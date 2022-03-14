One killed and six wounded after shelling hits Kyiv residential building, say authorities

From Tim Lister in Kyiv and Alex Stambaugh in Hong Kong

In this photo released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service press service, firefighters evacuate an elderly woman from an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service/AP)

Ukrainian emergency services revised the number of people killed and injured as a result of shelling of a residential building in a Kyiv suburb on Monday, saying one person – not two – was killed, and six were injured, of whom five needed to be hospitalized.

“Rescuers who arrived on the scene found that as a result of enemy shelling between residential five- and 10-storey buildings, a fire broke out in two apartments on the third and fourth floors of a 5-storey residential building,” rescue services said.

Emergency services rescued 15 people and 63 were evacuated after a shell hit the ninth floor of a residential building in the Obolon district, a northern suburb of the Ukrainian capital.

The fire was extinguished around 7:58 am local time Monday morning. Search operations continue.

Meanwhile, Russian airstrikes hit a large military base near the western city of Lviv, killing 35 people and leaving more than 130 in hospital, and fierce fighting continues across Ukraine.