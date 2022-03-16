Satellite images show significant damage from military strikes across Ukraine

Destroyed buildings are seen in Volnovakha, Ukraine. (Maxar Technologies)

The constant bombardment of military strikes is causing significant destruction across Ukraine, as seen on new Maxar Technologies satellite images.

Volnovakha: In southeastern Ukraine, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Mariupol, much of the small city of Volnovakha lies in ruins — destroyed by military strikes. Where some buildings once stood, only scorched structures remain.

On Wednesday, Russian state media interviewed Russian-backed separatists from the Donbas region in the city, who claimed they had taken control of it from Ukrainian forces.

The roof of the city's train station looks like it's been punched in. Buildings northeast of it have their roofs knocked in too. The only evidence that some buildings ever stood near the central square is their charred walls.

On the northern side of Volnovakha, a church and an apartment complex have been devastated. Debris is seen covering the ground around them.

At a roundabout toward the northwestern side of town, nearly all of the buildings seen in the satellite image have sustained significant damage.

Self-propelled howitzers seen near Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Maxar Technologies)

Chernihiv: In a field about 10 miles (17 kilometers) northeast of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, more than a dozen Russian self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launch systems are seen.

Homes are seen burning in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Maxar Technologies)

In eastern Chernihiv, a number of homes surrounding a roundabout are seen on fire.

Chernihiv Stadium has sustained significant damage. (Maxar Technologies)

In another satellite image, multipurpose sports venue Chernihiv Stadium has sustained massive damage to the stands and a huge impact crater is seen in the center of the field.

Artillery impact craters near a residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Maxar Technologies)

Kharkiv: In northeast Ukraine, a number of houses near a large apartment complex are on fire in central Kharkiv. Further north of the city, a snow-covered field near the airfield at the Kharkiv Aircraft Manufacturing Company is dotted with impact craters.