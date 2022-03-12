World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia invades Ukraine

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:58 a.m. ET, March 12, 2022
11 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 min ago

For loved ones ripped apart by war in Ukraine, phone messages bring hope and despair

From CNN's Tamara Qiblawi, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Olga Voitovych

In the midst of a days-long, chaotic cross-country train ride to the northwestern city of Lviv, near Ukraine's border with Poland, a terrible realization dawned on Marina.

The 54-year-old carer, who managed to evacuate an orphanage in a besieged industrial town in the eastern Luhansk province, had no way to return to her own family.

Marina, who did not give her surname, was still reeling from the journey — days spent desperately trying to calm the panic-stricken children in her care against the backdrop of booms and thuds of Russia's brutal assault, while still fearing for her family at home.

"And now I am all alone," Marina told CNN from a daycare center-turned-shelter in Lviv, where she and the children from her orphanage were camped out. "I have left my own (adult) children to save the children in the orphanage."

CNN is not disclosing Marina's full name because of the risks to her family who have not been evacuated.

Families separated: The fracturing of families underpins many of the stories of displacement in Ukraine, with millions of people trapped in besieged cities with virtually no way out.

Several people CNN spoke to in recent days said they have been unable to contact their loved ones since the start of the invasion. They described frenzied escapes from the country's worst-affected cities, in which parents, spouses, siblings and grandparents were left behind.

With the Russian assault knocking out power and telephone networks, whole cities have been cut off from the outside world. Many say they don't know if their loved ones are still alive.

"I don't understand why the government didn't try to evacuate us before the invasion started," Marina said. "I don't want to blame them. Still, I can't help but think my predicament could have been avoided."

Read the full story:

For loved ones ripped apart by war in Ukraine, phone messages bring hope and despair
RELATED

For loved ones ripped apart by war in Ukraine, phone messages bring hope and despair

25 min ago

Death and destruction in Ukraine overshadows Roman Abramovich's Chelsea legacy

From CNN's Issy Ronald and Jack Bantock

Roman Abramovich is seen in this file photo watching the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29, 2019.
Roman Abramovich is seen in this file photo watching the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29, 2019. (Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

For almost 20 years, Roman Abramovich rocketed Chelsea from a club on the periphery of the elite to a global football superpower — but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in his reign coming to an abrupt end.

Bloody conflict in Ukraine and international outrage over Russia's invasion placed a renewed focus on Abramovich and his ownership of Chelsea.

It's a focus that has shone a light on the jarring friction between sport and politics: Abramovich the dream-realizing football owner — adored by much of the Chelsea fanbase — versus Abramovich the Russian oligarch.

Impact of sanctions: Days after the war began, as the West responded by imposing sanctions on Russia and its oligarchs, Abramovich's assets — including Chelsea — appeared increasingly vulnerable to a more punitive financial environment and he soon announced his plans to sell the club.

Before the sale could be completed, however, the UK government announced that Abramovich would be subject to sanctions as one of "Russia's wealthiest and most influential oligarchs, whose business empires, wealth and connections are closely associated with the Kremlin."

What this means for Chelsea: The club will be somewhat shielded from the sanctions, allowed to continue fulfilling its fixtures under a special license. But it does mean Chelsea is not able to sell merchandise or tickets to upcoming games, engage in the transfer market, or issue new contracts to players while under the ownership of Abramovich.

Read the full story:

Roman Abramovich: Death and destruction in Ukraine overshadows Russian oligarch's legacy at Chelsea
RELATED

Roman Abramovich: Death and destruction in Ukraine overshadows Russian oligarch's legacy at Chelsea

1 min ago

CNN team reports at least 2 explosions in Ukraine's Dnipro

From CNN's Bex Wright

Suspected remnants of anti-aircraft fire are spotted in the skies of Dnipro early Saturday morning.
Suspected remnants of anti-aircraft fire are spotted in the skies of Dnipro early Saturday morning. (CNN)

CNN journalists in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro said they felt at least two explosions and saw what looked like the remnants of anti-aircraft fire early Saturday.

The team also saw smoke rising east of the river. 

Air raid sirens started at 5:25 a.m. local time Saturday (10:25 p.m. ET Friday) and are still sounding.

Friday assault: Dnipro was hit by three strikes early Friday, which hit a school, an apartment building and a shoe factory. One civilian was killed.

