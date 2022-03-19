World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:54 a.m. ET, March 19, 2022
1 min ago

Former tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov returns to Ukraine to fight: "You can't just watch"

Retired Ukrainian tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov.
When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, retired tennis pro Alexandr Dolgopolov was in Turkey — but was soon on his way home to his native Ukraine to join the war.

The former world No. 13 retired from the sport last year following a career that took him around the world. But he returned to Ukraine "because it's my home," he told CNN on Friday. "I've seen many sports people, singers, stay here and helping out — so why shouldn't I be here?"

Among the ranks of Ukrainian athletes fighting to defend their country are boxing champions Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko, and boxing legends the Klitschko brothers — Wladimir and Kyiv Mayor Vitali.

"There are many normal people staying here — old people, children," Dolgopolov added.

"So I'm here. I'm going to help with what I can. If I need to fight, I'll fight."

While preparing for the trip, Dolgopolov had doubts about whether he was ready to kill or die, he said. But once Russia began targeting civilian infrastructure, "it became the business of every Ukrainian," he said. "You can't just watch how they shoot your people."

That sentiment is strongly felt across Ukraine — which is why Russia is facing such strong resistance, he said. "You must understand that almost every man here is ready to take a weapon and fight. How do you fight such motivated people?"
3 min ago

It's 6 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Several residential buildings are destroyed by Russian military shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022. 
Civilian casualties are growing as Russia continues its assault on several key cities in Ukraine. Here's what you need to know:

  • Hundreds likely still under rubble: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that 130 people have been rescued so far from a bombed theater in the city of Mariupol. Hundreds of civilians were taking shelter at the theater when it was bombed on Wednesday. Zelensky said rescue operations are continuing at the site, and hundreds of people likely remain under the rubble. Mariupol has been hit by constant shelling in recent days, with French President Emmanuel Macron expressing concern about the situation to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.
  • Zelensky's message: "It's time to talk," Zelensky told Russia in a video message early Saturday. "I want everyone to hear me now, especially I want them to hear me in Moscow," he said. "It’s time to meet, time to talk, time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine, or else Russia will face such losses that several generations will not be enough for it to rise back up."
  • Missing US aircraft: A US military aircraft with four people aboard went missing on Friday during NATO military exercises in Norway. Rescue teams reported late Friday that "discoveries were made" in their search, with ground crews headed for the scene. The US Marine Corps only said the incident was a "mishap," and that the cause was under investigation.
  • Counteroffensive in Kyiv: Satellite images show the Russian military digging in, constructing protective earthen berms around its military equipment northwest of Kyiv. According to NATO officials, Russia's offensive to capture the capital has largely stalled. The Ukrainian army said Russia’s two main routes for attacking Kyiv have been blocked, and Ukraine launched a counteroffensive on Thursday aimed at gaining decisive control of the city's suburbs.
  • Other key cities: Lviv and Kramatorsk were also hit Friday by Russian attacks, according to Ukrainian authorities.
  • Biden and Xi speak: In a a 110-minute video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, US President Joe Biden laid out the consequences if China were to assist Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Xi said that both countries had a responsibility for ensuring peace. Afterward, Biden said the call "went well" — but the White House said it still had concerns China may provide support to Russia.
46 min ago

"Discoveries made" in search for missing US military aircraft in Norway

From CNN's Jonny Hallam

Norwegian rescue teams reported late Friday that "discoveries were made" in their search for a US military aircraft with four people aboard that went missing during NATO military exercises.

"At 9:27pm (4:27 p.m. ET), discoveries were made from the air in Gråtådalen in Beiarn," said a statement from the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC). "Due to the weather conditions, it is impossible to land onsite. The weather conditions in the area have been challenging and are expected to get worse."

The MV-22B Osprey aircraft, assigned to the II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) US military unit in Norway, was "out on a training mission in Nordland County, northern Norway on Friday," according to the Norwegian Armed Forces.

According to the JRCC statement, the aircraft "was reported missing at 6:26pm (1:26 p.m. ET) south of Bodø. The aircraft was heading north towards Bodø. The last known position was by Saltfjellet."

Ground crews coordinated by the police have been deployed to the scene, but they are not expected to reach the area for several hours, JRCC said.

JRCC said a rescue helicopter from the town of Bodø was deployed in the search, as well as a Lockheed P-3 Orion. Another Norwegian rescue helicopter was also sent from Ørlandet municipality, it added.

36 min ago

Zelensky to Russia: "It's time to meet, time to talk"

From CNN's Yulia Shevchenko and Hira Humayun

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a video message early Saturday morning March 19.
In a video message early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Russia: "It's time to talk."

"I want everyone to hear me now, especially I want them to hear me in Moscow. It’s time to meet, time to talk, time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine, or else Russia will face such losses that several generations will not be enough for it to rise back up," he said in the video posted to Facebook.

Pushing for negotiation: Zelensky said the Russian military's actions were worsening the situation for their own country, and that honest negotiations "without stalling" were the only way to mitigate the damage.

"We always insisted on negotiations," Zelensky said, "We always proposed dialogue and solutions for peace. Not just during the 23 days of invasion."

Civilian evacuations: The President added that 180,000 Ukrainians have been rescued through evacuation corridors to date, and that seven corridors were functioning in the country on Friday — six in the Sumy region and one in the Donetsk region.

