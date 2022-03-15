Ukrainian official accuses Russian forces of holding people captive at a hospital in Mariupol
A Ukrainian official has accused Russian troops of holding people captive at a Mariupol hospital on Tuesday.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Head of Donetsk regional administration, said doctors and patients were being held against their will in the Mariupol regional intensive care hospital, also referred to as Hospital No. 2.
In a statement posted on his official Telegram channel, Kyrylenko said one of the hospital employees managed to pass on information about what was happening.
"It is impossible to get out of the hospital. They shoot hard, we sit in the basement. Cars have not been able to drive to the hospital for two days. High-rise buildings around us are burning … the Russians have rushed 400 people from neighboring buildings to our hospital. We can't leave,” Kyrylenko said, quoting the employee of the hospital.
Kyrylenko said the hospital was “practically destroyed” several days ago, but that its staff and patients stayed in the basement where the patients continued to be treated.
“I appeal to international human rights organizations to respond to these vicious violations of the norms and customs of war, to these egregious crimes against humanity. Russia and every citizen involved in crimes in Ukraine must be punished,” he said.
It's 7 p.m. in Kyiv. Catch up with the latest developments in Ukraine.
President Zelensky addressed the Canadian parliament on Tuesday, reiterating his global call to close air space over Ukraine and implement tougher sanctions against Russia and Russian officials.
Fresh sanctions imposed by and on Russians: Russia announced sanctions against US President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, US officials and other associated individuals. It also banned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand from entering the country.
The UK and the EU also announced sanctions against Russia. More than 600 Russian nationals are being targeted in the EU's sanctions. The UK's sanctions include banning the export of luxury goods to Russia and tariffs on goods worth more than $1 billion.
An update on the protest on Russian state media broadcast: A lawyer for the Russian television editor who held up an anti-war sign during a live broadcast on Monday confirmed to CNN that they have found Marina Ovsyannikova and she is in Moscow court. A photo showing Ovsyannikova and one of her lawyers, Anton Gashinsky, was published on Telegram this afternoon. Dmitry Zakhvatov and other lawyers had been trying to locate the Channel One editor since her protest on Monday.
Refugee crisis: More than three million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday.
Kyiv under attack: At least four buildings in residential areas of Kyiv were hit by strikes early Tuesday morning, killing four people.
Despite 2,500 civilians leaving, thousands are still trapped in Mariupol: An estimated 2,000 private cars have been able to leave the besieged city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mariupol's city council said in a statement. The departures took place despite the ongoing failure to formally establish safe corridors to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, which has been besieged since March 1.
Further casualties: A strike in northwestern Ukraine on Monday killed at least 19 people, officials said Tuesday, after having initially reported no casualties. The strike hit a TV tower near the city of Rivne and officials said the area was still being cleared.
Zelensky to meet EU leaders: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Slovenia's Janez Janša and the Czech Republic's Petr Fiala are heading to Kyiv from Poland to meet Zelensky and confirm the EU's "unequivocal support" and "present a broad package of support."
US CENTCOM general: "Small groups" are "trying" to make their way to Ukraine from Syria to help Russians
Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, told US lawmakers on Tuesday that “very small groups of people” are “trying” to make their way to Ukraine from Syria to fight alongside Russian forces as foreign fighters.
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the US has seen evidence that Russia is trying to recruit foreign fighters from the Middle East to fight alongside their forces in Ukraine previously.
Russia bans Canada's prime minister, foreign minister and minister of defense from entering country
Russia has banned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand from entering the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted on Tuesday.
These individuals, as of March 15, are on a "black list," the tweet explains.
NATO is "very closely monitoring" Ukrainian airspace and border areas following recent incidents
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is "very closely monitoring Ukraine’s airspace and the border areas,” following recent incidents in Ukraine.
When asked about the Russian airstrike that killed dozens on Sunday near the Polish border, and what consequences there would be if Russian missiles entered NATO territory accidentally or on purpose, Stoltenberg said: “Our main responsibility is to protect and defend all NATO allies, so one billion people in 30 different countries.”
There is “always a risk for incidents and accidents,” when there is fighting going on close to NATO borders, he warned.
NATO, he stressed, would make “every effort to prevent such incidents and accidents and if they happen to make sure that they don't spiral out of control and create really dangerous situations.”
The secretary general also said that, “NATO's integrated air and missile defense tracked the flight path of an object which entered Romanian airspace on Sunday.”
In response, a “Romanian fighter aircraft scrambled immediately to investigate and the Romanian authorities and NATO are reviewing this incident.”
