It's 6 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

There were heavy explosions in Kyiv Monday and an apartment block in one of the city's suburbs was hit with a deadly strike. In the besieged city of Mariupol, more than 2,500 civilians have died, Ukrainian officials estimate, and those who remain are without electricity, water and heat.
Meanwhile, a fourth round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators were put on "pause" until Tuesday, according to Ukraine's negotiator who noted that "negotiations continue."
Here's the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine:
- US cables raise questions on China: The US has information suggesting China has expressed some openness to providing Russia with requested military and financial assistance, a Western official and a US diplomat told CNN. But it is not yet clear whether China intends to provide Russia with help. China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, told US officials Beijing regrets the war in Ukraine but will not stand for any attempts to "smear" China over its position. The US has conveyed directly to China the potential negative outcomes of assisting Russia in its war with Ukraine. Among the assistance Russia requested was pre-packaged, non-perishable military food kits, known in the US as "meal, ready-to-eat," or MREs, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
- Reporter injured: Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who had been deployed in recent weeks to cover the war in Ukraine, has been hospitalized after being injured while reporting near Kyiv, the network said Monday. Hall's injury comes one day after Brent Renaud, an award-winning American journalist, was killed in the Ukrainian city of Irpin.
- NATO leaders meeting on the cards: The leaders of NATO could meet in person in Brussels as soon as next week for what would be an extraordinary meeting, according to a diplomatic source. Separately, this week’s meeting of NATO defense ministers is expected to focus on the alliance’s next steps to strengthen its defensive presence in eastern Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- Russia "broadening" targets: A Russian attack on a Ukrainian military training facility near Lviv on Sunday is the third airstrike in western Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said. With the latest strike, “it certainly appears as if the Russians are broadening their target set,” Kirby added. The Pentagon does not believe the strike was a sign that Russia was targeting the delivery of foreign security assistance to Ukraine.
- Russian protester: Maria Ovsyannikova, a Russia Channel One employee, held an anti-war sign to interrupt one of Russia's major state television broadcast news programs in prime time on Monday. "NO WAR. Stop the war. Do not believe propaganda they tell you lies here," the sign read. Ovsyannikova's lawyer later said he is unable to find his client, despite reports she is in a Moscow police station.
- Assault on cities: One person died and six more were injured when an apartment building in Kyiv's Obolon district was hit Monday. New satellite images show nearly every single house in the northwestern side of the village of Moschun, near Kyiv, has sustained significant damage. And images show more destruction in Mariupol, including damage to the Regional Intensive Care Hospital.