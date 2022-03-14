World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya, Helen Regan, Steve George, Amy Woodyatt, Ben Church and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 8:51 a.m. ET, March 14, 2022
36 min ago

One killed and six wounded after shelling hits Kyiv residential building, say authorities

From Tim Lister in Kyiv and Alex Stambaugh in Hong Kong

In this photo released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service press service, firefighters evacuate an elderly woman from an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service/AP)

Ukrainian emergency services revised the number of people killed and injured as a result of shelling of a residential building in a Kyiv suburb on Monday, saying one person – not two – was killed, and six were injured, of whom five needed to be hospitalized.

“Rescuers who arrived on the scene found that as a result of enemy shelling between residential five- and 10-storey buildings, a fire broke out in two apartments on the third and fourth floors of a 5-storey residential building,” rescue services said. 

Emergency services rescued 15 people and 63 were evacuated after a shell hit the ninth floor of a residential building in the Obolon district, a northern suburb of the Ukrainian capital.

The fire was extinguished around 7:58 am local time Monday morning. Search operations continue. 

Meanwhile, Russian airstrikes hit a large military base near the western city of Lviv, killing 35 people and leaving more than 130 in hospital, and fierce fighting continues across Ukraine.

40 min ago

UK to launch a "no cap" plan to host Ukrainian refugees

From CNN's Duarte Mendonca

The UK is launching the “Homes for Ukraine” scheme where anyone considering opening their homes to Ukrainian refugees can register their interest online, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday.

Speaking in an interview on BBC Breakfast, Javid explained that the hosting scheme — due to go live Monday — is a collaboration with “a number of charities on the ground” that will hope to support as many refugees as possible, giving them the right to remain for a period of three years.

“Michael Gove (The UK Secretary of State for Levelling UP) will be making a statement in Parliament later today setting out the details and there's no cap on the number of people that we can support," Javid said.

"I'm pleased that we're doing this because as a country, we have a very proud record of offering sanctuary to people from wars and from conflicts and it's right that we respond in this way,” he added.

Javid said more details would be disclosed later but added that the refugees would be granted the right to work and English lessons would be provided.

It is not yet clear how those willing to host would connect with the refugees.

CNN reached out to the Department for Levelling Up to get further details but were told more information would be revealed later on Monday.

28 min ago

Mother and baby injured in Mariupol maternity hospital bombing have both died, their surgeon confirms

From Tim Lister in Kyiv and Olga Voitovych

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9. It has now been confirmed that both mother and baby have died. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The surgeon who tried to save the life of the woman rescued from last week's hospital bombing in Mariupol, as well as her newborn baby, has confirmed that both died.

The surgeon, Timur Marin, told Ukrainian television from the city:

"While she was being resuscitated and the anti-shock measures were being taken, we performed a caesarean section and took a child with no signs of life. The child's resuscitation for more than half an hour did not work. Resuscitation of the mother for half an hour or more -- without any results. They both died."

Some background: The Associated Press reported earlier that the pregnant woman had died, along with her baby.

An AP image of emergency workers carrying the injured pregnant woman on a stretcher outside the bombed hospital last Wednesday had been widely reported, including by CNN.

As CNN earlier reported, at least three people died in the attack Wednesday, which came despite Russia agreeing to a 12-hour pause in hostilities to allow refugees to evacuate.

At the time, the Mariupol city council accused Russian forces of dropping several bombs on it from the air, calling the destruction "enormous."

1 hr ago

Israel will "not be a route to bypass" Russian sanctions, says minister of Foreign Affairs

From CNN’s Hadas Gold

Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid pledged on Monday that Israel will not be used as a way for Russians to bypass Western sanctions.

Speaking in Slovakia, Lapid reiterated Israel’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, adding Israel will “do everything it can to assist mediation efforts.”

“Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other western countries," Lapid said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the issue together with partners including the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry, and others.”

Lapid’s comments come two days after the US State Department's undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, called on Israel to implement sanctions.

Speaking to Israeli news Channel 12 on Friday, Nuland said they are asking “for every democracy to join us in the financial and export control sanctions that we have put on Putin.”

“We asking that of Israel as well. Among other things, you don't want to become the last haven for dirty money that's fueling Putin's wars,” she added.

1 hr 10 min ago

Strike hits facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities near Kyiv, says regional council

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová in Lviv

A Russian strike has hit a residential facility housing people with with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health conditions near Kyiv, according to a statement from the Kyiv Region Council.

The council said two strikes hit the Pushcha-Vodicʹkomu care home on Sunday, one destroying the boiler room and hitting the mortuary.

The residential building was also damaged in the attack, the council said, adding that at the time of the strikes, staff and the resident of the facilities had been evacuated to a safe place.

1 hr 25 min ago

Missile strike in Donetsk causes multiple casualties

From Tim Lister in Kyiv, Celine Alkhaldi, Katie Polglase and Julia Kesa

Images and video uploaded from the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine Monday morning show multiple casualties from what appears to have been a missile strike on the city.

Donetsk is held by Russian-backed separatist forces and is the capital of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). 

