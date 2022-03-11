World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Julia Hollingsworth, Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Jeevan Ravindran and Jason Kurtz, CNN

Updated 3:39 p.m. ET, March 11, 2022
18 min ago

A photographer reflects on what he saw at Lviv's train station as thousands said goodbye to their home

From CNN's Sandi Sidhu

Photographer Peter Turnley spoke to CNN Friday about his experience covering the exodus of Ukrainian refugees at the Lviv train station in the western part of the country.

"I saw a line of thousands of people standing quietly and calmly waiting for their opportunity to board a train to flee this conflict to safety," he said.

"The true victims of war are people that have nothing to do with the conflict and whose lives are turned upside down by war after they cross a frontier from their homeland, have suddenly lost everything that relates to their existence," he continued.

Turnley shared what he saw in the refugees he encountered.

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)
(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

"While looking into the eyes of a multitude of Ukrainian refugees that had suddenly just crossed over the border from Ukraine to Poland, what I saw was pride, dignity, courage. And surprisingly, an amazing degree of resilience," he told CNN.

Turnley said many of the individuals departing are women and children, as men under the age of 60 have been banned from leaving the country.

"They've been separated from their husbands, their fathers, their young men, and they have no idea when they may return home," he told CNN.

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)
(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

Even in these dire circumstances, the photographer said he also saw many examples of humanity.

"A constant in the midst of the plight of a refugee crisis is that people have a tremendous need for each other. Often the only thing that is clear in their lives, is the notion of love and affection," he told CNN. "I've witnessed this incredible exodus of humanity out of Ukraine."

"You see often gestures of people holding hands, hugging each other, standing very close to each other," he said.

"The only bright lights that I am seeing are these gestures of love and affection that I see families showing towards each other as they wait for a destiny that is so unknown," he continued.

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)
(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

The photographer said he was especially struck by how these events would impact future generations.

"One sees a multitude of very young children, and it has occurred to me that this is a moment that they will never completely remember and at the same time, it's a moment that they will certainly never forget," Turnley continued.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said Friday that the number of people who have fled from Ukraine has now hit 2.5 million.

See some more of his images below:

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)
(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)
(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)
(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)
(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)
(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)
(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

36 min ago

Evacuation corridors across Ukraine get limited results on Friday

From Tim Lister in Kyiv, Mariya Knight and Olga Voitovych

Ukrainian authorities reported limited success in securing the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians from the worst affected areas Friday.

Around Kyiv, volunteers and local authorities were able to help thousands more escape the worst affected districts to the north and west of the city. Despite heavy outgoing and incoming fire, more 22,000 people had been evacuated after three days from the districts of Vorzel, Hostomel, Bucha and Irpin, all of which have seen extensive destruction and are without power and water, said Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kyiv regional administration.

On Saturday, the administration would "be creating new routes to get to the towns which we couldn't reach yet to evacuate people," Kuleba added.

Chief among them is the town of Borodianka — some 25 kilometers northeast of Kyiv. It was again shelled on Friday as Russian forces continue their attempt to close in on the capital from the north.

Meanwhile, an attempt to evacuate more people from the town of Izium had been "disrupted by the Russian occupiers," said Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Synehubov in a Telegram post.

"We prepared 20 buses and humanitarian aid," he said, adding that a "green corridor" was agreed on and organized, but due to the shelling by the occupiers, it was never launched.

The buses were shelled and barely managed to turn round and get back safely. The evidence of shelling could be seen on the buses, he continued.

In the center of Ukraine, authorities reported the successful evacuation of more women and children from Enerhodar — which fell to Russian forces a week ago — and surrounding villages.

Most of the displaced in this region are being brought to Zaporizhzia before boarding trains to western Ukraine.

The head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, said that local priests had joined efforts to get a convoy of aid to the besieged port city of Mariupol.  

Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov described the situation in Mariupol as very difficult. He accused the Russians of bombing the city even during official negotiations.

Local authorities in Mariupol say that nearly 1,600 people in Mariupol have died as a result of shelling and airstrikes against the city

12 min ago

Armed men detain Ukrainian mayor in Russian-occupied city

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Mariya Knight and Celine Alkhaldi

Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov.
Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov. (From Facebook)

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, was seen on video being led away by armed men from a government building in the city on Friday, and the prosecutor's office for the separatist Russia-backed Luhansk region now says they are weighing terrorism charges against him. 

