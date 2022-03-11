A third Russian general has been killed by Ukrainian forces, western officials say

Western officials say a third Russian general has been killed by Ukrainian forces.
He was identified as Major General Andriy Kolesnikov.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense’s website, Kolesnikov was commander of the Eastern Military District.
A western defense official noted for context that only three Russian general staff officers were killed during the whole Syrian conflict and estimated that Russia would maintain a total of 20 generals in theatre in Ukraine at this time.
The official paid tribute to the strength of the Ukrainian resistance, particularly around Kyiv and Mykolaiv, where Russian attempts to circle the cities have been frustrated.
More context: Kolesnikov is the third Russian general to be killed during the invasion of Ukraine.
On Thursday, CNN reported that Russian Maj. Gen. Andrey Sukhovetsky was also killed while fighting in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Novorossiysk city government in Russia on March 3.
In the statement, the government said Sukhovetsky — the deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Ground Forces — died on Feb. 28 "while performing a combat mission during a special operation in Ukraine."
Sukhovetsky had previously served in the Russian military during operations in the North Caucasus region and Syria, the statement said.
On Tuesday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said a Russian general — Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov — was killed in battle near Kharkiv.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented.