk, Rubizhne and Popasna.”
Further deaths and destruction: On Friday, four people were killed and ten others injured as Russian artillery opened up across a series of communities in the region, local Ukrainian authorities said.
Regional head Serhii Haidai said a total of 54 buildings had been hit, including 19 apartment blocks and two health care centers.
Some 23 towns and villages were without gas supplies and 26 were without electricity by the day’s end.
Many of those wounded in recent days were among 700 people evacuated through a humanitarian corridor on Saturday, Haidai reported.
9 min ago
51 min ago
Russia hopes military operation in Ukraine ends with security guarantees, expects Chinese relations to "get stronger"
From CNN’s Eleanor Pickston in London
Russia hopes its military operation in Ukraine will end with a “comprehensive agreement” on security issues and Ukraine agreeing to neutral status, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a Saturday media event.
Lavrov said Moscow is “ready” to look for guarantees of security and “to coordinate them for Ukraine, for the Europeans and, of course, for ourselves beyond the expansion of the North-Atlantic treaty.”
Lavrov believes Russia’s cooperation with China will “get stronger” in the face of western sanctions because "at a time when the west is blatantly undermining all the foundations on which the international system is based, we -- as two great powers -- need to think how to carry on in this world."
The view was echoed at a separate event in Beijing on Saturday. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said Western sanctions against Russia were getting "more and more outrageous," according to Reuters.
Although China has expressed concern about the war in Ukraine, Beijing has fallen short of condemning the Russian invasion. Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden during a video call Friday, “the Ukraine crisis is something we don't want to see.”
22 min ago
Mother shields baby daughter from shelling, prevents her being harmed, Ukrainian hospital says
From CNN's Jennifer Hauser in Atlanta
A mother covered her one-month-old baby with her body while their home was being shelled in Kyiv, according to a Facebook post from National Children's Specialized Hospital Ohmatdit on Friday.
The child was unharmed, but the mother sustained multiple injuries, the post said.
The child's mother and father were at home feeding their baby in the early morning hours when their building was shelled. They heard the sounds of shelling throughout the night getting closer and closer, the hospital said.
"When I went down to the yard, I saw that a shell had hit the kindergarten next to our house. There is no more ceiling, windows and doors in all the houses nearby. The debris of glass flew right on us," her husband said, according to the hospital.
The father was treated for scraping wounds to his leg and the mother underwent surgery for her injuries.
A picture of the family in the hospital shows the mother feeding her baby with a large bandage around her head while the father looks on.
2 hr 6 min ago
Ukraine says more than 6,600 people evacuated via humanitarian corridors on Saturday
From CNN’s Michelle Velez
At least 6,623 people have been evacuated via humanitarian corridors from besieged Ukrainian cities on Saturday, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.
Tymoshenko said that 4,128 people, including 1,172 children, were evacuated from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia.
In the Kyiv region, 1,820 people have been evacuated from smaller towns and cities -- including Bucha, Bilohorodka, Piskivka and Horenychi -- and were then transported into the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, he said.
In other parts of Ukraine, 675 people have been evacuated from the Luhansk region, Tymoshenko said.
2 hr 6 min ago
Mariupol residents forced to go to Russia against their will, city council says
From Olga Voitovch in Lviv
Residents of Mariupol, Ukraine, are being taken to Russian territory against their will by Russian forces, according to a statement Saturday from the Mariupol City Council.
“Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents have been taken to Russian territory. The occupiers illegally took people from the Livoberezhny district and from the shelter in the sports club building, where more than a thousand people (mostly women and children) were hiding from the constant bombing,” the statement read.
Captured Mariupol residents were taken to camps where Russian forces checked their phones and documents, the city council said, and then were redirected to remote Russian cities.
The besieged city is under almost constant bombardment, according to a major in Ukraine's army, and residents are rationing food and water as bodies are left in the streets.
There are also conflicting reports over the status of one of Ukraine’s key industrial facilities, the Azov steel plant, in Mariupol. New satellite imagery shows the destruction of the city's bombed theater, with the word "children" clearly visible on the outside of the building.
The statement quoted Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko, who said, "What the occupiers are doing today is familiar to the older generation, who saw the horrific events of World War II, when the Nazis forcibly captured people.”
"It is hard to imagine that in the 21st century people can be forcibly taken to another country," he added.
4 hr 41 min ago
