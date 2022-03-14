It's 5 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.

Heavy explosions have been heard Monday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as Russia expands its assault. One person has died and six more were injured when an apartment building in the city's Obolon district was hit earlier today. Not a single window was left intact when the residential building was hit, a staircase in the middle of it completely destroyed and burnt.
People living in the area were visibly in shock. Many were crying, seeking refuge with relatives and friends. A man and a woman who live on the ninth floor of the building told CNN they were woken up by the sudden sound of a massive explosion.
Here's a catch up of other major developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine:
- Clashes around Ukraine: There have been fierce battles across the country, including in the strategic maritime city of Mykolaiv. At least two people were killed and 10 injured during shelling on its outskirts Monday, according to the town’s community group post on Facebook.
- More than 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine, UN agency says: As of Monday, more than 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, including 127,000 third-country nationals, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency, said. According to UNICEF, the war in Ukraine is having a "devastating impact" on more than 7.5 million children.
- Fourth round of Ukraine-Russia talks on "technical pause" until Tuesday, Ukrainian negotiator says: Ukrainian negotiator, Mykhailo Podoliak, said in an update on Twitter that a "technical pause" has been taken in the Ukraine-Russia talks until Tuesday. "For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue,” Podoliak said. He said the fourth session was being held virtually, not in person, with the Ukrainian negotiating team in Kyiv.
- President Zelensky will give virtual address to members of US Congress Wednesday: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will give a virtual address to the US Congress on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET, according to a letter sent to House and Senate members by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
- Mariupol death toll estimated at more than 2,500: An adviser in Zelensky's office says that the Russian bombardment of the southern city of Mariupol has now caused more than 2,500 deaths. One of the defining images from the conflict in Ukraine last week was the photograph of a pregnant woman being stretchered out of a maternity hospital in Mariupol after it was bombed. Today, her surgeon told Ukrainian television from the city that the mother and her baby have both died.