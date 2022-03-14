It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's the latest

One of the defining images from the conflict in Ukraine last week was the photograph of a pregnant woman being stretchered out of a maternity hospital in Mariupol after it was bombed. Today, her surgeon told Ukrainian television from the city that the mother and her baby have both died.
Here are the other major developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine:
- Fighting worsens around Kyiv: Heavy explosions have been heard in the city and the shelling of a residential building killed at least one person, say officials.
- Clashes around Ukraine: There have been fierce battles across the country, including in the strategic maritime city of Mykolaiv. At least two people were killed and 10 injured during shelling on its outskirts Monday, according to the town’s community group post on Facebook.
- Mariupol death toll estimated at more than 2,500: An adviser in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office says that the Russian bombardment of the southern city of Mariupol has now caused more than 2,500 deaths.
- New talks scheduled: A fourth round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators is set for today.
- Missile strike in Donetsk: Images and video uploaded from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Monday show multiple casualties from what appears to have been a missile strike on the city, which is held by Russian-backed separatist forces and is the capital of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic.
- US Senators push for details on cyber threat: A bipartisan group of Senators are voicing concern about the potential of widespread Russian cyber-attacks in the United States as retribution for the crippling sanctions America is imposing on Russia.