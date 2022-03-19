It's just past 1 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Soldiers conduct search efforts at the scene of a missile strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. (Niclas Hammarström/Expressen)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called for negotiations on peace "without delay," otherwise Russia's losses would be "huge," in a video message on Saturday morning.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Russia continues to make "incremental gains" in Ukraine's south and has used "brutal, savage techniques'' in the way it has targeted civilians.

Some examples of that brutality: Rescue operations are still underway in Mykolaiv Saturday morning at the scene of a missile strike on a barracks housing Ukrainian soldiers, regional boss Vitalli Kim said. Dozens of troops are reported to have been killed in the attack by Russian forces, according to journalists from CNN Swedish affiliate Expressen who were at the scene.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said Saturday hypersonic Kinzhal missiles destroyed a military ammunitions warehouse in western Ukraine on Friday.

Other key cities Lviv and Kramatorsk were also hit Friday by Russian attacks, according to Ukrainian authorities.

But Kyiv holds on. Satellite images show the Russian military digging in, constructing protective earthen berms around its military equipment northwest of Kyiv. According to NATO officials, Russia's offensive to capture the capital has largely stalled. The Ukrainian army said Russia’s two main routes for attacking Kyiv have been blocked.