The fate of hundreds of people sheltering in a bombed theater in the southern coastal city of Mariupol is unknown while new satellite images show that constant bombardment is causing significant destruction across Ukraine.
Here's the latest:
- Biden labels Putin a "war criminal": US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" on Wednesday. Biden’s designation reflects a shift from the administration’s previous stance. Officials, including Biden, had previously stopped short of saying war crimes were being committed in Ukraine, citing ongoing investigations into whether that term could be used.
- Zelensky says Russia has crossed "all the red lines": Asked in an NBC interview on Wednesday if a chemical attack by Russia would be a red line that would prompt the US to become more actively involved in combat, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "I believe that Russians have already crossed all the red lines when they started shelling civilians." Russia has already killed more than 100 children, Zelensky said, adding: "I don’t understand the meaning of red lines. What else should we wait for? For letting Russians kill 200, 300 or 400 children?"
- On the ground: A senior adviser to Zelensky on Wednesday claimed the Ukrainian army is beginning to counterstrike Russian forces. "Ukrainian army is beginning a counterstrike on a number of active directions. This fact is drastically changing the dispositions of the sides," adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a statement released on Telegram.
- Civilian deaths: Russia is resorting to the use of older, less precise weapons that are less militarily effective and more likely to result in civilian casualties, according to an intelligence update from Britain's Ministry of Defence. It comes as Zelensky said evacuation corridors failed Wednesday because the Russian military did not stop shelling. Zelensky said 10 people died when Russian forces fired at civilians standing in line for bread in the northern city of Chernihiv.
- Zelensky's address to Congress: The Ukrainian President told US lawmakers "we need you right now" in a historic speech that invoked tragedies in American history like the Pearl Harbor attack and 9/11. His virtual address came as the US faced pressure from Ukraine to supply more military assistance.
- US pledges $800 million more in aid: President Biden announced $800 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine during remarks from the White House on Wednesday. This brings the total to $1 billion in aid announced in just the last week. The package will include anti-tank missiles and more of the defensive weapons that the US has already been providing, including Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, officials familiar with the plans said.