It's 6 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Norwegian rescue teams reported late Friday that "discoveries were made" in their search for a US military aircraft with four people aboard that went missing during NATO military exercises.

"At 9:27pm (4:27 p.m. ET), discoveries were made from the air in Gråtådalen in Beiarn," said a statement from the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC). "Due to the weather conditions, it is impossible to land onsite. The weather conditions in the area have been challenging and are expected to get worse."

The MV-22B Osprey aircraft, assigned to the II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) US military unit in Norway, was "out on a training mission in Nordland County, northern Norway on Friday," according to the Norwegian Armed Forces.

According to the JRCC statement, the aircraft "was reported missing at 6:26pm (1:26 p.m. ET) south of Bodø. The aircraft was heading north towards Bodø. The last known position was by Saltfjellet."

Ground crews coordinated by the police have been deployed to the scene, but they are not expected to reach the area for several hours, JRCC said.

JRCC said a rescue helicopter from the town of Bodø was deployed in the search, as well as a Lockheed P-3 Orion. Another Norwegian rescue helicopter was also sent from Ørlandet municipality, it added.