It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

At least four buildings in residential areas of Kyiv were hit by strikes early Tuesday morning, killing two people. In the besieged city of Mariupol, more than 2,500 civilians have died, Ukrainian officials estimate, and those who remain have no electricity, water or heat.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed his calls for other countries to come to Ukraine's aid ahead of meetings with the Polish, Slovenian and Czech prime ministers, who are acting as European Union representatives.
- Kyiv under attack: Two people were killed in shelling of a residential area in western Kyiv early Tuesday morning, according to Ukraine Emergency Services. A 35-hour curfew will be imposed in the city from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning. Satellite images show nearly every house in the northwestern side of the village of Moschun, near Kyiv, has sustained significant damage.
- Zelensky to meet EU leaders: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Slovenia's Janez Janša and the Czech Republic's Petr Fiala are heading to Kyiv from Poland to meet Zelensky and confirm the EU's "unequivocal support" and "present a broad package of support."
- 350,000 trapped in Mariupol: Around 350,000 people are still trapped in Mariupol, the city in southeastern Ukraine that has been besieged by Russian troops since March 1, a local official said. He added that most people were living in "inhumane conditions," melting snow and dismantling the heating system to get drinking water.
- Fresh sanctions: The UK and the EU have announced fresh sanctions against Russia. More than 600 Russian nationals are being targeted in the EU's sanctions, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who called it a "historical decision." The UK's sanctions include banning the export of luxury goods to Russia and tariffs on goods worth more than $1 billion.
- Further casualties: A strike in northwestern Ukraine on Monday killed at least 19 people, officials said Tuesday, after having initially reported no casualties. The strike hit a TV tower near the city of Rivne and officials said the area was still being cleared.
- NATO leaders meeting on the cards: The leaders of NATO could meet in person in Brussels as soon as next week for what would be an extraordinary meeting, according to a diplomatic source. Separately, this week’s meeting of NATO defense ministers is expected to focus on the alliance’s next steps to strengthen its defensive presence in eastern Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.