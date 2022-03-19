Artem Datsishin a ballet dancer with Ukraine's National Opera House has died after being injured in Russian shelling, according to social media posts from his friends and colleagues.

Tatiana Borovik, who said on social media that she is a friend and colleague of Datsishin said he was injured on Feb. 26 in the Russian attack and later died in hospital.

"Farewell my dear man !! I can't express my heartache that is overwhelming me! May your memory be bright!!" she wrote on Facebook Thursday.

CNN could not confirm the circumstances of Datsishin’s death.

Datsishin was a "beautiful artist, a long-term soloist of the ballet corps" and "a wonderful man," Anatoly Solovyanenko, stage director at the National Opera of Ukraine said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Alina Cojocaru, a former Royal Ballet dancer from Romania, told CNN affiliate ITN that she was dance partners with Datsishin when she was training in Ukraine.

"Artem was one of the first partners I danced with when I was 15 in Kyiv. We both had the same teacher when I joined the theatre. My memory goes to how I knew them how we met and how we danced together. I could not comprehend that that’s a reality now happening," Cojocaru told ITN.

On Saturday, former Royal Ballet stars Alina Cojocaru and Ivan Putrov will reunite and be joined by several other international dance starts for a fundraising gala called "Dance for Ukraine" at the London Coliseum.