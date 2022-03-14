World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia invades Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya, Helen Regan, Steve George, Amy Woodyatt, Ben Church, Ed Upright, Maureen Chowdhury and Jason Kurtz, CNN

Updated 9:02 p.m. ET, March 14, 2022
75 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
12 min ago

New satellite images show additional damage in Mariupol and outside of Kyiv

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

A color infrared satellite image shows burning homes in Moschun, Ukraine.
A color infrared satellite image shows burning homes in Moschun, Ukraine. (Maxar Technologies)

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies are helping to shed light on the areas impacted by military strikes across Ukraine.

Just 24 miles northwest of central Kyiv, the satellite images show that nearly every single house in the northwestern side of the village of Moschun has sustained significant damage.

Fires are still burning in some of the houses while the fields surrounding the village are also scorched.

The photos, taken on Monday, also show damage across Mariupol. The satellite images are offering the only look at the latest destruction in the city.

Damage and scattered debris is seen at Mariupol's Regional Intensive Care Hospital.
Damage and scattered debris is seen at Mariupol's Regional Intensive Care Hospital. (Maxar Technologies)

Mariupol's Regional Intensive Care Hospital in the city's Zhovteneyvi neighborhood has a hole in the southern facade of the building while debris is also scattered outside. 

It's unclear which side is responsible for the damage at the hospital. Nearby the hospital building, a number of apartment complexes appear to have been significantly harmed with one seeming to have suffered noticeable fire damage.

Homes and apartment buildings are seen damaged after an apparent military strike in the the Primorskyi neighborhood.
Homes and apartment buildings are seen damaged after an apparent military strike in the the Primorskyi neighborhood. (Maxar Technologies)

Roughly a mile south, in the Primorskyi neighborhood, a number of homes are seen smoldering after an apparent military strike. Nearby apartment complexes have also sustained damage, while additional homes in a residential area in the city's center are also facing concerns.

2 hr 1 min ago

"This is just yet another day in Kyiv," CNN reporter says after explosions heard

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

CNN’s Sam Kiley is in Kyiv, where there has been heavy explosions as Russia's invasion continues.

“Just as you were coming to me, Wolf, we could hear a few detonations," Kiley reported as he spoke live to Wolf Blitzer.

Kiley shared details on a pair of recent incidents he had learned of.

“On the western edge of the city, earlier on today there was an attack against a civilian apartment building,” he said.

“We were also in the southwest of the city … there, a missile of some kind was intercepted, we understand, and landed fairly close to where we were. A number of people were injured there and there was a lot of damage.”

Kiley noted the scene has become all too familiar as the conflict continues.

“This is just yet another day in Kyiv … Putin has continued his campaign against civilian areas and expanded the target list,” he said.

Amid the ongoing destruction, Kiley pointed out that the invasion has not gone as seamlessly as the Russian president may have hoped.

“They have not achieved what Putin was told would be easily achieved in a matter of days, which is the capture of this city and the decapitation of its administration,” said Kiley. “Things are getting tougher by the day for the Russians but it's principally Ukrainian civilians that seem to be paying the price.”

2 hr 50 min ago

US State Department ready to assist Fox News correspondent injured in Ukraine, spokesperson says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

(From Fox News)
(From Fox News)

The US State Department stands ready to assist injured Fox News correspondent Ben Hall in any way they can, spokesperson Ned Price said Monday.

Hall, who had been deployed in recent weeks to cover the war in Ukraine, was hospitalized after being injured while reporting near Kyiv, the network said on Monday.

“I’m heartbroken by reports that my colleague, a State Department correspondent, was injured in Ukraine today,” Price wrote on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with him, his family, and all of his colleagues, and we wish him a full recovery. We stand ready to assist in any way we can,” he wrote.

Hall has been covering the State Department since last year.  

Shaun Tandon, the president of the State Department Correspondents Association, said in a statement Monday, “we are horrified to learn that our fellow correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured as he covered the Ukraine war.” 

“We know Ben for his warmth, good humor and utmost professionalism. We wish Ben a quick recovery and call for utmost efforts to protect journalists who are providing an invaluable service through their coverage in Ukraine,” Tandon said.