Rescue work continues at the site of the destroyed theater in Mariupol. More than 130 people have been rescued, many of whom are injured, but there has not been any information released on casualties, he said.

"War must be stopped," Zelensky said. "The Ukrainian proposal is on the table."
3 hr 22 min ago

Norway searches for US military aircraft involved in "mishap" during NATO training

From CNN's Barbara Starr

A US military aircraft participating in NATO exercises in Norway has been involved in a “mishap,” and a search and rescue operation is underway, according to the US Marine Corps.

The aircraft is an MV-22B Osprey assigned to the II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) US military unit in Norway.

“The aircraft was participating in Exercise Cold Response 2022,” the Corps said in a statement. “Norwegian civil authorities are leading the search and rescue efforts at this time.”

“Although the nature of military service is inherently dangerous, the safety of our Marines, Sailors, Allies and partners is our top priority,” the statement said.

In a separate statement, Maj. Jim Stenger said, “We can confirm an incident has occurred involving a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft. The aircraft was conducting training in Norway as part of Exercise COLD RESPONSE 22 at the time of the incident.”

“The cause of the incident is under investigation," Stenger said. 

3 hr 59 min ago

Satellite images show Russia building defenses to protect military positions northwest of Kyiv

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

Protective berms are seen around Russian military equipment near Ozera on March 17.
The Russian military is quite literally digging in, constructing earthen berms around its military equipment northwest of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, according to Maxar Technologies' analysis and satellite images.

The new satellite images show the protective berms around Russian military equipment near Ozera and the Antonov Air Base. 

Additional Russian military equipment, and some berm construction, are also seen in the villages of Zdvyzhivka and Berestyanka, further northwest.

40 min ago

New satellite images show significant destruction and long line of cars leaving Mariupol

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)
New satellite images from Maxar Technologies are showing more areas in the city of Mariupol have been destroyed from intense firefights between Rthe ussian and Ukrainian militaries.

In one of the images, taken in western Mariupol, apartment complexes are seen burnt and debris scattered around them. Outside one of them, a number of buses are seen, and some are burnt.

In northern Mariupol, the apartment buildings surrounding two schools have been damaged. 

Just southwest of Mariupol, a line of cars is seen traveling along the highway toward Berdyansk.

41 min ago

Biden lays out consequences to China's Xi for any Russia aid

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

In this photo released by the White House, US President Biden speaks with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China on Friday, March 18.
President Joe Biden sought to use a 110-minute video call on Friday to dissuade his Chinese counterpart from assisting Russia in its war on Ukraine, a pivotal moment that could determine the trajectory of the bloody conflict.

President Xi Jinping told Biden that both the US and China have a responsibility for ensuring peace, according to state media, an oblique suggestion he is uninterested in escalating the conflict. Afterward, however, the White House said its concerns over Beijing's possible intervention haven't been assuaged.

"We have that concern," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "The President detailed what the implications and consequences would be if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians. And that is something we'll be watching and the world will be watching."

Senior administration officials described the call as "direct," "substantive" and "detailed," but would not offer many details about the lengthy conversation. The bulk of the leaders' discussion centered on the war in Ukraine and the implications the crisis would have for US-China relations and the "international order," an official said. But the administration refused to publicly detail what those consequences would be.

Biden's goal in speaking with Xi directly was partly to ascertain where exactly the Chinese President stood, and it remained unclear afterward whether he'd gained much clarity. He did not make any specific requests of Xi, the White House said, choosing instead to offer a broader view of the international situation.

"China has to make a decision for themselves on where they want to stand and how they want the history books to look at them and view their actions," Psaki said. "That is a decision for President Xi to make."

4 hr 2 min ago

Russia has attacked Lviv. Here's why the western city is so important to Ukraine's defense

From CNN's Petro Zadorozhnyy, Yulia Kesaieva, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Tamara Qiblawi

Russia launched missile strikes near an airport in Lviv on Friday, a strategic Ukrainian city not far from the Polish border that had until now largely been spared from the relentless bombardment witnessed across much of the country during the war.

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said several missiles hit an aircraft repair plant, but that work at the facility had stopped before the strikes and there were no reports of casualties.

Ukraine's armed forces say initial information suggests Russia launched six missiles towards Lviv on Friday morning. It says the missiles were most likely air-launched cruise missiles fired from warplanes over the Black Sea.

Two of the six were intercepted by air defense systems, the armed forces' statement on Facebook said.

The attack will add to concerns that Russia's war could spread further west. Here's what you need to know about the importance of Lviv.

Here's why Lviv is so important:

  • Location: At about 43 miles (70 kilometers) from the Polish border, Lviv is at NATO's doorstep — any attack here could have international repercussions.
  • Refugees: Lviv has become ground zero for displaced Ukrainians. It hosts more than 200,000 internally displaced people in a city of just over 700,000, according to the mayor. They've flooded into the city in search of relative safety, with many using it as a stopping point before making their way to the border.
  • Logistics: The larger region serves as a crucial weapons supply route to the Ukrainian military and a wider resistance effort that has foiled Moscow's plans for a blitz-like invasion.
  • Culture: Lviv's historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the National Museum houses the country's most complete collection of sacred medieval art and rare religious manuscripts.
  • Temporary base: The city has become the makeshift home for many media organizations and embassies, which were forced to relocate from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