52 min ago

It's 7 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Russian forces are pressing closer to Kyiv, and stepping up their assault on other key cities in Ukraine. Here are the latest developments.

  • Attacks on key cities: Russian forces expanded their offensive to the west of Ukraine for the first time on Friday, with strikes targeting military airfields. To the east, there's growing evidence that the town of Volnovakha has fallen to Russian forces and their allies in the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic. The southern city of Kherson appears to have been captured, according to US defense intelligence.
  • Russian forces advance on Kyiv: CNN teams in Kyiv reported hearing explosions in the early hours of Saturday, as the capital comes under pressure. The cities of Kharkhiv, Mariupol, Mykolaiv and Sumy are also under a sustained Russian onslaught. On Friday, major cities including Dnipro, Lutsk, and Chernihiv were struck by missiles, with fatalities reported. The strikes hit civilian structures including a school, apartment buildings, a shoe factory, a soccer stadium and library.

  • Ukrainian mayor detained: The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, was seen on video Friday being led away by armed men from a government building in the southeastern city. A short time later, the Russian-backed Luhansk regional prosecutor claimed Fedorov had committed terrorism offenses and was under investigation. Ukraine's President said Fedorov's detention was a "crime against democracy," and Kyiv's Foreign Ministry called it a war crime violating the Geneva Conventions.
  • Chernobyl power: Technicians are working to repair damaged power lines to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, according to the UN's nuclear watchdog. Ukrainian authorities said the lines were entirely cut this week due to Russian shelling. The plant, which has been relying on diesel generators for backup power since Wednesday, is under Russian control with more than 200 staff effectively living and working there under difficult conditions.
  • Biden's warning: US President Joe Biden warned Friday that Russia would pay a "severe price" if it uses chemical weapons, and reiterated the US will not send ground troops to Ukraine. "We will not fight the third world war in Ukraine," Biden said — adding the US would help provide weapons, money and food aid for the country instead.
  • The human toll: At least 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine, the UN said Friday. The UN has recorded 1,546 civilian casualties in Ukraine as of Friday, including 564 killed and 982 injured — though they estimate the real number is much higher.

2 hr 32 min ago

How this baker is resisting the Russian onslaught without picking up a gun

From CNN's Teele Rebane

As Ukrainians around the country gathered glass bottles for Molotov cocktails and armed themselves against the Russian onslaught, Pavlo Servetnyk headed for the kitchen.

For the past two weeks since the Russians invaded, he's been barely sleeping, working 20 hours a day to feed the people of Russian-occupied Kherson. Each day, the 28-year-old bakes thousands of loaves of bread, loads them into his truck or car, and drives them through the deserted streets, delivering them to people who are increasingly being cut off from outside food supplies as Russian forces choke the city of nearly 300,000.

Kherson was the first major city to fall since the war began. Unified against a common enemy, Ukrainians are finding ways to resist — without even carrying a gun.

Before the war, Servetnyk was a successful chef — he won Ukrainian MasterChef in 2019, and ran a pizza restaurant in Kherson. But on Feb. 24, the Russians invaded Ukraine — and his life changed.

As the Russians shelled his country, Servetnyk and his partner drove to his parents' house in a village on the outskirts of Kherson, desperate to flee Ukraine. "Get into the car, we will go somewhere," he told them. His parents — who had witnessed other periods of tumult in their lives — laughed. "Where would we escape? Who is waiting for us there?" he remembers them saying. "The Russians are coming soon, they tell us that this is Russia now and we will go on with our lives."

So Servetnyk decided to stay and resist. Many of Kherson's bakers had either fled or gone into hiding, so Servetynyk turned his pizza restaurant into a bakery, and began making thousands of loaves of bread. To feed more people, he also roped in other bakers and distributed their bread, too.

"We did not escape, did not leave, but rather started saving people as best as we could," he says.

Read the full story:

How this baker is resisting the Russian onslaught without picking up a gun
RELATED

How this baker is resisting the Russian onslaught without picking up a gun

2 hr 49 min ago

Zelensky calls detention of Melitopol mayor a "crime against democracy"

From CNN's Jennifer Hauser

The detention of the mayor of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol is a "crime against democracy," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday in a video posted on Facebook.

