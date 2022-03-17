Russia resorting to older weapons more likely to cause civilian casualties, UK Defense Ministry says
From CNN's Hira Humayun and Josh Campbell
Russia is resorting to the use of older, less precise weapons that are less militarily effective and more likely to result in civilian casualties, according to the UK Ministry of Defence's latest intelligence update Thursday.
Due to the delays in "achieving their objectives and failure to control Ukrainian airspace," the ministry said Russia has probably “expended far more stand-off air launched weapons than originally planned,” leading them to resort to weapons that are less militarily effective.
"Stand-off air launched weapons" are munitions fired from aircraft that are not in close range of a target.
Firing from a distance allows for the delivery of the weapon while minimizing possible harm to the aircrew from retaliatory attack.
3 hr 47 min ago
Satellite images show significant damage from military strikes across Ukraine
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
The constant bombardment of military strikes is causing significant destruction across Ukraine, as seen on new Maxar Technologies satellite images.
Volnovakha: In southeastern Ukraine, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Mariupol, much of the small city of Volnovakha lies in ruins — destroyed by military strikes. Where some buildings once stood, only scorched structures remain.
On Wednesday, Russian state media interviewed Russian-backed separatists from the Donbas region in the city, who claimed they had taken control of it from Ukrainian forces.
The roof of the city's train station looks like it's been punched in. Buildings northeast of it have their roofs knocked in too. The only evidence that some buildings ever stood near the central square is their charred walls.
On the northern side of Volnovakha, a church and an apartment complex have been devastated. Debris is seen covering the ground around them.
At a roundabout toward the northwestern side of town, nearly all of the buildings seen in the satellite image have sustained significant damage.
Chernihiv: In a field about 10 miles (17 kilometers) northeast of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, more than a dozen Russian self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launch systems are seen.
In eastern Chernihiv, a number of homes surrounding a roundabout are seen on fire.
In another satellite image, multipurpose sports venue Chernihiv Stadium has sustained massive damage to the stands and a huge impact crater is seen in the center of the field.
Kharkiv: Innortheast Ukraine, a number of houses near a large apartment complex are on fire in central Kharkiv. Further north of the city, a snow-covered field near the airfield at the Kharkiv Aircraft Manufacturing Company is dotted with impact craters.
3 hr 35 min ago
Biden on Putin: "I think he is a war criminal"
From CNN's Sam Fossum and Kevin Liptak
President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" Wednesday, a rhetorical leap that came as civilian deaths mount in Ukraine.
It was the harshest condemnation of Putin's actions from any US official since the war in Ukraine began three weeks ago. Previously, Biden had stopped short of labeling atrocities being documented on the ground in Ukraine as "war crimes," citing ongoing international and US investigations.
But on Wednesday, speaking with reporters at an unrelated event, Biden affixed the designation on the Russian leader.
"I think he is a war criminal," the President said after remarks at the White House.
The shift from the administration's previous stance came after an emotional address to Congress from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who aired a video showing Ukrainians suffering amid Russia's onslaught. Zelensky asked American lawmakers and Biden for more help defending itself, including a no-fly zone and fighter jets.
Biden responded in his own address a few hours later, laying out new American military assistance to Ukraine — including anti-aircraft and anti-armor systems, weapons and drones — but stopping short of acceding to Zelensky's requests.
Zelensky adviser claims Ukrainian forces are starting to counterstrike Russian invaders
From CNN's Sam Kiley in Kyiv
A senior adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday claimed the Ukrainian army is beginning to counterstrike Russian forces in a number of directions.
In a statement released on Telegram, adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the "Ukrainian army is beginning a counterstrike on a number of active directions. This fact is drastically changing the dispositions of the sides." The "Russian administration is trying to find allies whose soldiers would be ready to die on the field," Podolyak said.
Some context: According to a UK Ministry of Defence intelligence assessment on Tuesday, the Russian military is calling up reinforcements from across the country as it faces "continued personnel losses" in Ukraine.
