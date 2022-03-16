Russia is calling in military reinforcements from across the country, UK Defense Ministry says

Faced with “continued personnel losses” in Ukraine, the Russian military is calling up reinforcements from across the entire country, according to the latest public intelligence assessment released Tuesday by the UK Ministry of Defence.
“Russia is increasingly seeking to generate additional troops to bolster and replace its personnel losses,” the UK assessment said.
“It is likely Russia is struggling to conduct offensive operations in the face of sustained Ukrainian resistance.”
The UK ministry said Russia was redeploying forces from as far away as "its Eastern Military District, Pacific Fleet and Armenia" and was increasingly tapping other sources of fighters such as "private military companies, Syrians, and other mercenaries."
“Russia will likely attempt to use these forces to hold captured territory and free up its combat power to renew stalled offensive operations,” the UK assessment said.