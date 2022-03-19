New satellite images show significant destruction and long line of cars leaving Mariupol

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies are showing more areas in the city of Mariupol have been destroyed from intense firefights between Rthe ussian and Ukrainian militaries.

In one of the images, taken in western Mariupol, apartment complexes are seen burnt and debris scattered around them. Outside one of them, a number of buses are seen, and some are burnt.

In northern Mariupol, the apartment buildings surrounding two schools have been damaged.

Just southwest of Mariupol, a line of cars is seen traveling along the highway toward Berdyansk.