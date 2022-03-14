More than 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine, UN agency says
As of Monday, more than 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, including 127,000 third-country nationals, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency, said.
"People continue to flee the war in Ukraine every minute," the IOM tweeted Monday, adding that they need "continued support."
According to UNICEF, the war in Ukraine is having a "devastating impact" on more than 7.5 million children.
1 hr 44 min ago
Fourth round of Ukraine-Russia talks on "technical pause" until Tuesday, Ukrainian negotiator says
Ukrainian negotiator, Mykhailo Podoliak, said in an update on Twitter that a "technical pause" has been taken in the Ukraine-Russia talks until Tuesday.
"For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue,” Podoliak said.
Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described them as “difficult talks.”
Podoliak said the fourth session was being held virtually, not in person, with the Ukrainian negotiating team in Kyiv.
44 min ago
Ukrainian President Zelensky will give virtual address to US Congress Wednesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will give a virtual address to the US Congress on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET, according to a letter sent to House and Senate members by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
"The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious, and illegal war," the statement said.
The statement continued: "The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine. We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy."
2 hr 5 min ago
In photos: Scenes from the attacks in and around Kyiv on Monday
Multiple explosions took place in and around Kyiv as Russian forces inched closer to Ukraine's capital.
At least two people died and three more were hospitalized after a residential building in Obolon, a suburb of the capital of Kyiv, was hit by shelling early on Monday morning, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.
Several heavy explosions also reverberated across Kyiv at 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) Monday.
They appear to have been caused by Ukrainian air-defense batteries aiming at either Russian aircraft or cruise missiles. Trails of smoke heading into the sky could be seen from central Kyiv.
On Saturday, the UK Ministry of Defence said the bulk of Russian ground forces were now only 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) from the center of the Ukrainian capital.
Here are some images of the attacks that took place in the city and surrounding areas:
2 hr 36 min ago
"Difficult" fourth round of Ukraine-Russia talks are ongoing, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “difficult talks” are ongoing with Russia on Monday after a fourth round of talks kicked off earlier in the day.
“Difficult talks continue. Everybody is waiting for news. This evening we will report on the outcome,” Zelensky said in a video message.
Zelensky was due to speak to the Council of Europe earlier on Monday but did not.
The lead negotiator on the Ukrainian side in talks with Russia said the fourth session is being held virtually, not in person. The Ukrainian negotiating team is in Kyiv. Earlier talks were held in Belarus.
The Ukrainian negotiator, Mykhailo Podoliak, posted an image from the talks on Twitter.
“The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it’s hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems. Ukraine is a free dialogue within the society & an obligatory consensus. Russia is an ultimatum suppression of its own society,” he said along with the image.
2 hr 26 min ago
How events are unfolding in Kyiv as residents face more deadly shelling on Monday
Kyiv’s residents are getting no respite from the terror of strikes against residential buildings, with more deadly shelling on Monday morning.
One person has died and six more were injured when an apartment building in the Obolon district of Kyiv was hit early on Monday.
Not a single window was left intact when the residential building was hit, a staircase in the middle of it completely destroyed and burnt.
People living in the area were visibly in shock. Many were crying, seeking refuge with relatives and friends. A man and a woman who live on the ninth floor of the building told CNN they were woken up by the sudden sound of a massive explosion.
The building was on fire and their apartment quickly filled with smoke. They couldn’t breathe, they told CNN.
They managed to escape using the stairs, but their 82-year-old relative who lives in the most destroyed part of the building had to be evacuated through the roof.
The area apartment buildings were covered in burnt debris, the colorful fencing lining a path smashed into pieces. At one point, a priest came to the site, offering comfort to the residents. According to people on the scene, rescuers were able to save all of the pets living in the building.
The residents of the building were able to come back to their apartments to collect their belongings, but only after showing their documents.
Another strike hit a road in Kurenivka, another residential district in Kyiv, killing one person and injuring six more, according to a statement from Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
“Kyiv was attacked by the enemy today,” Klichko said, adding that an empty trolleybus that was on the road was completely destroyed.
“Windows were blown out and balconies of surrounding houses and businesses [occupying] the ground floors were destroyed,” he added.
Clashes around Ukraine: There have been fierce battles across the country, including in the strategic maritime city of Mykolaiv. At least two people were killed and 10 injured during shelling on its outskirts Monday, according to the town’s community group post on Facebook.
Mariupol death toll estimated at more than 2,500: An adviser in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office says that the Russian bombardment of the southern city of Mariupol has now caused more than 2,500 deaths.
New talks scheduled: A fourth round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators is set for today.
Missile strike in Donetsk: Images and video uploaded from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Monday show multiple casualties from what appears to have been a missile strike on the city, which is held by Russian-backed separatist forces and is the capital of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic.
US Senators push for details on cyber threat: A bipartisan group of Senators are voicing concern about the potential of widespread Russian cyber-attacks in the United States as retribution for the crippling sanctions America is imposing on Russia.
3 hr 10 min ago
Zelensky pressed Biden for more sanctions against Russia during their latest call Friday, sources say
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressed US President Joe Biden during their latest call for more sanctions to further squeeze Russia, CNN has learned.
According to multiple sources familiar with the call, Zelensky specifically asked Biden for further efforts to cut Russia off from international trade and to continue targeting the Russian elite, as the US has continued to add more oligarchs and their families to its sanctions list.
Zelensky also mentioned closing off Russia's access to international waterways during the call.
Zelensky and Biden spoke for 49 minutes on Friday.
During the wide-ranging call, Biden detailed the latest actions he was about to announce, including a move to revoke Russia's favored trade status with the US.
Zelensky thanked Biden for the measures, but also urged him to continue ratcheting up the economic pressure on the Kremlin.
2 hr 46 min ago
China and Russia deny allegations that Moscow requested military assistance from Beijing
Russia and China have denied allegations that Moscow requested military assistance in Ukraine from Beijing.
Two US officials told CNN Sunday that Russia has asked China for military support, including drones, as well as economic assistance for its unprovoked invasion.
Speaking Monday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference the US was “peddling disinformation."
“Recently, the US side has been peddled disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue with sinister intentions,” Lijian said when asked about the Russian request for help. “China’s position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear, and we have been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks. It is imperative for all parties to exercise restraint and cool down the tension, rather than adding fuel to the fire; it’s important to push for a diplomatic solution, rather than further escalating the situation.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also dismissed the allegations on Monday, saying, “Russia has an independent potential to continue the operation.”