Earier Friday, Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov was seen on video being led away from a government building in the city by armed men. A short time later, the Russian-backed Luhansk regional prosecutor claimed Fedorov had committed terrorism offenses and was under investigation. 

Fedorov's detention was "a sign of the weakness of the invaders," Zelensky said.

"They did not find any support on our land, although they counted on it. Because for years they've been lying to themselves that people in Ukraine were supposedly waiting for Russia to come. 
"This is Ukraine here. It is Europe here. It is a democratic world here."

Zelensky added that the mayor's detention was "not only against a particular person, not only against a particular community and not only against Ukraine."

"This is a crime against democracy," he said.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called the detention of Fedorov a "war crime," saying the Geneva Convention prohibits civilian hostages from being taken.

4 hr 17 min ago

Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russian troops press closer to Ukraine's capital

CNN teams in Kyiv reported hearing explosions in the early hours of Saturday morning, with chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward describing "a nonstop volley ... of just heavy booms in the distance," continuing for several minutes.

It's not clear whether the explosions were Russian or Ukrainian strikes, she said.

Fighting is continuing on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, with the city's administration saying areas to the north remain the most dangerous, including the suburbs of Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel, as well as the district of Vyshorod further north of Kyiv. Fighting has also escalated in Brovary, across the Dnieper River, east of the city.

As Russian forces press in from several directions, "the worry becomes ... that the intention is to fully surround the city, to starve the city, to bombard the city and then ultimately to try to overthrow (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky's government," Ward said. 

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told CNN the city currently only has resources — including food and medical supplies — for one to two weeks.

CNN's Ward added that "Ukrainian forces are everywhere" in Kyiv. "They have dug up defensive positions along all the main thoroughfares leading into the city, they've put tank traps around. This is a heavily fortified city now. And even if Russian forces are enable to encircle it, it will still be an almighty battle for them to get to the heart of it."

4 hr 38 min ago

Biden warns Russia will pay a "severe price" if it uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

From CNN's Sam Fossum and Betsy Klein

President Joe Biden warned on Friday that Russia will pay a "severe price" if the country uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"I'm not going to speak about the intelligence, but Russia will pay a severe price if they use chemicals," Biden told CNN's Arlette Saenz following remarks announcing further economic moves against Russia.

While the US has so far not presented any evidence that Russia plans to use chemical weapons in Ukraine, the White House — most notably, press secretary Jen Psaki — has warned that the weapons could be used in the conflict.

Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine or manufacture a "false flag" operation that uses them, Psaki said Wednesday. The press secretary, slamming what she called false claims from Russia that the US is developing chemical weapons in Ukraine, tweeted, "Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It's a clear pattern."

She also noted Russia's "long and well-documented track record of using chemical weapons" as well as its pattern of "accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating."

Read more:

Biden says Russia will pay a 'severe price' if it uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
RELATED

Biden says Russia will pay a 'severe price' if it uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

6 hr 11 min ago

Russia widens attack on Ukraine's cities, striking western airfields and Dnipro

From CNN's Tim Lister, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Paul Murphy, Laura Smith-Spark and Rob Picheta

Russian forces launched multiple missile attacks on a wide range of targets across Ukraine in the early hours of Friday, striking airfields in the far west of the country and, for the first time, hitting the central city of Dnipro, to which Ukrainians from other embattled cities have fled.

The airport at Lutsk, some 110 kilometers (70 miles) from the Polish border, was reported to have suffered substantial damage in the attacks. The governor of Volyn region said four missiles had been fired from a Russian bomber and that two people were killed.

Plumes of smoke also rose from the military airfield at Ivano-Frankivsk, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) south of Lutsk. It was previously struck by missiles on the first day of the conflict.

"On the morning of March 11, high-precision long-range weapons attacked Ukraine's military infrastructure. The military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankovsk were put out of action," the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

Three Russian airstrikes also caused serious damage in and around the central city of Dnipro on Friday morning, killing one person, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in an official Telegram channel. One strike was near a preschool and an apartment building and another hit a shoe factory, causing a fire, the service said.

Many Ukrainians evacuated in recent days from other cities under Russian fire had been taken to the relative safety of Dnipro.

Read more:

Russia widens attack on Ukraine's cities, striking western airfields and Dnipro
RELATED

Russia widens attack on Ukraine's cities, striking western airfields and Dnipro