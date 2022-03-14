One killed and six wounded after shelling hits Kyiv residential building, say authorities

Ukrainian emergency services revised the number of people killed and injured as a result of shelling of a residential building in a Kyiv suburb on Monday, saying one person – not two – was killed, and six were injured, of whom five needed to be hospitalized.
“Rescuers who arrived on the scene found that as a result of enemy shelling between residential five- and 10-storey buildings, a fire broke out in two apartments on the third and fourth floors of a 5-storey residential building,” rescue services said.
Emergency services rescued 15 people and 63 were evacuated after a shell hit the ninth floor of a residential building in the Obolon district, a northern suburb of the Ukrainian capital.
The fire was extinguished around 7:58 am local time Monday morning. Search operations continue.
Meanwhile, Russian airstrikes hit a large military base near the western city of Lviv, killing 35 people and leaving more than 130 in hospital, and fierce fighting continues across Ukraine.