Fedorov's detention by the armed men is the first known instance of a Ukrainian political official being detained and investigated by Russian or Russian-backed forces since the invasion began.

According to a message on the Luhansk prosecutor's website, Fedorov is being accused of assisting and financing terrorist activities and being part of a criminal community.

The Luhansk prosecutor's office claimed that Fedorov was a member of the "Right Sector." CNN has previously reported that the group is a Ukrainian nationalist paramilitary and political group that operates in Ukraine. It has an anti-Russian stance, but independent observers say it’s not the fascist threat that Russian President Vladimir Putin claims it to be.

The prosecutor's office claims "Right Sector" has conducted terroristic acts against civilians in the Donbas region without providing any details. 

Local media, citing conversations with the Melitopol City Council, confirmed that the man being led away in the video was Fedorov. 

CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the video. 

CNN has not been able to identify an attorney for Fedorov on the charges.

21 min ago

Ukrainian man with 1-month-old son says he feels "fury" after Russian invasion: "I will fight to the end"

Alex Dayrabekov
Alex Dayrabekov (CNN)

Alex Dayrabekov, the father of a one-month-old baby, told CNN what it was like to live in a war zone.

Dayrabekov said he has gone through a roller coaster of emotions since Russia invaded just over two weeks ago.

"Millions of Ukrainians are in the same situation now. ... And we share the same emotions. The emotion I felt on the second or third day of the war couldn't be called anger; it is not anger, it's fury. I was furious. On the first and second day, I cried like baby. I cried, my wife cried, but on the third day, I got really, really furious, and I wanted to do something. And now I know that every single Ukrainian feels the same," he told told CNN's Anderson Cooper from Cherkasy, Ukraine.  

"Because we have kids here, we have homes here, we have belongings here, and we are really peaceful and hospitable nation. Everybody who has ever who has been to Ukraine can say that. But If enemy comes to my place, I will fight to the end and I will fight to the death. I will protect my land, I will protect my kid, protect my home," he continued.

He said he was able to evacuate his home on the second day of the war and has gone back to help other families leave. But he was stopped by the army from entering the area last Thursday.

He said he "cannot just sit and read the news," so he created a volunteer group to deliver supplies to those in hiding in Kyiv bomb shelters.

Dayrabekov said he even tells his son now that "this is a historical moment."

"It is a historical moment for Ukraine, historical moment for Europe. ... I don't want to leave.  I want to stay here and I want to fight," he said.

Watch the interview:

1 hr 14 min ago

YouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally

From CNN's Chris Liakos

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

YouTube said on Friday it is blocking Russian state-funded media channels globally “effective immediately.”

“Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events, and we remove content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy. In line with that, effective immediately, we are also blocking YouTube channels associated with Russian state-funded media, globally,” YouTube said in a statement.

The tech company said today on Twitter it began blocking RT and Sputnik’s YouTube channels across Europe. It added that it has already taken other steps since Russia began its invasion in Ukraine.

“We paused monetization and significantly limited recommendations for Russian state-funded media channels. Both actions are global & indefinite. Our Trust & Safety team has worked to quickly remove violative content. We’ve removed hundreds of channels & thousands of videos for violating our Community Guidelines, including our policies around deceptive practices and misinformation,” it said on Twitter.

YouTube added that when people search for topics on Russia and Ukraine, “our systems prominently surface authoritative news content in both our Top News and Breaking News shelves, and will continue to as needed.” It also displays information panels underneath videos from news publishers with government funding.

1 hr 25 min ago

G7 agriculture ministers urge countries to keep food and agricultural markets open

From CNN's Chris Liakos

G7 agriculture ministers have called on all countries to keep their food and agricultural markets open as food security concerns rise following Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We call on all countries to keep their food and agricultural markets open and to guard against any unjustified restrictive measures on their exports. Any further increase in food price levels and volatility in international markets could threaten food security and nutrition at a global scale, especially among the most vulnerable living in environments of low food security,” they said in a joint statement.

