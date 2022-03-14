World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya, Helen Regan, Steve George, Amy Woodyatt, Ben Church and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 10:14 a.m. ET, March 14, 2022
1 hr 24 min ago

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's the latest

One of the defining images from the conflict in Ukraine last week was the photograph of a pregnant woman being stretchered out of a maternity hospital in Mariupol after it was bombed. Today, her surgeon told Ukrainian television from the city that the mother and her baby have both died.

Here are the other major developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

  • Fighting worsens around Kyiv: Heavy explosions have been heard in the city and the shelling of a residential building killed at least one person, say officials.
  • Clashes around Ukraine: There have been fierce battles across the country, including in the strategic maritime city of Mykolaiv. At least two people were killed and 10 injured during shelling on its outskirts Monday, according to the town’s community group post on Facebook.
  • Mariupol death toll estimated at more than 2,500: An adviser in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office says that the Russian bombardment of the southern city of Mariupol has now caused more than 2,500 deaths.
  • New talks scheduled: A fourth round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators is set for today.
  • Missile strike in Donetsk: Images and video uploaded from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Monday show multiple casualties from what appears to have been a missile strike on the city, which is held by Russian-backed separatist forces and is the capital of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic.
  • US Senators push for details on cyber threat: A bipartisan group of Senators are voicing concern about the potential of widespread Russian cyber-attacks in the United States as retribution for the crippling sanctions America is imposing on Russia.

1 hr 32 min ago

Zelensky pressed Biden for more sanctions against Russia during their latest call Friday, sources say

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressed US President Joe Biden during their latest call for more sanctions to further squeeze Russia, CNN has learned.

According to multiple sources familiar with the call, Zelensky specifically asked Biden for further efforts to cut Russia off from international trade and to continue targeting the Russian elite, as the US has continued to add more oligarchs and their families to its sanctions list.

Zelensky also mentioned closing off Russia's access to international waterways during the call. 

Zelensky and Biden spoke for 49 minutes on Friday.

During the wide-ranging call, Biden detailed the latest actions he was about to announce, including a move to revoke Russia's favored trade status with the US.

Zelensky thanked Biden for the measures, but also urged him to continue ratcheting up the economic pressure on the Kremlin. 

1 hr 8 min ago

China and Russia deny allegations that Moscow requested military assistance from Beijing

From CNN’s Beijing Bureau 

Russia and China have denied allegations that Moscow requested military assistance in Ukraine from Beijing.

Two US officials told CNN Sunday that Russia has asked China for military support, including drones, as well as economic assistance for its unprovoked invasion.

Speaking Monday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference the US was “peddling disinformation."

“Recently, the US side has been peddled disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue with sinister intentions,” Lijian said when asked about the Russian request for help.
“China’s position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear, and we have been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks. It is imperative for all parties to exercise restraint and cool down the tension, rather than adding fuel to the fire; it’s important to push for a diplomatic solution, rather than further escalating the situation.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also dismissed the allegations on Monday, saying, “Russia has an independent potential to continue the operation.”

1 hr 39 min ago

2 killed and 10 injured in shelling of Mykolaiv village

From CNN’s Natalie Gallón, Nick Paton Walsh, and journalist Maryna Marukhnych

At least two people were killed and 10 others were injured during shelling on Monday in Snihurivka, located on the outskirts of Mykolaiv, according to the town’s community group post on Facebook. 

Three civilians and seven military personnel were wounded and being treated in a hospital, the Snihurivka United Territorial Community added.

The strategic maritime city of Mykolaiv has been witnessing a fierce battle against Russian aggression for days as they fight for control of the city.

Both bridges leading into Mykolaiv were raised Monday morning, according to CNN’s team on the ground, closing the main routes in and out of city as Russian presence is currently active in the north and southeast regions, essentially encircling it. 

The bridge leading west to Odessa has now come down.

1 hr 43 min ago

Ukrainian foreign minister reissues call for international companies to leave Russia

From CNN’s Sarah Dean

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reissued Ukrainian calls for international companies to leave Russia and for governments and companies to stop buying Russian coal and gas, which he described as "soaked in Ukrainian blood."

In a briefing regarding sanctions on the Russian economy on Monday, Kuleba described Russia as "on the brink of default and economic collapse" as he urged for new sanctions and decisions to increase pressure.

"At the moment we are on the brink of introducing a fourth round of sanctions from the European Union," Kuleba said.

"We are working to get European Union countries to give up Russian energy sources. A particular problem is Germany, for which this is a very difficult decision but we are working with them," he added.