The assessment said Russia was redeploying forces from as far away as "its Eastern Military District, Pacific Fleet and Armenia" and was increasingly tapping other sources of fighters such as "private military companies, Syrians, and other mercenaries."
3 hr 3 min ago
Melitopol mayor was freed in a prisoner swap, Ukrainian officials say
From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko in Kyiv and Vasco Cotovio in Lviv
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov was freed from detention by Russian forces as part of a prisoner swap, Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security said in a statement Thursday.
Fedorov was exchanged for nine Russian soldiers, whom the Ukrainians say are “conscripts,” born between 2002 and 2003, the statement said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied sending conscripts to Ukraine. But Russia's Ministry of Defense previously confirmed that conscripts have been involved in the invasion and that some were taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces.
Fedorov was taken to Luhansk after his detention and held for five days. He was allegedly advised to cooperate with Russia, which he declined to do, according to Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.
“We have finally managed to release the mayor of Melitopol from captivity. Our Ukrainian Melitopol, which did not submit and will not submit to the occupiers," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message posted to Facebook early Thursday. “Ivan Fedorov is free. I talked to him today. The Russian military abducted him on March 11, trying to persuade him to collaborate. But our man withstood. He did not give up. Just as we all endure. You all. Just as we all do not give up. Because we are Ukrainians. And we always protect our own.”
Earlier, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in Zelensky's office, said on his Telegram channel that Fedorov was rescued in a "special operation."
4 hr 22 min ago
Russia bombs theater where hundreds sought shelter and "children" was written on grounds
From CNN's Tim Lister, Olga Voitovych, Tara John and Paul P. Murphy
A theater where hundreds of people had taken shelter in Mariupol was bombed on Wednesday, according to local authorities, as hundreds of thousands of people remain trapped in the coastal Ukrainian city that has been encircled for weeks by Russian forces.
Mariupol City Council, which shared an image of the destroyed building, said Russian forces had "purposefully and cynically destroyed the Drama Theater in the heart of Mariupol."
"The plane dropped a bomb on a building where hundreds of peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding," it said.
CNN has geolocated the image and confirmed it is of the theater in the southeastern port city. The word "children" was spelled out on two sides of the theater before it was bombed, according to satellite images.
Videos of the aftermath showed a fire raging in the theater's ruins. The number of casualties is unknown, authorities said.
Zelensky invoked Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in his address to the US Congress
From CNN's Clare Foran
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Congress for help on Wednesday in a historic speech, telling US lawmakers "we need you right now" as he invoked tragedies in American history like the attack on Pearl Harbor and the September 11 terrorist attack.
The speech, which was given as a virtual address to members of Congress, came as the United States is under pressure from Ukraine to supply more military assistance to the embattled country as it fights back against Russia's deadly attack.
The Ukrainian President expressed gratitude to Biden for aid the US has delivered so far, but he argued that more assistance is desperately needed. Zelensky specifically reiterated calls for the US to help enforce a no-fly zone in Ukraine to protect civilians and provide fighter aircraft that the Ukrainians can use to defend themselves, requests that have met with resistance.
"To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people, is this too much to ask?" he said. Zelensky went on to say, "You know how much depends on the battlefield, on the ability to use aircraft, powerful strong aviation to protect our people, our freedom, our land, aircraft that can help Ukraine, help Europe. You know they exist and you have them, but they are on Earth not in the Ukrainian sky."
The speech featured a short video with harrowing scenes from the war-torn country graphically depicting the brutal and deadly toll of the Russian invasion. At the end, the screen read: "close the sky over Ukraine."
Zelensky paid tribute to tragic moments in American history as he made his appeal.
"Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," Zelensky said. "Just remember it, remember, September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn US cities into battlefields, when innocent people were attacked from air, just like nobody else expected it and you could not stop it. Our country experiences the same, every day, right now at this moment."
CNN's Ted Barrett, Ali Zaslav, Lauren Fox, Annie Grayer, Daniella Diaz, Kristin Wilson, Melanie Zanona, Jeremy Herb, Donald Judd and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.