3 hr 15 min ago

Russia requests food assistance and other forms of aid from China during war in Ukraine

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Natasha Bertrand, Katie Bo Lillis, Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler

Russia has requested both military and financial assistance from China amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Among the assistance Russia requested was pre-packaged, non-perishable military food kits, known in the US as "meal, ready-to-eat," or MREs, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The request underscores the basic logistical challenges that military analysts and officials say have stymied Russian progress in Ukraine — and raises questions about the fundamental readiness of the Russian military. 

Forward-deployed units have routinely outstripped their supply convoys and open source reports have shown Russian troops breaking into grocery stores in search of food as the invasion has progressed.

One of the sources suggested that food might be a request that China would be willing to meet, because it stops short of lethal assistance that would be seen as provocative by the west.

The US has information suggesting China has expressed some openness to providing Russia with requested military and financial assistance as part of its war on Ukraine, a Western official and a US diplomat told CNN, and is conveying what it knows to its NATO allies.

It is not yet clear whether China intends to provide Russia with that assistance, US officials familiar with the intelligence tell CNN. But during an intense, seven-hour meeting in Rome, a top aide to US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart of "potential implications and consequences" for China should support for Russia be forthcoming, a senior administration official said.

3 hr 8 min ago

What it's like in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv as the Russian invasion continues

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

A damaged building is seen in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
A damaged building is seen in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. (CNN)

Violence and terror can be seen throughout Ukraine as the country tries to turn back Russian forces.

In Mykolaiv, a maritime city to the south, CNN's Nick Paton Walsh described first-hand what he's seen.

“It’s startling. This time of night … the city is absolutely dead," Paton Walsh told CNN's Jake Tapper, speaking of Mykolaiv.

But "just in the minutes before we started talking Jake, the skyline behind me lit up by the kind of roar of the sound of incoming rockets, quite a distance away from where I'm standing on the other side of the river that splits this city.”

As the conflict rages, Paton Walsh noted that a sad pattern is emerging.

“This is essentially part of a daily routine for people in Mykolaiv now. It’s rare for a day to pass where some sort of part of the civilian infrastructure hasn’t been hit by this relatively indiscriminate rocket fire,” he said.

3 hr 55 min ago

"We're fighting for our existence," says former Ukrainian first lady

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine now in its third week and the capital city of Kyiv under attack, citizens from across the country are struggling to understand the horrors.

“It's a tremendous tragedy. Every day I think in a few moments, that this is a nightmare, I'll wake up,” says former Ukrainian First Lady Kateryna Yushchenko. “We're not defeated. We're fighting for our existence, our identity, our statehood. We'll continue to fight, and I'm sure we will win because there's no other way. But how many losses it takes depends on how much ... support we receive.”

Despite the assistance Ukraine has received since the beginning of the conflict, Yushchenko stressed the need for further help.

“There is a lot more that the world needs to do. And we're very grateful, tremendously grateful, for everything that has been done,” said the former first lady during a live interview on CNN.

“We need the means to continue to fight, to protect our skies. We need aircraft, air defense missiles, missile defense, and our leaders have said that if we had had those airplanes one week, two weeks, three weeks ago, hundreds, thousands of people would be alive today. There's so much more that can be done with sanctions that have not been done," she said.

In the wake of the ongoing attacks, Yushchenko spoke to the toll that has been taken on the people of Ukraine.

“The attacks have been barbaric and the needs are tremendous,” she said. “The Ukrainian government does not have the resources it needs and it's very important for people to contribute ... for the government to be able to pay social costs, to be able to pay its army, there are so many organizations that are working both on the ground and internationally that have to be supported.”

4 hr 46 min ago

Upcoming NATO meeting expected to focus on defense of eastern Europe, officials say

From CNN's Barbara Starr

This week’s meeting of NATO defense ministers is expected to focus on the alliance’s next steps to beef up its defensive presence in eastern Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine according to NATO and US officials. 

“It’s going to put meat on the bones” of a further NATO response, one US official said of the minsters goal. 

Discussions, in part, will center around whether additional steps are needed to beef up NATO reaction forces and possibly add more troops to the mix. However, decisions must still be made about what other tasks the reaction force would take one, the official said. 

There is expected to be some discussion of adding more forces under the NATO flag to the response force, and putting some command and control, including some provided by the US, possibly under the NATO flag according to both a US and also a NATO official. 

There is also expected to be a discussion of air defense capabilities in the eastern flank and whether there is currently enough there. This could involve everything from adding more capabilities, to moving things already there under a NATO flag.   

