A photographer reflects on what he saw at Lviv's train station as thousands said goodbye to their home

Photographer Peter Turnley spoke to CNN Friday about his experience covering the exodus of Ukrainian refugees at the Lviv train station in the western part of the country.

"I saw a line of thousands of people standing quietly and calmly waiting for their opportunity to board a train to flee this conflict to safety," he said.

"The true victims of war are people that have nothing to do with the conflict and whose lives are turned upside down by war after they cross a frontier from their homeland, have suddenly lost everything that relates to their existence," he continued.

Turnley shared what he saw in the refugees he encountered.

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

"While looking into the eyes of a multitude of Ukrainian refugees that had suddenly just crossed over the border from Ukraine to Poland, what I saw was pride, dignity, courage. And surprisingly, an amazing degree of resilience," he told CNN.

Turnley said many of the individuals departing are women and children, as men under the age of 60 have been banned from leaving the country.

"They've been separated from their husbands, their fathers, their young men, and they have no idea when they may return home," he told CNN.

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

Even in these dire circumstances, the photographer said he also saw many examples of humanity.

"A constant in the midst of the plight of a refugee crisis is that people have a tremendous need for each other. Often the only thing that is clear in their lives, is the notion of love and affection," he told CNN. "I've witnessed this incredible exodus of humanity out of Ukraine."

"You see often gestures of people holding hands, hugging each other, standing very close to each other," he said.

"The only bright lights that I am seeing are these gestures of love and affection that I see families showing towards each other as they wait for a destiny that is so unknown," he continued.

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

The photographer said he was especially struck by how these events would impact future generations.

"One sees a multitude of very young children, and it has occurred to me that this is a moment that they will never completely remember and at the same time, it's a moment that they will certainly never forget," Turnley continued.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said Friday that the number of people who have fled from Ukraine has now hit 2.5 million.

See some more of his images below:

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)

(Courtesy Peter Turnley)