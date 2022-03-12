It's 7 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Russian forces are pressing closer to Kyiv, and stepping up their assault on other key cities in Ukraine. Here are the latest developments.
- Attacks on key cities: Russian forces expanded their offensive to the west of Ukraine for the first time on Friday, with strikes targeting military airfields. To the east, there's growing evidence that the town of Volnovakha has fallen to Russian forces and their allies in the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic. The southern city of Kherson appears to have been captured, according to US defense intelligence.
- Russian forces advance on Kyiv: CNN teams in Kyiv reported hearing explosions in the early hours of Saturday, as the capital comes under pressure. The cities of Kharkhiv, Mariupol, Mykolaiv and Sumy are also under a sustained Russian onslaught. On Friday, major cities including Dnipro, Lutsk, and Chernihiv were struck by missiles, with fatalities reported. The strikes hit civilian structures including a school, apartment buildings, a shoe factory, a soccer stadium and library.
- Ukrainian mayor detained: The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, was seen on video Friday being led away by armed men from a government building in the southeastern city. A short time later, the Russian-backed Luhansk regional prosecutor claimed Fedorov had committed terrorism offenses and was under investigation. Ukraine's President said Fedorov's detention was a "crime against democracy," and Kyiv's Foreign Ministry called it a war crime violating the Geneva Conventions.
- Chernobyl power: Technicians are working to repair damaged power lines to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, according to the UN's nuclear watchdog. Ukrainian authorities said the lines were entirely cut this week due to Russian shelling. The plant, which has been relying on diesel generators for backup power since Wednesday, is under Russian control with more than 200 staff effectively living and working there under difficult conditions.
- Biden's warning: US President Joe Biden warned Friday that Russia would pay a "severe price" if it uses chemical weapons, and reiterated the US will not send ground troops to Ukraine. "We will not fight the third world war in Ukraine," Biden said — adding the US would help provide weapons, money and food aid for the country instead.
- The human toll: At least 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine, the UN said Friday. The UN has recorded 1,546 civilian casualties in Ukraine as of Friday, including 564 killed and 982 injured — though they estimate the real number is much higher.