Zelensky says the world sees that Russian military has "responsibility for war crimes"

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the world sees what Russia is doing in Ukrainian cities and its military has "responsibility for war crimes."
“Responsibility for war crimes of the Russian military is inevitable," Zelensky said during a video address on Telegram early Tuesday. "Responsibility for a deliberate humanitarian catastrophe in Ukrainian cities is inevitable."
Russia, he said, will have to answer for disrupting evacuation corridors and for its actions in "Mariupol. Kharkiv. Chernihiv. Sumy. Okhtyrka. Hostomel. Irpin. In all our cities."
Evacuations: Zelensky said 3,806 Ukrainians were evacuated from Kyiv and Luhansk regions on Monday.
Aid convoy: But a humanitarian convoy bringing desperately-needed aid to the besieged city of Mariupol was blocked.
"Our convoy with 100 tons of what is most necessary for Mariupol is still kept in Berdyansk. For three days already. But we will try. We will do everything to ensure that Mariupol residents receive food, water, and medicine," he said.
New sanctions: Zelensky said Ukraine is working with “partners” on new restrictions that will be applied against the Russian state.
"Everyone who is responsible for the war. Everyone who is responsible for the destruction of democracy. Everyone who is responsible for repression against people. Everyone will get an answer. The answer of the world. And this is just the beginning," he said.
"Every aggressive action of the invaders only pushes the world to new sanctions."
Talks: The President said negotiations are continuing with Russia after a fourth round of talks concluded Monday.
“Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party. Pretty good, as I was told. But let's see. They will continue tomorrow," he said.
On Monday, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podoliak said on Twitter there was a "technical pause" in talks but they would continue Tuesday.
The pause was "for additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue," he said.