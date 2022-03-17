US citizen among people killed by Russian shelling in Chernihiv, Ukrainian police say

From CNN's Andrew Carey and Olga Voitovych in Lviv and Jennifer Hansler in Washington

An ambulance stands ready near a damaged residential building in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A US citizen was among several people killed in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Thursday, Ukrainian police said.

The US State Department confirmed the death and offered condolences to the family.

"Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment," a spokesperson added.

Asked about the death during a State Department briefing, US Secretary of State Antony Binken said he could confirm an American citizen was killed, but had no "more details" beyond that.

A Ukrainian police statement said the deaths were the result of Russian artillery fire on the city.

Chernihiv, to the northeast of Kyiv and close to the Russian border, has seen some of the most intense shelling from Russian forces since the war began more than three weeks ago.

Earlier Thursday, regional head Vyacheslav Chaus said more than 50 bodies had been brought to the city’s morgue on Wednesday. Among those killed were more than 10 people lining up to buy bread.

In a separate statement Thursday, Ukraine’s emergency services said that in the process of clearing rubble from a building damaged in previous strikes, they discovered the bodies of a family of five, including a 12-year old girl and 3-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.