“We nevertheless recognise the extreme circumstances behind the export restrictions announced by the government of Ukraine and the vital importance of preserving the availability of food in Ukraine,” they added.

The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In the statement, the agriculture ministers also condemned Russia's aggression of Ukraine and expressed their solidarity with the country.

The ministers voiced their concerns over the impacts on food security and "the rising number of people suffering from hunger and all forms of malnutrition, caused by the unprovoked and unjustifiable Russian war of aggression, adding to the already severe situation caused by COVID-19, climate change and biodiversity loss.”

"We call on international organisations to support food production in Ukraine during this crisis and ensure food security in affected areas. We remain determined to do what is necessary to prevent and respond to a food crisis, including with humanitarian aid, and stand ready to act as needed to address potential disruptions," the ministers said.

The Ukrainian government is banning exports on key agricultural goods including wheat, corn, grains, salt, and meat, according to a cabinet resolution that passed Tuesday.

Russia is the world's top exporter of wheat, and Ukraine is also a significant exporter of both wheat and corn.

1 hr 28 min ago

How one woman and her children escaped their Ukrainian village that came under attack

From Yuliia Presniakova and Oleksandr Fylyppov in Lviv

Ekaterina Kryshtal's underground shelter in her home.
Ekaterina Kryshtal's underground shelter in her home. (Courtesy Ekaterina Kryshtal)

In the small village of Nemeshaevo, located about 25 miles from Kyiv, residents have had to huddle underground in cold cellars usually used to store potatoes and beets in order to protect themselves from shelling and bombs.

There have been no evacuation corridors, according to resident Ekaterina Kryshtal.

Kryshtal, along with her husband and their two children, aged 4 and 11, used an electric heater to warm themselves in their rural home for a few days. But then the electricity went out, and they were also left with no gas or supplies, she said.

Several times, she went outside, despite the pleas from her family. And often she came under fire, she said, but survived.

Two days ago, some of the villagers took a chance to evacuate by themselves. They had no escort or guards, but they formed a column of about 70 cars and set off. Kryshtal's husband was not able to join them, as there were nine people in one car.

On the way, the column was fired upon, she said, despite white flags and signs that had "children" written on them. Kryshtal and her children managed to escape and are now in a safe area near Khmelnytskyi.

1 hr 43 min ago

Biden emphatic that the US will not "fight World War 3" in Ukraine

From CNN's Sam Fossum

President Joe Biden speaks at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference on March 11 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
President Joe Biden speaks at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference on March 11 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

US President Joe Biden emphasized once again on Friday that the US will not send ground troops into Ukraine. 

"We will not fight the third world war in Ukraine," Biden said after reiterating the United State's full support to its NATO allies and promising that the US will defend "every inch" of NATO territory. 

He added: "I want to be clear though, we are going to make sure that Ukraine has the weapons to defend themselves of an invading Russian force. And we will send money and food aid to save Ukrainians lives. We're going to welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms if in fact they come all the way here."

Biden also thanked the House of Representatives members for their support of Ukraine, noting he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today for about an hour. Biden added that he speaks to the Ukrainian president "almost daily."

Biden also stressed the importance that the US and its allies move together on any moves to counteract the Kremlin.

"I know I've occasionally frustrated you, but more important than us moving when we want to is making sure all of NATO is together ... They have different vulnerabilities than we do," Biden said. 

1 hr 39 min ago

On the ground: Refugee says Russians think invasion will "free" Ukrainians — "but we are free people" already

When Ukrainian Olga Batochka told her Russian friend that her hometown Kharkiv was being bombed, he didn't believe she was in danger and told her to go back home instead of staying underground.

"People in Russia don't know what [has] happened in Ukraine," she told CNN, adding that the friend told her that Russia is doing this to "free us."

"But we are free people. We have a beautiful government, beautiful country ... Now, that's all destroyed. And we have no houses, no families."

Batochka fled to Romania with her 14-year-old daughter. They are two of the UN-estimated 2.5 million people who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

She told CNN she believes she will return home some day, and she wished good luck to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky, whom she voted for.

For now, volunteers in Romania are taking care of the mother and daughter, who plan to go to Portugal once they have their paperwork, where they have family waiting for them.