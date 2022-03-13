World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia invades Ukraine

By Helen Regan, Steve George, Jack Guy, Sana Noor Haq and Kathryn Snowdon, CNN

Updated 8:01 a.m. ET, March 13, 2022
17 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 37 min ago

Relief convoy for Mariupol makes progress

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv and Olga Voitovych

Smoke is seen from an apartment building after the shelling of a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 11.
Smoke is seen from an apartment building after the shelling of a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 11. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The Ukrainian government said Sunday that a relief convoy for the besieged port of Mariupol which left the city of Zaporizhzhia Saturday had made progress.

Iryna Vereshchuk, the minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, said "they are in Berdyansk now, moving in the direction of Mariupol. I sincerely hope to report a positive result in the evening."

Berdyansk is about 50 miles west of the besieged city of Mariupol, where at least 1,300 civilians have been killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, an adviser to the city's mayor said Wednesday. CNN cannot independently verify these casualty figures.

Vereshchuk said Ukraine would try to open a number of other evacuation corridors Sunday in areas where fighting has impacted the civilian population.

These include efforts to allow people from the heavily damaged town of Borodyanka, north of Kyiv, on a route west to Zhytomyr. Previous efforts to organize the movement of civilians from Borodyanka to Kyiv have failed.

An attempt will also be made to get people from settlements north-east of the capital to safety. These include Velyka Dymerka and Svitylnia.

As fighting increases in the east, new routes are being opened for civilians living around Slovyansk, Vereshchuk said.

Movement through evacuation corridors in Ukraine has been limited in recent days.

After Ukraine and Russia agreed on several evacuation corridors Wednesday, heavy weapons fire appeared to have disrupted some routes.

And on Thursday, Mariupol authorities accused Russia of bombing the evacuation corridor designated to evacuate the city's residents.

2 hr 24 min ago

Spate of Russian missile and air attacks against Ukraine early Sunday

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv and Olga Voitovych

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine in the early hours of Sunday amid a spate of Russian missile attacks.

Some of those attacks were directed at critical infrastructure, such as the military airfield and training center at Yavoriv, near the Polish border, and the airport at Ivano-Frankivsk.

But other strikes appear to have hit heavily populated areas, with the northern city of Chernihiv struck for the third night in a row. 

The head of the Chernihiv region Vyacheslav Chaus said on his Telegram channel early Sunday that "the occupiers launched an air strike on a high-rise building at night."

"Rescuers are working on the spot. According to preliminary information, one person died, two were rescued."

Ten fires were recorded in the city during the past 24 hours and three people had died, Chaus said.

South of Chernihiv on the main route to Kyiv, a mother and her son were reported killed in shelling near Brovary.

Football club FC Shakhtar tweeted that Dmytro Yevdochenko, a promising teenage footballer, and his mother, Maryna Yevdochenko, "died as a result of shelling by Russian troops."

The Ukrainian government is trying to open evacuation routes for civilians in settlements around Brovary, which is across the river Dnieper from the capital.

In the eastern region of Luhansk -- much of which is now occupied by Russian forces -- the head of the Luhansk regional administration, Serhiy Haidai, said there had been "massive shelling" of several towns, including Kreminna and Rubizhne, which had prevented buses from leaving with civilians.

2 hr 56 min ago

Ukrainian Defence Minister condemns IPSC attack 

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv and Lizzy Yee in Hong Kong

Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov condemned Russia's airstrike on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center (IPSC), calling it a "terrorist attack" on peace and security.

The attack occurred near the northwestern city of Lviv early Sunday morning local time, according to the press office of the Lviv regional government.

"This is new terrorist attack on peace&security near the EU-NATO border," Reznikov tweeted Sunday from his official account, adding that "action must be taken to stop this."

The IPSC is a large military base that has held training exercises with Western military personnel, including from the United States. Last fall, it held the Rapid Trident military exercise, a multinational Ukrainian-American military exercise, according to the official page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

1 hr 49 min ago

Nine killed in strike on military base near Lviv

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv

Ambulances are seen traveling to and from the Yavoriv military facility on March 13 in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine.
Ambulances are seen traveling to and from the Yavoriv military facility on March 13 in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Nine people were killed by missile strikes on the Yavoriv military training ground in the Lviv region early Sunday morning, the Lviv regional administration has said.