Kuleba said Ukraine is also discussing with Germany the issue of switching off Russian banks from SWIFT, a messaging service that connects financial institutions around the world.

"International business must leave Russia — both for moral and pragmatic considerations," Kuleba demanded, in the online briefing.  

 

1 hr 59 min ago

One killed and six wounded after shelling hits Kyiv residential building, say authorities

From Tim Lister in Kyiv and Alex Stambaugh in Hong Kong

In this photo released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service press service, firefighters evacuate an elderly woman from an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14.
In this photo released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service press service, firefighters evacuate an elderly woman from an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service/AP)

Ukrainian emergency services revised the number of people killed and injured as a result of shelling of a residential building in a Kyiv suburb on Monday, saying one person – not two – was killed, and six were injured, of whom five needed to be hospitalized.

“Rescuers who arrived on the scene found that as a result of enemy shelling between residential five- and 10-storey buildings, a fire broke out in two apartments on the third and fourth floors of a 5-storey residential building,” rescue services said. 

Emergency services rescued 15 people and 63 were evacuated after a shell hit the ninth floor of a residential building in the Obolon district, a northern suburb of the Ukrainian capital.

The fire was extinguished around 7:58 am local time Monday morning. Search operations continue. 

Meanwhile, Russian airstrikes hit a large military base near the western city of Lviv, killing 35 people and leaving more than 130 in hospital, and fierce fighting continues across Ukraine.

2 hr 3 min ago

UK to launch a "no cap" plan to host Ukrainian refugees

From CNN's Duarte Mendonca

The UK is launching the “Homes for Ukraine” scheme where anyone considering opening their homes to Ukrainian refugees can register their interest online, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday.

Speaking in an interview on BBC Breakfast, Javid explained that the hosting scheme — due to go live Monday — is a collaboration with “a number of charities on the ground” that will hope to support as many refugees as possible, giving them the right to remain for a period of three years.

“Michael Gove (The UK Secretary of State for Levelling UP) will be making a statement in Parliament later today setting out the details and there's no cap on the number of people that we can support," Javid said.

"I'm pleased that we're doing this because as a country, we have a very proud record of offering sanctuary to people from wars and from conflicts and it's right that we respond in this way,” he added.

Javid said more details would be disclosed later but added that the refugees would be granted the right to work and English lessons would be provided.

It is not yet clear how those willing to host would connect with the refugees.

CNN reached out to the Department for Levelling Up to get further details but were told more information would be revealed later on Monday.

1 hr 51 min ago

Mother and baby injured in Mariupol maternity hospital bombing have both died, their surgeon confirms

From Tim Lister in Kyiv and Olga Voitovych

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9. It has now been confirmed that both mother and baby have died.
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9. It has now been confirmed that both mother and baby have died. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The surgeon who tried to save the life of the woman rescued from last week's hospital bombing in Mariupol, as well as her newborn baby, has confirmed that both died.

The surgeon, Timur Marin, told Ukrainian television from the city:

"While she was being resuscitated and the anti-shock measures were being taken, we performed a caesarean section and took a child with no signs of life. The child's resuscitation for more than half an hour did not work. Resuscitation of the mother for half an hour or more -- without any results. They both died."

Some background: The Associated Press reported earlier that the pregnant woman had died, along with her baby.

An AP image of emergency workers carrying the injured pregnant woman on a stretcher outside the bombed hospital last Wednesday had been widely reported, including by CNN.

As CNN earlier reported, at least three people died in the attack Wednesday, which came despite Russia agreeing to a 12-hour pause in hostilities to allow refugees to evacuate.

At the time, the Mariupol city council accused Russian forces of dropping several bombs on it from the air, calling the destruction "enormous."

2 hr 24 min ago

Israel will "not be a route to bypass" Russian sanctions, says minister of Foreign Affairs

From CNN’s Hadas Gold

Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid pledged on Monday that Israel will not be used as a way for Russians to bypass Western sanctions.

Speaking in Slovakia, Lapid reiterated Israel’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, adding Israel will “do everything it can to assist mediation efforts.”

“Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other western countries," Lapid said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the issue together with partners including the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry, and others.”

Lapid’s comments come two days after the US State Department's undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, called on Israel to implement sanctions.

Speaking to Israeli news Channel 12 on Friday, Nuland said they are asking “for every democracy to join us in the financial and export control sanctions that we have put on Putin.”

“We asking that of Israel as well. Among other things, you don't want to become the last haven for dirty money that's fueling Putin's wars,” she added.