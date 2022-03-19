World
Live Updates

Russia invades Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Luke McGee, Jeevan Ravindran, Joe Ruiz and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 12:58 p.m. ET, March 19, 2022
2 min ago

It's 6 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

A soldier walks near a damaged residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

As night falls on Saturday in Ukraine, these are the latest developments in the war:

US says Russia has used hypersonic missiles: US officials confirmed to CNN that Russia launched hypersonic missiles against Ukraine last week, the first known use of such missiles in combat.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said Saturday powerful hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles destroyed a military ammunitions warehouse in western Ukraine on Friday.

Zelensky tells Russia "it's time to talk": In a video message early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian military's actions were worsening the situation for their own country, and that honest negotiations "without stalling" were the only way to mitigate the damage.

Status of forces: Russia has so far been "surprised by the scale and ferocity" of Ukrainian resistance and has been "forced to change its operational approach," the UK Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update on Saturday.

While Russia continues to make "incremental gains" in Ukraine's south and has used "brutal, savage techniques'' in the way it has targeted civilians, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Saturday.

Rescue operations underway: Rescue efforts are taking place in Mykolaiv on Saturday morning at the scene of a missile strike on a barracks housing soldiers, regional boss Vitalli Kim said. Dozens of troops are reported to have been killed in the attack by Russian forces, according to journalists from CNN Swedish affiliate Expressen who were at the scene.

36 min ago

UNICEF estimates 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine since start of Russia invasion

From CNN's Amy Cassidy in London

Ukrainian refugees wait to cross the border in Medyka, Poland on March 18. (Angel Garcia/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Approximately 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began and are at risk of being trafficked, according to UNICEF, the United Nations' children's agency.

“Countless others” are displaced inside the country as the war wages on, the agency said in a Saturday news release.

“The war in Ukraine is leading to massive displacement and refugee flows – conditions that could lead to a significant spike in human trafficking and an acute child protection crisis,” said Afshan Khan, UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia.

“Displaced children are extremely vulnerable to being separated from their families, exploited, and trafficked," Khan continued. "They need governments in the region to step up and put measures in place to keep them safe.”

Between Feb. 24 and March 7, UNICEF said they identified more than 500 unaccompanied children crossing from Ukraine into Romania. The overall figure of unaccompanied children spilling over neighboring borders is “likely much higher,” the statement added. 

To scale up protection, the UN and civil society partners have set up information hubs in neighboring countries such as Poland, identified as “Blue Dots” to provide essential services for families.

UNICEF also urges Ukraine’s neighboring governments to scale up child protection screenings at the borders and at key areas, such as train stations, where refugees pass through. 

“In addition, UNICEF is calling on governments to improve cross-border collaboration and knowledge exchange between and among border control, law enforcement and child protection authorities and to quickly identify separated children, implement family tracing and reunification procedures for children deprived of parental care,” according to the statement.

1 hr 20 min ago

US officials confirm Russia has used hypersonic missiles against Ukraine

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Jim Sciutto and Barbara Starr

US officials confirmed to CNN that Russia launched hypersonic missiles against Ukraine last week, the first known use of such missiles in combat. The US was able to track the launches in real time, the sources said.

The launches were likely intended to test the weapons and send a message to the West about Russian capabilities, multiple sources told CNN.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said Saturday that it had launched hypersonic Kinzhal missiles against a military ammunitions warehouse in western Ukraine on Friday, destroying the structure in the Ukrainian village of Delyatin. CNN is unable to independently verify this claim. 

Traveling at Mach 5 speed or faster, hypersonic weapons are difficult to detect, posing a challenge to missile defense systems. Hypersonic missiles can travel at a far lower trajectory than high-arcing ballistic missiles, which can be easily detectable. Hypersonics can also maneuver and evade missile defense systems.

The Pentagon has made developing hypersonic weapons one of its top priorities, particularly as China and Russia are working to develop their own versions. 

CNN's Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

21 min ago

Nearly 850 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russian invasion began, UN says

From Sharon Braithwaite in London

Ukrainian policemen carry a body after a residential building was hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

As of Friday, at least 847 civilians — including 64 children — have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, according to the latest update from the United Nations Human Rights Office on Saturday. 

This is an increase of 31 deaths compared to the previous daily update published on Friday. 

The OHCHR said 1,399 civilians have been injured, including 78 children, mostly caused by shelling and airstrikes. The actual toll is believed to be much higher, it added. 

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the OHCHR said. 

1 hr 19 min ago

Lviv mayor says his city has more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees

Displaced Ukrainians wait in the train station as they flee from the war in Lviv, Ukraine on March 15. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The mayor of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, said the number of refugees in his city is now more than 200,000, which is double his previous expectations.

"The population of city of Lviv is one million. And today we host one more city. We spent $1 million per day for Ukrainian refugees in Lviv," Sadovyi told CNN's Fredricka Whitfield on "Newsroom".

