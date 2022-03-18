New satellite images show significant destruction and long line of cars leaving Mariupol

US President Joe Biden's nearly two-hour video call with his Chinese counterpart hasn't assuaged US concerns that China may be willing to provide military or financial support to Russia, the White House says.

Instead, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the US would be watching President Xi Jinping's actions closely going forward.

"We have that concern. The President detailed what the implications and consequences would be if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians. And that is something we'll be watching and the world will be watching," Psaki said.

She said "actions are a key part of what we will be watching."

On the call, Biden offered his view of the invasion of Ukraine and spelled out the implications should China intervene in support of Russia. But he did not offer a specific request to Xi.

"China has to make decision for themselves on where they want to stand and how they want the history books to look at them and view their actions," Psaki said. "That is a decision for President Xi to make."

Psaki said Biden would discuss China's role in the conflict when he meets with NATO and G7 leaders in Brussels next week.