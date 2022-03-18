Relentless Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities including Chernihiv and Mariupol have caused widespread damage, according to officials, while Russia’s advance on Kyiv appears to have stalled.
Here's the latest:
- Theater bombing survivors: On Thursday, survivors began emerging from the rubble of a theater in the southern port of Mariupol following its bombing by Russian forces, according to the former head of the Donetsk region. The number of casualties is unknown. Ukraine’s defense minister branded the Russian pilot who bombed the theater a “monster.” Satellite images geolocated by CNN show the word “children” was written in large letters on two sides of the building, where civilians were sheltering.
- Biden's talks with Xi: US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine Friday, according to a White House statement. Biden would "speak directly" to Xi about the potential consequences of providing Russia with military aid, the White House press secretary said. The call comes after recent assertions from US officials that Russia has asked China for military support in Ukraine. Beijing and Moscow have both denied the claims.
- Russia's army is struggling, UK MoD says: Russia continues to face logistical problems in its “faltering invasion of Ukraine,” Britain's Ministry of Defence said Thursday. In its intelligence update, the ministry said Russian forces were being prevented from resupplying “forward troops with even basic essentials such as food and fuel,” due to their inability to control Ukrainian airspace and challenges on the ground.
- US citizen killed: The American killed in Chernihiv on Thursday has been identified as James Whitney Hill of Minnesota. He was among several people killed when Russian artillery opened fire on civilians in the city, according to city officials. In his last Facebook post, Hill described the intensifying bombing around where he lived in Ukraine and said, "No way out."
- Appeal to Germany: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed German lawmakers on Thursday, drawing parallels between the Berlin Wall during the Cold War and Ukraine’s current position outside of the EU and NATO. He also explicitly referenced the post-Holocaust motto: "never again." Zelensky said: “Every year politicians say never again. Now I see that these words are worthless.” Germany's leader said NATO will not risk an escalation in Ukraine by intervening with military force.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger's message: The former California governor made an impassioned appeal to the Russian people in a video posted on social media, asking them to resist the Kremlin's disinformation. "I urge the Russian people and the Russian soldiers in Ukraine to understand the propaganda and the disinformation that you are being told. I ask you to help me spread the truth," he said.