White House officials are also in early discussions about having President Joe Biden travel to Europe soon amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning. 

The trip would come on the heels of visits of several top aides, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

No trip has been finalized or announced. 

CNN's Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.

1 hr 7 min ago

Anti-war protester interrupts Russian state TV news broadcast

From CNN Staff

An anti-war protester holding a sign interrupted one of Russia's major state television broadcast news shows around 9:31 p.m. Moscow time.

"NO WAR. Stop the war. Do not believe propaganda they tell you lies here," the sign reads. 

"Russians against war," the last line of the sign says in English.

See the moment:

What we know about the protester: The woman holding the sign is an employee of the channel, according to OVD-Info, an independent human rights protest-monitoring group.

On its Telegram channel, OVD-Info reported that the employee is Maria Ovsyannikova. Friends of Ovsyannikova told OVD-Info that she was currently at the Ostankino Police Department in Moscow.

CNN cannot independently verify that the woman seen interrupting the news broadcast is Ovsyannikova, but photos on social media profiles bearing her name match the woman seen on screen. 

Russian state news agency TASS confirmed OVD-Info’s reporting, citing a source, and added that she could face prosecution.

OVD-Info also obtained a video purportedly made by Ovsyannikova before she interrupted the news broadcast.

"What is happening now in Ukraine is a crime, and Russia is the aggressor country, and the responsibility for this aggression lies on the conscience of only one person. This man is Vladimir Putin," Ovsyannikova says in the video, noting that her father is Ukrainian, and her mother is Russian. 

"Unfortunately, for the past few years, I have been working on Channel One and doing Kremlin propaganda, and now I am very ashamed of it," she says. "It's a shame that I allowed to speak lies from the TV screens, ashamed that I allowed to zombify Russian people."

"I am ashamed that we kept silent in 2014, when all this was just beginning," she says. "We didn’t go to rallies when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny, we just silently watched this anti-human regime and now the world has turned its back on us forever, and another ten generations of our descendants will not be able to wash away from the shame of this fraternal war.”

"We are Russian people, thinking and smart, and it is only in our power to stop all this madness," she says. "Go to the rallies and do not be afraid! They can't transplant us all!"

Videos of the interruption quickly were posted on social media shortly after it aired. CNN obtained the video from a live feed from Russia Channel One VK's profile. 

Within minutes, that live feed was removed.

See more:

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly reported the type of organization OVD-Info is. OVD-Info is an independent human rights protest-monitoring group.

4 hr 47 min ago

Pentagon spokesperson says it appears "Russians are broadening their target set" after strike near Lviv

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman and Jeremy Herb

A Russian airstrike that targeted the Yavoriv training facility near Lviv in western Ukraine on Sunday is the third airstrike in western Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a briefing at the Pentagon on Monday.

With the latest strike, “it certainly appears as if the Russians are broadening their target set,” Kirby added.

The training facility was the location where Florida National Guard members had been doing their training before they left Ukraine before the invasion, Kirby said. No US contractors, civilians or government personnel were at the facility when it was hit, Kirby said.

This site was not one of the routes where US has been getting security assistance to Ukraine, Kirby added.

The Pentagon does not believe that Russia’s strike on a military training facility was a sign that Russia was targeting the delivery of foreign security assistance to Ukraine. 

“We’re not looking at this strike as an effort to go after the delivery of security assistance to Ukraine,” Kirby said.

“I’m not going to talk about all the modalities of how we’re continuing to find ways to help Ukraine defense itself,” Kirby added. “We’re going to continue to get as much security assistance to the Ukrainians as fast as we can and in the most efficient, effective way. And there’s lot of diff ways that we’re pursuing that.”

Kirby also said during the briefing that the airspace over Ukraine remains “contested."

“We still assess that Russia does not have air superiority over Ukraine and that the Ukrainians are defending their space ably,” Kirby said.

“It's contested because the Ukrainians are, are finding ways to continue to try to defend their airspace and preserve their own mobility and maneuver space,” he added.

A defense official earlier today echoed Kirby's comments regarding Ukraine's airspace, adding that the airspace is “dynamic” and there are “times and places” where Russia or Ukraine “has more dominance.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for the establishment of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Russia continues strikes across the country. The US and NATO have opposed creating a no-fly zone in Ukraine, warning that such a move could lead to a "full-fledged war in Europe."

CNN's Daniel Maraccini contributed reporting to this post.