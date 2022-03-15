World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:11 AM ET, Tue March 15, 2022
3 hr 19 min ago

New satellite images show additional damage in Mariupol and outside of Kyiv

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

A color infrared satellite image shows burning homes in Moschun, Ukraine.
A color infrared satellite image shows burning homes in Moschun, Ukraine. (Maxar Technologies)

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies are helping to shed light on the areas impacted by military strikes across Ukraine.

Just 24 miles (39 kilometers) northwest of central Kyiv, the satellite images show that nearly every single house in the northwestern side of the village of Moschun has sustained significant damage.

Fires are still burning in some of the houses while the fields surrounding the village are also scorched.

The photos, taken on Monday, also show damage across Mariupol. The satellite images are offering the only look at the latest destruction in the city.

Damage and scattered debris is seen at Mariupol's Regional Intensive Care Hospital.
Damage and scattered debris is seen at Mariupol's Regional Intensive Care Hospital. (Maxar Technologies)

Mariupol's Regional Intensive Care Hospital in the city's Zhovteneyvi neighborhood has a hole in the southern facade of the building, while debris is also scattered outside. 

It's unclear which side is responsible for the damage at the hospital. Nearby the hospital building, a number of apartment complexes appear to have been significantly affected with one seeming to have suffered noticeable fire damage.

Homes and apartment buildings are seen damaged after an apparent military strike in the the Primorskyi neighborhood.
Homes and apartment buildings are seen damaged after an apparent military strike in the the Primorskyi neighborhood. (Maxar Technologies)

Roughly a mile south, in the Primorskyi neighborhood, a number of homes are seen smoldering after an apparent military strike. Nearby apartment complexes have also sustained damage, while additional homes in a residential area in the city's center are also affected.

1 hr 23 min ago

Underneath embattled Kyiv, babies born to foreign parents via surrogate shelter in a basement

From CNN's Rebecca Wright and Olha Konovalova

A nanny at the surrogacy clinic feeds a newborn baby who is waiting to be picked up by its new parents.
A nanny at the surrogacy clinic feeds a newborn baby who is waiting to be picked up by its new parents. (Rebecca Wright/CNN)

The thunder of explosions occasionally rattles the basement that has become the temporary home to 21 babies of foreign parents born to Ukrainian surrogates.

The BioTexCom Center for Human Reproduction surrogacy center in Kyiv was moved to the concrete bunker on the first day of the Russian invasion nearly three weeks ago, to protect the babies from any incoming fire.

But located just over 9 miles (14 kilometers) from Irpin, a suburb that has been a target of a Russian onslaught, it is still far from safe — making it difficult for the new parents, who are in countries such as Canada, Italy and China, to collect the babies.

On Monday morning, a 30-year-old surrogate arrived at the makeshift clinic with the baby boy she delivered in hospital a week earlier. She was unable to hold back her tears as she handed baby Laurence over to the staff.

"It is even harder that he is in a place where there is shelling," said the surrogate, who only wanted to use her first name, Victoria. "And when will his parents get to take him away because of it? It's really hard."

Baby Laurence's biological parents, who provided both the sperm and the egg for the pregnancy, live abroad. But it's unclear when they will be able to collect their son.

Read the full story:

RELATED

4 hr 15 min ago

Russia is trying to install pro-Kremlin officials in occupied cities, but Ukrainians are fighting back

From CNN's Rob Picheta, Paul P. Murphy, Josh Pennington, Emmet Lyons, and Mariya Knight

Russia is facing new forms of resistance in the cities it has seized in Ukraine, where attempts to abduct and replace political leaders have been met with legal pushback and defiant public protests.

Russian troops have detained the mayors of at least two regions, Ukrainian officials say, replacing one with a pro-Kremlin opposition member. Lawmakers in a third Russian-occupied city say the groundwork is being laid for a political coup.

Despite overcoming significant Ukrainian military resistance to occupy the territories, attempts to oust local leaders have led to new difficulties for Moscow.

Ukraine's prosecutor general has opened a treason investigation into Galina Danilchenko, the newly installed mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine, after the city's elected mayor, Ivan Fedorov, was arrested by armed men on Friday.

The move follows a plea on Sunday by the city's lawmakers for a criminal investigation of Danilchenko over what they called "the high crime of treason, for attempting to set up an occupying government in Melitopol."

The city council accused Danilchenko — who is a former member of the city council, according to the Zaporizhzhia regional administration's website — of dissolving the city government and transferring its powers to a People's Deputies Committee.

Danilchenko declared herself the local leader and immediately said in a televised address Sunday that "Russian TV channels" would begin broadcasting in the city, which has been occupied by Russia since the first days of the invasion.

Her ascension was met by angry protests on Saturday, when several hundred people demonstrated outside the city hall, chanting "Freedom for the Mayor" and "Fedorov."

The Russian-backed regional prosecutor of Luhansk, a separatist-controlled region nearly 300 miles from Melitopol, claimed the rationale for Fedorov's arrest was that he had committed terrorism offenses.

Read more:

RELATED