It said 57 people were injured and are in hospital.

"Firefighting and dismantling of debris are currently underway," the administration added.

3 hr 21 min ago

Ukrainian state rail network looks to make up for loss of sea routes

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv

The Ukrainian state rail network says it will "at the very least double the capacity of the western railway border crossings with EU countries" to help make up for the loss of Ukrainian ports during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which handle most of the country's agricultural exports.

"This will increase Ukraine's export capacity, in particular for the transportation of agricultural products, while the enemy blocks our main seaports," Ukrzaliznytsia said on its Facebook page.

One problem the network has is that Ukrainian railways operate on a different gauge from most European countries, so that cargoes have to be reloaded at the border.

Ukraine exports about 60 million tons of grain cargo annually. Almost 95% of agricultural output was exported through Black Sea ports.

Currently, just two small ports -- Izmail and Reni -- are able to ship cargo for export, but only in limited quantities.

In the first 11 days of March, 100,000 tons of grain were loaded, 87% less than in the same period last year.

1 hr 27 min ago

Russian airstrike damages historic Ukrainian monastery 

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh and Lizzy Yee

An airstrike damaged Ukraine's historic Holy Dormition Sviatogirsk Lavra, an Orthodox monastery in the Donetsk Oblast region of eastern Ukraine, the country's Parliament said on Telegram.

Several people were wounded and taken to a hospital in the eastern town of Sviatogirsk, while others were treated on site. No one was killed, the parliament statement said. 

The blast, which went off around 10 p.m. local time Saturday, hit 50 meters away from a bridge connecting the right and left banks of the Siverskyi Donets River, near an entrance to the monastery. 

The explosion damaged the monastery's temple windows and smashed windows and doors of a nearby hotel. 

Some 520 refugees were seeking shelter in the monastery, including 200 children. There are around 10,000 refugees and locals in Sviatogirsk town, the statement said. 

The monastery's bishop, Metropolitan Arseny, said there are no military units in Sviatogirsk and the attack was inflicted on a "peaceful city," and on one of Ukraine's holiest sites.

The Holy Dormition Sviatogirsk Lavra is a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. It dates back to as early as the year 1526 and houses relics of St. John the Hermit of Sviatohirsk. 

3 hr 56 min ago

Russia is attempting to envelop Ukrainian forces in the east and advance westward, says UK MOD

From CNN's Wayne Chang

Russian troops are attempting to “envelop” Ukrainian forces in the east of the country and “circumvent” the southern city of Mykolaiv as they advance from Crimea westwards toward Odessa, the Britain's Ministry of Defense said Sunday in its latest intelligence assessment.

“Russian forces are attempting to envelop Ukrainian forces in the east of the country as they advance from the direction of Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south,” the ministry said.
“Russia is paying a high price for each advance as the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to offer staunch resistance across the country."

3 hr 49 min ago

Zelensky speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett 

From CNN's Hadas Gold in Jerusalem

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (R).
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (R). (Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke Saturday evening about ways to stop the fighting in Ukraine and Israeli's efforts to resolve the conflict, according to a statement by the Israeli Prime Minister's office.  

The conversation between the two leaders lasted over an hour, Bennett's office said. 

Following the call, Zelensky tweeted he spoke with Bennett about "Russian aggression and the prospects for peace talks" and asked for assistance in securing the release of the "captive mayor of Melitopol and local public figures."

Earlier, Israeli and Ukrainian officials denied reports that Bennett pressured Zelensky to accept Russia’s terms to end the war.

4 hr 54 min ago

Western Ukrainian airport hit by Russian airstrike

From CNN's Tim Lister in Kyiv

An airport in the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk has had its infrastructure almost completely destroyed by a Russian airstrike, the city's mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said while speaking to Parliamentary TV channel "Rada." 

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. 

This is the third attack on the airport, Martsinkiv said. 