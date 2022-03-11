It's 8:30 p.m. in Kyiv. Catch up on the latest developments in Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman walks down a road in the Luhansk region on March 11. (Anatolii Stepano/AFP/Getty Images)

As Russian forces expand their offensive in Ukraine with new strikes in the western part of the country, here's a look at the latest developments unfolding on the ground:

Where Russian forces have made further advances: There's growing evidence that the town of Volnovakha in eastern Ukraine has fallen to Russian forces and their allies in the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic.

Additionally, according to a senior US defense official:

Forces to the north of Kyiv have “moved closer” to Kyiv over the last 24 hours.

have “moved closer” to Kyiv over the last 24 hours. A separate group of Russian forces closer to Sumy , to the east of Kyiv, have stalled and are repositioning.

, to the east of Kyiv, have stalled and are repositioning. Chernihiv , another Ukrainian city, remains isolated with Russian forces "right outside the city."

, another Ukrainian city, remains isolated with Russian forces "right outside the city." In Kharkiv , Russian forces are "on the outskirts” of the city but they haven't yet taken it.

, Russian forces are "on the outskirts” of the city but they haven't yet taken it. The southern city of Mariupol is under “increasing pressure."

is under “increasing pressure." Kherson appears to have been captured.

appears to have been captured. In Mykolaiv, Russian forces have not taken the city yet but it is coming under “increasing pressure."

Where recent attacks have happened, according to Ukrainian authorities:

There was substantial damage to the airport at Lutsk in northwestern Ukraine, which is only about 70 miles (about 112 kilometers) from the Polish border.

in northwestern Ukraine, which is only about 70 miles (about 112 kilometers) from the Polish border. The governor of the Volyn region said four missiles had been fired from a Russian bomber and two people were killed.

said four missiles had been fired from a Russian bomber and two people were killed. The military airfield at Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine was struck by missiles.

in western Ukraine was struck by missiles. A missile strike on the outskirts of Dnipro killed one civilian and damaged a primary school building, apartment buildings and a shoe factory.

killed one civilian and damaged a primary school building, apartment buildings and a shoe factory. There were also overnight airstrikes in the Brovary district just east of Kyiv and a missile strike in the town of Baryshivka, some 45 miles (about 72 kilometers) east of the capital.

district just east of Kyiv and a missile strike in the town of some 45 miles (about 72 kilometers) east of the capital. A soccer stadium and library in Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine, have been badly damaged by an airstrike.

An update on the more than 40-miles-long Russian convoy: The convoy that had sat for nearly two weeks outside Kyiv has now largely dispersed, according to Maxar satellite imagery from Thursday. The forces appear to be regrouping.

New actions against Russia by the United States: US President Joe Biden announced that the US, along with the G7 and EU, will call for revoking "most favored nation" status for Russia, referred to as permanent normal trade relations in the US. Additionally, he said Russian imports of seafood, vodka and diamonds will be banned. Meanwhile, the G7 is also adding sanctions to more Russian oligarchs and their families as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

Russia says it has received applications from foreigners asking to join fight: The Kremlin has said volunteers from the "Middle East and Syria" can be sent to fight for Russia in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, claiming that over 16,000 applications have been received from abroad. The US has not seen the “actual arrival” of foreign fighters from the Middle East to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, but it does believe that Russia is moving in the direction of recruiting and using foreign fighters.

Here's a map of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory known to CNN: