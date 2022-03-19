World
Live Updates

Russia invades Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Luke McGee, Jeevan Ravindran, Joe Ruiz and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 10:22 a.m. ET, March 19, 2022
20 Posts
2 hr ago

It's just past 1 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Soldiers conduct search efforts at the scene of a missile strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
Soldiers conduct search efforts at the scene of a missile strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. (Niclas Hammarström/Expressen)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called for negotiations on peace "without delay," otherwise Russia's losses would be "huge," in a video message on Saturday morning.  

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Russia continues to make "incremental gains" in Ukraine's south and has used "brutal, savage techniques'' in the way it has targeted civilians.

Some examples of that brutality: Rescue operations are still underway in Mykolaiv Saturday morning at the scene of a missile strike on a barracks housing Ukrainian soldiers, regional boss Vitalli Kim said. Dozens of troops are reported to have been killed in the attack by Russian forces, according to journalists from CNN Swedish affiliate Expressen who were at the scene.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said Saturday hypersonic Kinzhal missiles destroyed a military ammunitions warehouse in western Ukraine on Friday.

Other key cities Lviv and Kramatorsk were also hit Friday by Russian attacks, according to Ukrainian authorities.

But Kyiv holds on. Satellite images show the Russian military digging in, constructing protective earthen berms around its military equipment northwest of Kyiv. According to NATO officials, Russia's offensive to capture the capital has largely stalled. The Ukrainian army said Russia’s two main routes for attacking Kyiv have been blocked.

3 hr 26 min ago

Battle rages for control of huge steel plant in Mariupol

From Andrew Carey and Yulia Kesaieva in Lviv 

There are conflicting reports over the status of one of Ukraine’s key industrial facilities – the Azov Steel plant in Mariupol.   

Late Friday, a government advisor reported the plant was in Russian hands after ongoing battles with Ukrainian troops for control of the seafront site. 

But in an update Saturday, the Azov battalion, which has a large presence in Mariupol, said the plant remained in their hands.  

“The enemy has not reached this far into the city. The [Ukrainian] navy, along with the Azov battalion, along with the police, continue defending the city and its civilians,” battalion member Vladislav Sobolievskyi told Ukrainian television.  

“Today the Azov Steel plant is under our control. Air strikes hit the whole city, including the plant, but the enemy has not laid his hands on our plant.” 

The giant steelworks lies immediately to the east of Mariupol city centre. Losing control of the facility to Russian forces would be a huge setback to Ukrainian efforts to hang on to the city. 

2 hr 11 min ago

Hypersonic Kinzhal missiles destroyed military warehouse in western Ukraine, Russian Ministry of Defense says

Russia's Ministry of Defense said Saturday powerful hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles destroyed a military ammunitions warehouse in western Ukraine on Friday.

"On March 18, the Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse of missiles and aviation ammunition of Ukrainian troops in the village of Delyatin, Ivano-Frankivsk region," the ministry said. 

CNN is unable to independently verify this claim. 

The ministry has previously made claims that the highly maneuverable missile, which travels faster than the speed of sound, is unmatched for potency when coupled with its MiG-31 fighter jets.

In his 2018 annual address to Russia's parliament, President Vladimir Putin said Russia had developed an "invincible" missile that could deliver a warhead at hypersonic speed.

2 hr 57 min ago

Rescue operations continue in Mykolaiv where dozens reported killed in strike on Ukrainian barracks

From CNN's Abby Baggini, Samson Desta and Jonny Hallam and Yulia Kesaieva 

Soldiers conduct search efforts at the scene of a missile strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
Soldiers conduct search efforts at the scene of a missile strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. (Niclas Hammarström/Expressen)

Rescue operations were still underway in Mykolaiv Saturday morning at the scene of a missile strike on a barracks housing soldiers, regional boss Vitalli Kim said. 

Dozens of troops are reported to have been killed in the attack by Russian forces, according to journalists from CNN Swedish affiliate Expressen who were at the scene.

Expressen correspondent Magnus Falkehed and photojournalist Niclas Hammarström reported that around 6 a.m. local time on Friday (12 a.m. ET), “Two Russian fighter jets dropped what appeared to be five bombs,” destroying several buildings at the barracks. 

Speaking on his Telegram channel Saturday, Kim said he was not yet able to provide information on fatalities, as he was waiting for official data.  

Rescuers at the scene have been using shovels and their bare hands to free survivors from the rubble of the buildings. In dramatic video filmed by Expressen, one Ukrainian soldier is seen being pulled alive from wreckage. 

Expressen quoted one of the surviving soldiers, 54-year-old Serhil, who was sleeping in the barracks opposite where the attack hit, as saying, “of the approximately 200 who were there, I would guess about 90% did not survive.” 

"Glass flew everywhere. I prayed to God that I would have time to take shelter before more bombs came. There are always more bombs," Nikita, a 22-year-old Ukrainian soldier, told Expressen. 

