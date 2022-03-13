Nine killed in strike on military base near Lviv

The Ukrainian state rail network says it will "at the very least double the capacity of the western railway border crossings with EU countries" to help make up for the loss of Ukrainian ports during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which handle most of the country's agricultural exports.

"This will increase Ukraine's export capacity, in particular for the transportation of agricultural products, while the enemy blocks our main seaports," Ukrzaliznytsia said on its Facebook page.

One problem the network has is that Ukrainian railways operate on a different gauge from most European countries, so that cargoes have to be reloaded at the border.

Ukraine exports about 60 million tons of grain cargo annually. Almost 95% of agricultural output was exported through Black Sea ports.

Currently, just two small ports -- Izmail and Reni -- are able to ship cargo for export, but only in limited quantities.

In the first 11 days of March, 100,000 tons of grain were loaded, 87% less than in the same period last year.