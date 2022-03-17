World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Helen Regan, Travis Caldwell, Seán Federico-O'Murchú, George Ramsay, Ed Upright and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 3:07 p.m. ET, March 17, 2022
27 min ago

US citizen among people killed by Russian shelling in Chernihiv, Ukrainian police say

From CNN's Andrew Carey and Olga Voitovych in Lviv and Jennifer Hansler in Washington

An ambulance stands ready near a damaged residential building in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A US citizen was among several people killed in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Thursday, Ukrainian police said. 

The US State Department confirmed the death and offered condolences to the family. 

"Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment," a spokesperson added.

Asked about the death during a State Department briefing, US Secretary of State Antony Binken said he could confirm an American citizen was killed, but had no "more details" beyond that.

A Ukrainian police statement said the deaths were the result of Russian artillery fire on the city.

Chernihiv, to the northeast of Kyiv and close to the Russian border, has seen some of the most intense shelling from Russian forces since the war began more than three weeks ago.  

Earlier Thursday, regional head Vyacheslav Chaus said more than 50 bodies had been brought to the city’s morgue on Wednesday. Among those killed were more than 10 people lining up to buy bread.  

In a separate statement Thursday, Ukraine’s emergency services said that in the process of clearing rubble from a building damaged in previous strikes, they discovered the bodies of a family of five, including a 12-year old girl and 3-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.  

39 min ago

US secretary of state says he agrees with Biden's assessment that Putin has committed war crimes

(Pool)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he agrees with President Joe Biden's remarks that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "war criminal" as Russian forces continue to attack civilian areas in Ukraine.

"They stepped up their bombardment with the goal of breaking the will of the people. Yesterday, President Biden said that in his opinion, war crimes have been committed in Ukraine. Personally, I agree. Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime. After all the destruction of the past three weeks, I find it difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise. The consequences of Moscow's war are being felt around the world," he said.

Blinken also said that US experts are in the process of documenting and evaluating potential war crimes in Ukraine.

"We'll make sure that our findings help international efforts to investigate war crimes and hold those responsible accountable," he said.

38 min ago

Russian forces "continue to want to conduct a siege of Kyiv," US defense official says 

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

Russian forces “continue to want to conduct a siege of Kyiv,” a senior US defense official told reporters on Thursday, based on troop movements and the types of weapons Russian forces are moving from the rear “to join their advancing elements."

While Russian forces have not moved closer to Kyiv’s city center over the last 24 hours, the US has observed that Russian forces are moving some forces “from the rear to join their advancing elements,” and “some of those forces, some of those capabilities are artillery, long-range artillery,” the official said.

Because of that, “it appears” that Russian forces "continue to want to conduct a siege of Kyiv," the official added, “cause that’s what you want to use artillery for.”

“They clearly are trying, particularly around Kyiv to improve their ability to hit the city from afar with munitions,” the official said.

25 min ago

Pelosi recites poem from Bono about Ukraine during St. Patrick’s Day luncheon

From CNN’s Devan Cole

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi honored Ukraine Thursday by reciting a poem about the country written by U2 singer Bono.

"Ireland's sorrow and pain
Is now the Ukraine
And Saint Patrick's name now Zelensky,” the poem read in part.

Pelosi delivered the poem at an annual luncheon at the Capitol that celebrates the US’ relationship with Ireland. The California Democrat said just before reading the poem that it was sent to her earlier Thursday by Bono, an Irish rock star who is U2’s lead singer and lyricist.

US President Joe Biden, who attended the luncheon, said during the event that Ireland has “stepped up” in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine, and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “murderous dictator.”

44 min ago

German chancellor: We feel "obliged to do everything to give diplomacy a chance and end the war" in Ukraine

From CNN’s Inke Kappeler and Pierre Meilhan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a press conference in Berlin on Thursday. (Michael Sohn/AFP/Pool/Getty Images)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday German feels “obliged to do everything to give diplomacy a chance and end the war” in Ukraine.

Scholz, whose comments followed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the German parliament, said that he was “deeply” touched by what Zelensky said. 

Echoing similar remarks by western leaders, the German leader also stressed that the conflict is “Putin’s war” and that the Russian president “bears the sole responsibility.” 

