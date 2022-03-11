In a Twitter thread Thursday night, White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed reports that Russia could seize the assets of Western companies that have suspended operations in the country.

The decision to withdraw or suspend services in Russia is "ultimately up to companies," Psaki said. "As President Biden said earlier this week, we welcome the decisions of companies to exit Russia because they want no part of Russia’s war of choice against Ukraine."

"Any lawless decision by Russia to seize the assets of these companies will ultimately result in even more economic pain for Russia. It will compound the clear message to the global business community that Russia is not a safe place to invest and do business," she added. "We stand with American companies who are making tough decisions regarding the future of their Russian operations."

Some context: Dozens of American, European and Japanese companies from almost every sector of the economy have abandoned joint ventures, factories, stores and offices in the past two weeks in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuring sanctions.

The sanctions have hit most of Russia's financial sector, including its central bank, trashed the Russian currency and are likely to trigger a sovereign debt default and deep recession. And there may be more to come.

Russia's threat: Speaking Thursday at a meeting with government officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin backed a plan to introduce "external management" of foreign companies leaving Russia.

"We need to act decisively with those [companies] who are going to close their production," Putin said according to a video posted by the Kremlin and aired on state media. "It is necessary, then ... to introduce external management and then transfer these enterprises to those who want to work," he added.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier that legislation had been drafted.