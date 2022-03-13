It's 11:15 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Sunday is coming to a close in Ukraine as the Russian invasion is nearing its third week.
Sunday saw Russia expanding its offensive to western Ukraine, firing missiles near the city of Lviv and hitting a large military base close to the Polish border, reportedly killing dozens of people as the war draws closer to NATO's front line.
If you're just reading in, here are the latest headlines from the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- Tributes pour in for American journalist killed in Ukraine: Outlets like TIME Magazine, The New York Times as well as journalism schools and journalists themselves are honoring American journalist Brent Renaud, who was killed in Ukraine Sunday.
- Ukraine resumes power supply at Chernobyl: Ukraine’s National Energy Company (NEC) Ukrenergo completed repair work and resumed power supply to the Chernobyl NPP, the company announced Sunday.
- Situation in Mariupol grows dire: Mariupol's city administration confirmed Sunday night a large convoy of humanitarian aid destined for the besieged city had not arrived, and was still stuck in Berdyansk, some 50 miles to the west. Berdyansk is being held by Russia. A resident of Mariupol painted a grim picture of the situation in the city in a video diary posted on Twitter, saying "the world doesn't know what's happening here ... This is horror."
- Ukraine and Russia talks to continue Monday: Ukrainian Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak tweeted Sunday talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials will take place Monday through video.
- Protests continue across Ukraine and Russia: The mayor of Russian-occupied Kherson said mass protests show that “Kherson is Ukraine” and insisted he retains administrative control of the city. Meanwhile in Russia, more than 850 people were detained in anti-war protests across 37 Russian cities on Sunday, according to OVD-Info, an independent human rights protest-monitoring group.
- School destroyed in Zelenogai: A school in the village of Zelenogai, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Mykolaiv, has been demolished by a Russian military strike, said Mykolaiv regional administrator Vitali Kim. Videos and photos of the destruction were posted online.