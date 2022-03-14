"Difficult" fourth round of Ukraine-Russia talks are ongoing, Zelensky says 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “difficult talks” are ongoing with Russia on Monday after a fourth round of talks kicked off earlier in the day.
“Difficult talks continue. Everybody is waiting for news. This evening we will report on the outcome,” Zelensky said in a video message.
Zelensky was due to speak to the Council of Europe earlier on Monday but did not.
The lead negotiator on the Ukrainian side in talks with Russia said the fourth session is being held virtually, not in person. The Ukrainian negotiating team is in Kyiv. Earlier talks were held in Belarus.
The Ukrainian negotiator, Mykhailo Podoliak, posted an image from the talks on Twitter.
“The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it’s hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems. Ukraine is a free dialogue within the society & an obligatory consensus. Russia is an ultimatum suppression of its own society,” he said along with the image.