The videos, geolocated by CNN, show that there were at least several fatalities on a main street in the city center as well as a large number of injured.

Remnants of the missile can be seen at the scene. Where it came from and who fired it are still unclear. 

“At the moment, we can talk about the largest number of civilian casualties as a result of a single strike," the leader of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, told Russian television.

"Around 20 people [died], but the number is being updated” he told Russia 24, calling it a “war crime.”

A local news agency quoted the Headquarters of the Territorial Defense of the DPR as giving the same figure.

The People's Militia of the DPR accused the Ukrainian side of launching the missile, saying, “The Ukrainian armed formations once again used the tactical missile system 'Tochka-U' in the residential areas of Donetsk, in order to [cause] genocide [to] civilians and destroy important civilian infrastructure in the capital of the Republic."

The Ukrainian armed forces have the Tochka missile but it has also been used by Russian and separatist forces in the past. CNN has reached out to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry for comment.

Pushilin separately told the Russian state television network Russia-1, "We managed to shoot down the tactical missile system Tochka-U , but even the wreckage did so much damage."

"The worst is the loss of civilian lives. People were standing in line for the ATM, at the bus stop," he added.

Separately, the health ministry of the DPR spoke of 23 injured being admitted to hospital.

1 hr 31 min ago

Romania registers fewer refugees from Ukraine

From CNN's Miguel Marquez and Ulrike Heil

Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the Siret border post in Romania on March 9.
Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the Siret border post in Romania on March 9. (Pablo Garcia Sacristan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The number of people entering Romania from Ukraine has declined significantly, with daily arrivals down by more than 50% compared to last week, according to Romanian Border Police.

The number of new arrivals dropped from on average around 30,000 per day last week to 14,000 on Sunday.

Over 412,000 Ukrainian citizens have arrived in Romania since the beginning of the Russian invasion over two weeks ago, Border Police data shows.

Raed Arafat, state secretary at the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs, said that about 80,000 Ukrainians remained in the country.

Meanwhile, German authorities have registered more than 146,000 refugees from Ukraine so far, a spokesperson for the interior ministry said Monday.

According to data from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, nearly 2.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion in late February.

2 hr 6 min ago

Pregnant woman and her baby injured in Mariupol maternity hospital bombing have died, AP reports

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh in Hong Kong and Tim Lister in Kyiv

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

A pregnant woman who was at maternity hospital in Mariupol last Wednesday when it was bombed has died, along with her baby, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

An AP image of emergency workers carrying the injured pregnant woman on a stretcher outside the bombed hospital last Wednesday had been widely reported, including by CNN.

According to the AP, medics did not have time to get the woman’s name before her husband and father came to retrieve her body, so she did not end up in one of Mariupol's mass graves.

As CNN earlier reported, at least three people died in the attack Wednesday, which came despite Russia agreeing to a 12-hour pause in hostilities to allow refugees to evacuate.

At the time, the Mariupol city council accused Russian forces of dropping several bombs on it from the air, calling the destruction "enormous."

Last week, Mariupol's mayor Vadym Boychenko also accused Russians of genocide for its targeting of civilian buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had called the attack an "atrocity."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday alleged without evidence the bombed hospital in Mariupol was the radical Azov battalion's base and that all patients and nurses had left. Later on Thursday, a Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson denied in a briefing that Russia had shelled the maternity hospital at all, calling it a "provocation."

2 hr 8 min ago

Bipartisan group of US senators push for details on cyber threat readiness

From CNN’s Eva McKend

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada) speaks during a hearing on September 21 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada) speaks during a hearing on September 21 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Greg Nash/AFP/Getty Images)

A bipartisan group of Senators are voicing concern about the potential of widespread Russian cyber-attacks in the United States as retribution for the crippling sanctions America is imposing on Russia.

In a letter sent to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Sunday evening, 22 Senators raise questions about America’s readiness for Russian cyber and disinformation threats.

Some background: Russian government-linked hackers have a long track record of infiltrating US government agencies and probing US critical infrastructure. 

A 2020 cyber-espionage campaign the Biden administration blamed on Russia’s SVR intelligence agencies exploited SolarWinds software to breach several government agencies. Russian-speaking ransomware groups have also disrupted US critical infrastructure, most notably last year in the days-long shutdown of Colonial Pipeline, a major fuel transporter for the East Coast.

“Given Russia’s history of disruptive cyber and disinformation activities, we are concerned that the United States may be targeted in retaliation for actions taken to impose costs on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine,” write the Senators, led by Nevada Democrat Jacky Rosen and South Dakota Republican Mike Rounds.

They are requesting a briefing from Mayorkas on what the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is doing to proactively defend against Russian state-sponsored threats and what particular sectors might be targeted. The senators also want to know what the strategy is if critical infrastructure is in fact breached.

For months, CISA, the White House and agencies like the Treasury Department have held briefings with key sectors like banking and energy on Russian cyber capabilities and the possibility for retaliation in cyberspace. 

CISA’s website says there are no specific or credible cyber threats to the US at this time.

In February, President Biden designated DHS as the lead federal agency to coordinate domestic preparedness and response efforts related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.