He said international organizations have helped with the refugee situation, plus the city has opened up schools, theaters and its arena to house refugees. Many residents of the city have also welcomed refugees into their homes.

Humanitarian aid is also being sent from Lviv to cities in eastern Ukraine, he added.

Sadovyi echoed other leaders of Ukraine, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, in calling for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Western allies have said could lead to further escalation.

"Never give up!" he said at the close of the interview, raising his fist up.

19 min ago

Luxembourg's prime minister brought up concerns about Mariupol to Putin in call on Saturday

From CNN’s James Frater in London

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel attend a news conference on March 1 in Berlin, Germany. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/Getty Images)

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Bettel said. 

“Just spoke to Vladimir Putin again. Since our last exchange, the situation on the ground has worsened, especially in the city of Mariupol. The images that reach us are intolerable. The goal needs to remain de-escalation, adoption of ceasefire & furthering negotiation processes.” Bettel said via Twitter.

The besieged city of Mariupol has been the site of heavy attacks from Russia forces, including a strike on a maternity and children's hospital and the bombing of a theater being used as a shelter. It continues to face desperate conditions, and as many as 2,500 civilians have died there, Ukrainian officials estimate.

2 hr 49 min ago

Putin lays out demands of Ukraine prior to any ceasefire negotiations in call with Turkey's president

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce

Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out several issues to achieve a ceasefire with Ukraine in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Thursday, according to a Turkish presidential spokesperson.

Erdoğan offered to bring both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Turkey to facilitate negotiations to end the war, Turkish presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalin said in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet published Saturday.

Kalin said while Zelensky was ready to meet, Putin laid out issues to be resolved before any leadership-level negotiations could take place.

"The first is Ukraine's neutrality, that is, its renounce from NATO membership. Second, disarmament and mutual security guarantees in the context of the Austrian model. Third, the process that the Russian side refers to as 'de-Nazification'. Fourth, removing obstacles to the widespread use of Russian language in Ukraine. It is understood that some progress has been made in the first four articles of the ongoing negotiations. It is too early to say that there is full agreement or that an agreement is about to be signed," Kalin told the newspaper.

Putin and other government officials have repeatedly made false accusations toward Ukraine as their motivations for the invasion, baselessly saying the country must "denazify."

Kalin added Putin made two more demands that were "the most difficult issues," one being the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and the two "so-called" republics in Donbas. Kalin said these final two issues "are not acceptable demands for Ukraine and the international community."

"If a point is reached in the first four articles and an agreement is reached, there can be a discussion at the leaders' level regarding the fifth and sixth articles," Kalin said in the interview, adding if the negotiations take place, "it may be possible to reach an agreement and end the war."

Kalin said Erdoğan urged to Putin that the ceasefire must be made permanent. Turkey's Directorate of Communications said Thursday that Erdoğan offered to host both presidents in either Istanbul or Ankara, saying “consensus on some issues may require talks at leadership level."

2 hr 58 min ago

Group of bipartisan US senators visit Germany and Poland to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine

From CNN's Sarah Fortinsky

Ten US senators are on a bipartisan congressional delegation to Poland and Germany, visiting a Polish refugee processing center and meeting with German lawmakers.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana discussed the delegation with Fox this morning from the refugee center, which he said was just two miles from the Ukrainian border.

He described seeing mothers pushing their children in strollers, calling it "heartbreaking."

Daines said the group of 10 senators met with leaders and generals from the 82nd Airborne just an hour before the interview at a location that Daines said was about 50 miles away. He said they received a briefing on the ongoing situation. Daines also said that on Friday night, the 10 senators visited the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and had dinner with several members of the German Bundestag. 

He said the members were grateful for the increase in funding from NATO countries and referred to the crisis as "their 9/11."

The senators met with leaders at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, according to a tweet from Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, who is leading the CODEL. Many senators posted photos in front of a sign at the Gen. John Shalikashvili Mission Command Center. Ernst also tweeted photos from meetings the group of senators had with US Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann and with the German State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office.

Ernst and Daines are joined by Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with Democrats.

2 hr 6 min ago

Curfew in Zaporizhzhia begins Saturday afternoon and will last until Monday, local official says

From CNN’s Tim Lister

People stand outside of the Zaporizhzhia State Circus, which is serving as the logistics hub for displaced residents on March 15 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional council, announced that a curfew in Zaporizhzhia will begin Saturday at 1600 local time (10 a.m. ET) and end on Monday at 0600 local time (midnight ET). 

“For your own safety please do not go out into the streets or other public places during this time (except with specially issued passes and ID cards),” Starukh said on social media. 

“Defense of the Zaporizhzhia region continues,” he added. 

More background: Zaporizhzhia has been the destination for thousands of people leaving Mariupol, the besieged city on Ukraine's southern coast. The nearby nuclear power station in Enerhodar was captured by Russian soldiers earlier in the month.

Kyiv also implemented a 35-hour curfew on Tuesday evening.