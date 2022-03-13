Death toll from Russian strikes on military training facility reaches 35

Russian air strikes on the Yavoriv military training ground killed 35 people, the Lviv regional administration said Sunday.

A further 134 people have been hospitalized due to injuries caused by the early morning missile strikes, it added.

More than 30 missiles fired from warplanes over the Black and Azov seas hit the military base, said Maksym Kozytsky, head of the Lviv regional military administration, in a statement posted to Facebook.

Authorities had previously reported nine deaths.

Ukraine Defense Ministry spokesperson Markiyan Lubkivsky said officials were still clarifying information, but so far there were no reports of foreign nationals among the casualties.

The site, which lies about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Lviv and less than 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) from the Polish border, is home to the International Peacekeeping and Security Center (IPSC).

The IPSC hosts training exercises with Western military personnel, including from the United States. Last fall, it held the Rapid Trident military exercise, a multinational Ukrainian-American military exercise, according to the official page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.