Scholz said that the aid for Ukraine shall contribute to make “the resilience of the Ukrainians as strong as possible“ and that “the international community found precise means to heavily damage Russia, so that this war already will have dramatic effects on Russia.“ 

The German leader also said his country is making long-term plans for Ukrainian refugees and recognized the that it is “a huge challenge to take in Ukrainians.” Germany wants to find a solution instead of discussing financing for weeks and months, said Scholz, while stressing that “we want to do it well.“

Further developments of the war will determine how to integrate Ukrainians in Germany Scholz added. “We may not repeat the mistake that this is only temporary. We must plan on integration into kindergartens, schools and job market,“ the chancellor emphasized. “If people will go back, then there will have been a bridge and friendships created between Ukraine and Germany.“

15 min ago

About 30,000 people have fled besieged city of Mariupol since invasion began, city council says

From CNN’s Josh Pennington

Evacuees from Mariupol arrive at a makeshift registration center for displaced people on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia on March 16. Emre Caylak/AFP/Getty Images)

About 30,000 civilians have now left the southeastern city of Mariupol en route to Zaporizhzhia since Russia's invasion began, according to a post on the Telegram channel of Mariupol city council.

It says the current situation in Mariupol is “critical” with a Russian blockade now into its sixteenth day.

More than 350,000 residents of Mariupol are continuing to hide in shelters and basements to escape the “continuous shelling by Russian occupation forces,” with an average of 50 to 200 air strikes hitting the city each day causing enormous destruction, according to the city council, which also estimated that about “80% of the city's housing structures are destroyed and 30% irreparably lost.”

Despite coming under continuous shelling, “dismantling of debris and rescue” is continuing as much as possible at the site of the Drama Theater and the Neptune Pool Building which was bombed on Wednesday, the council continued, adding that “information about the victims is still being clarified.”

51 min ago

Russian forces have conducted over 1,000 missile launches since beginning of invasion, US official says

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

Russian forces have now conducted “more than 1,000 missile launches” since the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine, a senior US defense official told reporters Thursday.

The US is seeing “continued naval activity in the north Black Sea off the coast of Odesa,” but there has been no “shelling over the course of the last 24 hours,” the official said.

There have been “no imminent signs of an amphibious assault on Odesa,” the official added.

1 hr 7 min ago

Twitter's restrictions on Russian state media have successfully limited reach of content, company says

From CNN’s Brian Fung

Twitter said Wednesday that its interventions against Russian state media have successfully limited the reach of that content, reducing it by 30% on the platform.

The announcement follows Twitter's effort late last month to curb users' sharing of Russian state media content. At the time, Twitter said that users had been sharing links to Russian state outlets more than 45,000 times a day, far surpassing the number of shares by actual Russian state media accounts on Twitter. 

The company didn't immediately respond to questions Thursday about how widely viewed Russian state media content may now be on the platform. 

Twitter began applying warning labels on Feb. 28 to all links leading to Russian state media websites, and it began demoting that content algorithmically. So far, 61,000 tweets have been labeled under the change, the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

Twitter also said Wednesday it has now begun labeling Ukrainian and Belarusian government accounts as being government-run.

Twitter has removed more than 75,000 accounts since the invasion for attempted platform manipulation and inauthentic behavior, the company added, as well as 50,000 pieces of misleading content about the war such as videos falsely purporting to show the Ukraine conflict. Twitter didn't immediately respond to questions about how much misleading content may remain on its platform that has not been removed.

It is not clear whether all of the 75,000 removed accounts had been sharing Ukraine-related content, but Twitter said it did not detect any specific government-coordinated influence operations among them.

1 hr 4 min ago

Koch Industries condemns invasion of Ukraine, but says it will continue to operate in Russia

From CNN’s Matt Egan

Koch Industries, the conglomerate run by billionaire Charles Koch, is planning to stay in Russia even as hundreds of Western companies have scaled back operations there following the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement on Wednesday, Koch Industries announced its Guardian Industries subsidiary will continue to operate two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia that employ about 600 people. 

“While Guardian’s business in Russia is a very small part of Koch, we will not walk away from our employees there or hand over these manufacturing facilities to the Russian government so it can operate and benefit from them,” Koch Industries President Dave Robertson said in the statement. “Doing so would only put our employees there at greater risk and do more harm than good.”

Beyond the two factories, Koch Industries said it employs 15 people in Russia but has no other physical assets in the country. 

The announcement came on the same day that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called on America, including business leaders, to do more during what is the “darkest time” for his country.

"All American companies must leave Russia from their market, leave their market immediately, because it is flooded with our blood,” Zelensky said during his address to Congress on Wednesday.

Koch Industries said it is complying with all sanctions, laws and regulations within all countries it operates in. 

The company condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. 

“The horrific and abhorrent aggression against Ukraine is an affront to humanity,” Robertson said. 

Koch Industries said it has provided financial assistance to employees and their families from Ukraine and humanitarian aid to those impacted in neighboring countries.