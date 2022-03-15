Kyiv extends curfew to whole day on Wednesday

Kyiv's Mayor Vitaly Klitschko (C) and his brother Vladimir Klitschko (L) visit a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 14 March. (Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A 35-hour curfew will be imposed in Kyiv on Tuesday evening, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on his official Telegram channel.

The curfew will come into effect at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will last until 7 a.m. on Thursday. Curfew is currently in place in Kyiv, but only during night time, between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Residents will be prohibited from leaving their homes without special permits during the curfew, Klitschko said, adding that people will still be able to leave to go into bomb shelters.

"I ask all [residents of Kyiv] to prepare for the fact that they will have to stay at home or, in case of an emergency, in a shelter, for two days," Klitschko said.

Two people were killed in shelling of a residential area in western Kyiv early Tuesday morning, according to Ukraine Emergency Services.

At least four residential buildings across the Ukrainian capital were hit by strikes early Tuesday, according to the emergency services.