Mykolaiv, a southern city that sits along the Black Sea, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks. 

It is seen as a strategic target for Russian land forces in any move to capture Ukraine's third-largest city, Odesa, which lies further west along the coast. 

2 hr 1 min ago

Norway's prime minister says four US soldiers have died in a plane crash

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre speaks during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium on February 23.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre speaks during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium on February 23. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Saturday that four US soldiers have died in a plane crash. 

"It is with great sadness we have received the message that four American soldiers died in a plane crash last night," he said on his official Twitter account

"The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response. Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers' families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit," he added. 

According to NATO: "Cold Response 2022 is a long-planned and regular exercise, which Norway hosts biannually. This year’s exercise was announced over eight months ago. It is not linked to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, which NATO is responding to with preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory measures."

4 hr 27 min ago

Russia continues to make "incremental gains" in Ukraine's south, has used "savage techniques," US Defense Secretary says

From CNN's Radina Gigova in Atlanta

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Sofia, Bulgaria on March 19.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Sofia, Bulgaria on March 19. (Vassil Donev/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Russia continues to make "incremental gains" in Ukraine's south and has used "brutal, savage techniques'' in the way it has targeted civilians, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Saturday.

"In terms of Russians' progress in the south, I would say that they continue to make incremental gains. I would also say that they've used some brutal, savage techniques in terms of the way that they've been targeting civilian populations," Austin said during a joint press conference with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Sofia. 

"And again, we would hope that they [Russia] would choose a different path," Austin added. The amount of pain that the civilians have endured "has been hard to watch," he said. 

Austin also said Europe faces its "largest security challenge in generations," and that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s "war of choice" against Ukraine has been "tragic."

"Russia’s aggression has galvanized the Ukrainian people, NATO, and the free world," Austin said. "Our commitment to Article 5 is ironclad."

"Improving Bulgaria’s military readiness and NATO interoperability is even more vital today," Austin said, adding "the United States will continue to stand strong with Bulgaria and our other NATO Allies."

Austin condemned Russia’s "reckless and ruthless aggression against a peaceful neighbor" and praised Bulgaria for helping Ukrainian civilians.

Austin has traveled to Bulgaria and Slovakia this week as part of a trip to bolster NATO allies.

More context: Troops have made progress in the south of the country using tactics "ripped from the Syria playbook," Mason Clark, lead Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, told CNN Friday evening.

These tactics include "specific neighborhood-by-neighborhood targeting," less precise weapons that take a more brutal toll, and hitting civilian infrastructure, he said.

5 hr 9 min ago

Zelensky calls for negotiations on peace "without delay" in latest video message

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a video message early Saturday morning March 19.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a video message early Saturday morning March 19. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for negotiations on peace "without delay" and warned that otherwise Russia's losses would be "huge." 

Speaking on Saturday, Zelensky said that "negotiations on peace, on security for us, for Ukraine -- meaningful, fair and without delay -- are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes," in his latest video message. 

"We have always insisted on negotiations. We have always offered dialogue, offered solutions for peace," he said. "And I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. It's time to meet. Time to talk. It is time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine."

"Otherwise, Russia's losses will be so huge, that several generations won't be enough to rebound," Zelensky added. 

5 hr 15 min ago

Putin tries to justify war on Ukraine at Moscow rally, but TV glitch cuts off broadcast

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea on March 18 in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea on March 18 in Moscow. (Alexander Vilf/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out his justification for the invasion of Ukraine at a rally in Moscow on Friday, where his speech was abruptly cut off on the state TV broadcast in what the Kremlin described as a technical error.

Tens of thousands of people waved the Russian flag at the national stadium as they took part in celebrations commemorating the eighth year of Russia's annexation of Crimea -- which is deemed illegal by the Ukrainian government and not recognized in the West.

Speaking from a stage in front of a banner that read, "For a world without Nazism," Putin said Russia "will definitely implement all our plans" in Ukraine.

Read the full story here.

6 hr 56 min ago

UK Defense Ministry: Russia has been "surprised by the scale and ferocity" of Ukrainian resistance

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Civilians practice moving in groups at a military training exercise in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine on March 11.
Civilians practice moving in groups at a military training exercise in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine on March 11. (Alexey Furman/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Russia has so far been "surprised by the scale and ferocity" of Ukrainian resistance and has been "forced to change its operational approach," the UK Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update on Saturday.

"The Kremlin has so far failed to achieve its original objectives" and "is now pursuing a strategy of attrition," the ministry said. "This is likely to involve the indiscriminate use of firepower resulting in increased civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, and intensify the humanitarian crisis."

Grip on media: Amid the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reinforced his control over the country's media, the ministry said. "The Kremlin is attempting to control the narrative, detract from operational problems and obscure high Russian casualty numbers from the Russian people," the ministry said.