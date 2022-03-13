It's 4 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Elderly residents cross a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13. (Felipe Dana/AP)

Russia has asked China for military assistance in Ukraine, a senior US official said, and the Ukrainian military has thwarted an attempt by Russian military vehicles to cross the Irpin River.

It comes after a day that saw Russia expanding its offensive to western Ukraine, firing missiles near the city of Lviv and hitting a large military base close to the Polish border, reportedly killing dozens of people as the war draws closer to NATO's front line.

If you're just reading in, here are the latest headlines from the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Seeking China's help: Russia has asked China for military assistance in Ukraine, including drones, a senior US official said Sunday. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the development is a “concern" and the US has made it clear to Beijing there will "absolutely be consequences" for "large-scale" efforts to give the Kremlin a workaround to US sanctions. Sullivan will meet Chinese counterparts in Rome on Monday for talks.

When asked by CNN about the reporting of Russia's request for military aid, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the US, said in a statement, "I've never heard of that."

Chernobyl staff: Staff at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant are so tired they have stopped carrying out the repair and maintenance of safety-related equipment, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said. The 211 technical personnel and guards have still not been able to rotate from the facility since Russian forces entered the site. Ukraine managed to resume the power supply at Chernobyl on Sunday.

Russian forces thwarted: Ukrainian troops stopped an attempt by Russian military vehicles to cross the Irpin River on a pontoon bridge near Hostomel, new satellite images show. Ukrainian forces in Irpin have so far repelled Russian advances toward the capital Kyiv. With the main bridge crossing the Irpin River having been destroyed, the Irpin River poses a significant obstacle for the Russian military.

Ukraine cut off: Britain's Ministry of Defense said Russian forces have blockaded Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, cutting the nation off from international maritime trade.

Zelensky warning to NATO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it is only a matter of time before Russia’s military assault on Ukraine expands to members of NATO unless the alliance installs a no-fly zone over his country. It comes as Russian forces fired missiles near the city of Lviv and hit a large military base close to the Polish border.

Ukraine and Russia talks to continue Monday: Ukrainian Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak tweeted Sunday talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials will take place Monday through video.