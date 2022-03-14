It's 9 p.m. in Kyiv. Catch up on the latest developments. 

There have been heavy explosions in Kyiv on Monday and an apartment block in one of the city's suburbs was hit with a deadly strike. Russia has now launched more than 900 missiles against Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, an increase of around 200 missiles since Wednesday, according to a senior US defense official.
Meanwhile, a fourth round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are on "pause" until Tuesday, according to Ukraine's negotiator who noted that "negotiations continue."
Here's a catch up of other major developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine:
- Russia continues its assault on Kyiv: One person has died and six more were injured when an apartment building in the city's Obolon district was hit earlier today. People living in the area were visibly in shock. Many were crying, seeking refuge with relatives and friends. A man and a woman who live on the ninth floor of the building told CNN they were woken up by the sudden sound of a massive explosion.
- Russian advances "remain stalled" in Ukraine: “Almost all” of the Russian advances in Ukraine “remain stalled,” a senior US defense official said Monday during a background briefing with reporters. Russian forces moving on Kyiv, including the infamous convoy to the north, have not appreciably progressed over the weekend, said the official, though the US does see Russia trying to “flow in forces behind the advance elements” moving to the north of Kyiv.
- Ukrainian forces have "effectively struck" Russian logistics and sustainment capabilities: Ukrainian forces have “effectively struck Russian logistics and sustainment capabilities,” in the ongoing war in Ukraine, a senior US defense official told reporters on Monday. The US has seen examples of Ukrainians targeting Russian sustainment and logistics capabilities in their strikes on the large Russian military convoy that is outside of Kyiv, the official said.
- People beginning to escape from Mariupol through evacuation corridor, mayor's office says: An adviser to the mayor's office in the besieged city of Mariupol says that civilians are at last able to get out of the city through an evacuation corridor — and head towards the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is under Ukrainian control.
- UN: At least 636 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russian invasion began: As of Sunday, at least 636 civilians have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, the UN Human Rights office (OHCHR) said Monday in a statement sent to CNN. This is an increase of 40 deaths compared to the previous daily update. Among the dead are six girls, 10 boys and 30 more children whose gender is not known, the OHCHR says. According to the agency, at least 1,125 civilians have been injured so far. The agency says it believes that "the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration."
- White House having early discussions about Biden traveling to Europe, sources say: White House officials are having early discussions about having US President Joe Biden travel to Europe soon amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning. The trip would come on the heels of visits of several top aides, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. No trip has been finalized or announced.
- Biden administration also weighing expediting some Ukrainian refugee cases: The Biden administration is considering expediting the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees with US ties, including family already living here, according to a US official, amid growing calls from advocates to do more for the millions of people fleeing war-torn Ukraine. Nearly 3 million people have already fled Ukraine into neighboring countries, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
- Ukrainian prime minister calls for Russia's expulsion from Council of Europe: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal pleaded “Ukraine is on fire” as he asked for Russia to be ousted from the Council of Europe on Monday, in a speech to the chamber. Shmyhal was standing in for President Volodymyr Zelensky who was scheduled to give the address earlier on Monday. "For the past 18 days the world finally opened its eyes," Shmyhal said, referring to Russian actions in Ukraine.