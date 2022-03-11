It's just after 4 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

As evening approaches in Ukraine's capital, Russian forces are expanding their offensive with new strikes in the western part of the country.

Where attacks have happened: There was substantial damage to the airport at Lutsk in northwestern Ukraine, which is only about 70 miles from the Polish border. The governor of the Volyn region said four missiles had been fired from a Russian bomber and two people were killed. Plumes of smoke also rose from the military airfield at Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine, which was struck by missiles.

The Russian column that had sat for nearly two weeks outside Kyiv has now dispersed, according to Maxar satellite imagery from Thursday. The forces appear to be regrouping.

According to Ukraine's Operational Command East, a missile strike on the outskirts of Dnipro killed one civilian and damaged a primary school building, apartment buildings and a shoe factory.

There were also overnight airstrikes in the Brovary district just east of Kyiv and a missile strike in the town of Baryshivka, some 45 miles east of the capital. A soccer stadium and library in Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine, have been badly damaged by an airstrike. And civilians have been left with no heating in sub-zero temperatures amid relentless shelling and missile strikes, the mayor of Kharkiv said Friday.

Biden to address US: President Joe Biden is expected to announce Friday morning that the US, along with the G7 and European Union, will call for revoking "most favored nation" status for Russia, referred to as permanent normal trade relations in the US, sources familiar with the move tell CNN.

EU to vote on more financial support for Ukraine: European Union leaders at a summit in Versailles, France, will vote Friday on doubling financial support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday. If approved by the leaders, this will bring the bloc’s financial support to the Ukrainian military to over $1 billion.

Bioweapons conspiracy: The UN Security Council will hold a meeting Friday at the request of Russia about the unfounded allegation the US is developing bioweapons in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said no chemical weapon or weapons of mass destruction were developed in the country. Meanwhile, the United States' UN Mission spokesperson Olivia Dalton said Russia has a track record of falsely accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetuating and warned Russia is "gaslighting the world."

Refugee numbers keep climbing: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Friday that the number of people who have fled from Ukraine has now hit 2.5 million.