NATO is also reviewing last week's drone crash in Croatia. With more military activity by planes and drones in the air, there is an increased risk of accidents, he added.
Russia imposes sanctions on US President Joe Biden, his son and other US officials
Russia has imposed sanctions against US President Joe Biden, his son, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, other US officials, and “individuals associated with them,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
“In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for top officials of the Russian Federation, from March 15 of this year, the Russian 'stop list' includes on the basis of reciprocity President J. Biden, Secretary of State A. Blinken, Secretary of Defense L. Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff M. Milley, as well as a number of department heads and prominent US figures,” the statement read.
The statement went on to explain that this retaliation step was “an inevitable consequence of the extremely Russophobic course taken by the current US Administration, which, in a desperate attempt to maintain American hegemony, has relied, discarding all decency, on the frontal constricting of Russia.”
“At the same time, we do not refuse to maintain official relations if they meet our national interests, and, if necessary, we will solve problems arising from the status of persons who appear on the 'black list' in order to organize high-level contacts,” the statement continues.
Here is a list of people included in Russia’s “stop list”:
US President Joe Biden
Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley
National security adviser Jacob Sullivan
CIA Director William Burns
White House press secretary Jen Psaki
Daleep Singh, Biden's deputy national security adviser for international economics
United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power
President Biden's son Hunter Biden
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo
Reta Jo Lewis, president and chairman of the board of directors of the Export-Import Bank
The statement announces more sanctions will follow to expand the list by including “top US officials, military officials, lawmakers, businessmen, experts, and media people who are Russophobic or contribute to inciting hatred towards Russia and the introduction of restrictive measures.”
Russian government and its banking and other institutions will collectively carry out these sanctions, it added.
More than 160,000 Ukrainian refugees apply for long-term visas in the Czech Republic
The Czech Republic has seen 161,091 Ukrainian refugees apply for special long-term visas since the start of the Russian invasion in late February, according to the Czech Ministry of the Interior, citing Monday’s figures.
More than 11,000 refugees registered with Czech authorities on Monday. That number dropped slightly below the seven-day average of 12,428. With 86,966 new arrivals, more than half of the Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic registered in the past week.
As Ukrainians are not required visas for entry to the Czech Republic, the number of refugees in the country is likely to be considerably higher.
Imagine Ottawa airport bombed and Vancouver under siege, Zelensky tells Canada's parliament
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky asked Canadian lawmakers to imagine how they would personally react to an invasion of the country's own cities in a speech before Canada's Parliament on Tuesday.
"Can you only imagine that on 4:00 a.m., you start hearing bomb explosions, severe explosions? Can you imagine hearing you, your children, hear all of these severe explosions? Bombing of airport? Bombing of Ottawa airport? Tens of other cities of your wonderful country — can you imagine that?" he said.
Further, he asked them to imagine the attacks on Mariupol in southeast Ukraine in terms of a personal city.
"Imagine someone is laying siege to Vancouver. Can you just imagine that for a second? All these people who are left in such city. That is exactly the situation that the city of Mariupol is suffering right now," he said. "And they are left without heat or hydro or without means of communicating, almost without food, without water."
He continued the analogy: "Can you imagine the famous CN Tower in Toronto, if it was hit by Russian bombs? Of course I don't wish this on anyone, but this is our reality in which we live."
Zelensky reiterates global call to close airspace and implement sanctions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his global call to close the airspace over Ukraine and for Canada and global allies to increase their efforts of implementing sanctions.
"I know you support Ukraine. We've been friends with you ... but also I would like you to understand and I would like you to feel this, what we feel every day. We want to live and we want to be victorious. We want to prevail for the sake of life," Zelensky said in an address via video to Canada's parliament.
"Can you imagine when you called your friends, your friendly nation, and you ask, 'Please close the sky, close the airspace, please stop the bombing.' How many more missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen? And they ... express their deep concerns about the situation. When we talked with our partners, they said, 'Please, hold on, hold on a little longer,'" he said.
Zelensky also said he has not heard a clear answer on becoming a NATO member.
"It's dire straits, but it also allowed us to see who our real friends are over the last 20 days and as well, eight previous years," he said.
"You've offered your help, your assistance, at our earliest request, you supply us with the military assistance, with humanitarian assistance, you imposed severe sanctions, serious sanctions. At the same time, we see that unfortunately, they did not bring the end to the war," he added.
Zelensky said "you all need to do more to stop Russia, to protect Ukraine and by doing that, to protect Europe from Russian threat."