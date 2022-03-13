Relief convoy for Mariupol makes progress

Smoke is seen from an apartment building after the shelling of a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 11. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The Ukrainian government said Sunday that a relief convoy for the besieged port of Mariupol which left the city of Zaporizhzhia Saturday had made progress.

Iryna Vereshchuk, the minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, said "they are in Berdyansk now, moving in the direction of Mariupol. I sincerely hope to report a positive result in the evening."

Berdyansk is about 50 miles west of the besieged city of Mariupol, where at least 1,300 civilians have been killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, an adviser to the city's mayor said Wednesday. CNN cannot independently verify these casualty figures.

Vereshchuk said Ukraine would try to open a number of other evacuation corridors Sunday in areas where fighting has impacted the civilian population.

These include efforts to allow people from the heavily damaged town of Borodyanka, north of Kyiv, on a route west to Zhytomyr. Previous efforts to organize the movement of civilians from Borodyanka to Kyiv have failed.

An attempt will also be made to get people from settlements north-east of the capital to safety. These include Velyka Dymerka and Svitylnia.

As fighting increases in the east, new routes are being opened for civilians living around Slovyansk, Vereshchuk said.

Movement through evacuation corridors in Ukraine has been limited in recent days.

After Ukraine and Russia agreed on several evacuation corridors Wednesday, heavy weapons fire appeared to have disrupted some routes.

And on Thursday, Mariupol authorities accused Russia of bombing the evacuation corridor designated to evacuate the city's residents.