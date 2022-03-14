Ukrainian President Zelensky will give virtual address to US Congress Wednesday

A woman reacts as she stands outside destroyed apartment blocks following shelling in the northwestern Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

Kyiv’s residents are getting no respite from the terror of strikes against residential buildings, with more deadly shelling on Monday morning.

One person has died and six more were injured when an apartment building in the Obolon district of Kyiv was hit early on Monday.

Not a single window was left intact when the residential building was hit, a staircase in the middle of it completely destroyed and burnt.

People living in the area were visibly in shock. Many were crying, seeking refuge with relatives and friends. A man and a woman who live on the ninth floor of the building told CNN they were woken up by the sudden sound of a massive explosion.

The building was on fire and their apartment quickly filled with smoke. They couldn’t breathe, they told CNN.

They managed to escape using the stairs, but their 82-year-old relative who lives in the most destroyed part of the building had to be evacuated through the roof.

The area apartment buildings were covered in burnt debris, the colorful fencing lining a path smashed into pieces. At one point, a priest came to the site, offering comfort to the residents. According to people on the scene, rescuers were able to save all of the pets living in the building.

The residents of the building were able to come back to their apartments to collect their belongings, but only after showing their documents.

Another strike hit a road in Kurenivka, another residential district in Kyiv, killing one person and injuring six more, according to a statement from Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“Kyiv was attacked by the enemy today,” Klichko said, adding that an empty trolleybus that was on the road was completely destroyed.

“Windows were blown out and balconies of surrounding houses and businesses [occupying] the ground floors were destroyed,” he added.