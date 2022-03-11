World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Julia Hollingsworth, Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 3:36 AM ET, Fri March 11, 2022
52 min ago

US congressman on Brittney Griner's detention in Russia: "We're going to do everything we can to get her home"

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Brittney Griner during media day for the Phoenix Mercury, in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2019. 
Brittney Griner during media day for the Phoenix Mercury, in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2019.  (Nick Oza/The Republic/USA Today Network/Reuters)

The detention of basketball player Brittney Griner in Russia — where she has been held for three weeks on allegations of drug smuggling — is really "unusual and extremely concerning," US Representative Colin Allred of Texas said Thursday.

Allred said the US Embassy has requested consular access to the WNBA star, "the same way they would for any American who's detained or incarcerated overseas, and that has been denied now for three weeks."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine "does loom over the entire issue" of getting Griner back to the United States, Allred added.

"For Brittany's sake, we don't want her to become a part of this kind of political battle that's going on, and we want to make sure that her rights are respected and that we are able to get access to her, and that she can ... get home as quickly as possible," Allred said.

Limited contact: Griner has been in contact with her Russian lawyer, who is "in touch with her agent and her family back home — so we do know that she's OK," Allred said. He said he has also been in contact with Griner's family through the player's agent.

"(Griner's family) should just know that our government, the State Department, folks like myself in Congress on the Foreign Affairs Committee, we're gonna do everything we can to get her home, to get any other American who's been detained unjustly home," he said.

CNN has reached out to Russian officials, the US Embassy in Moscow, and the US State Department for comment on Griner's consular access but has not heard back.

Read more about Griner's detention in Russia here.

1 hr 2 min ago

Lutsk mayor says at least 1 person killed in explosions, alert system "did not work at all"

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

At least one person was killed by explosions in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk on Friday, the city's mayor Ihor Polishchuk said on his official Facebook page.

"Today at approximately 5:45 there were three explosions. Three missiles hit our military airfield. There is one dead. Information about the injured is being clarified. The SES (State Emergency Service) is working on the spot," he said. 

The city's alert system "did not work at all," and the "military administration and the military will work on this issue," he added.

In the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, an airfield was also hit and the warning system didn't work, Polishchuk said.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not turn it on. Why didn't they turn it on? Because the missiles were flying at ultra-low speeds or for some other reason, the military will work on it."

He added: "Please do not stand by the window during the explosions, do not take photos and videos and then do not publish them on social networks, because the enemy is tracking all these messages. This is additional information for the enemy. If there are explosions, please proceed to the shelter."
1 hr 8 min ago

Several major cities in Ukraine are "under attack," says presidential aide

From CNN's Radina Gigova in Atlanta and Tim Lister in Kyiv 

Major Ukrainian cities including Dnipro and Lutsk are being "subjected to devastating blows," said Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's office on Friday.

Explosions shut down two boiler houses in Lutsk, located in the far west near the Polish border, while three major explosions were reported in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, he wrote on Twitter.

"Dnipro is also under attack," he added. "Russia's destructive war against civilians and major cities continues."

The Lutsk mayor reported explosions at an airfield in the city, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. Lutsk has not been attacked before. 

"Explosions in the direction of the airfield. Everyone in the shelter!" Mayor Ihor Polishchuk is quoted as saying. 

Cities under siege: Ukraine's Emergency Service said one person in the city of Dnipro died on Friday after three airstrikes in the early morning that hit a kindergarten, an apartment building and a two-story shoe factory.

The airstrikes happened at around 6:10 a.m. local time in the Novokodatskyi district of the city, the Emergency Service said. 

1 hr 44 min ago

Zelensky deputy: "We are ready to talk to President Putin anytime he is ready"

From CNN’s Zeena Saifi and Becky Anderson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin directly — but "will not make any compromise to the Russian position during these negotiations," his deputy told CNN.

Though talks between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers, held Thursday in the Turkish city of Antalya, did not yield any major breakthrough, Ukraine hadn't been too optimistic from the start, said Igor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“This is a really good thing that they met, but unfortunately we can say that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia is not the one making the final decision. The final decision to stop war, to make a ceasefire, to withdraw troops is made by one person only," he said, apparently referring to Putin.

Zelensky ready to talk: Zhovkva said that though Zelensky was ready for a diplomatic solution, he has not heard from the Russian President personally or his aides.

“The last thing I heard from them was we have to still work under the format of two delegations … But, look, even the agreements reached during these negotiations are not held," Zhovkva said, pointing to humanitarian corridors in Ukraine that are "being kept in custody by Russian forces."

What Ukraine is willing to give: Zhovkva said Ukraine was open to neutrality "if the NATO bloc is not ready for the time being to accept Ukraine."

"But at the same time, we do need hard security guarantees for Ukraine so these awful wars, this awful aggression does not repeat in the future," he added. 

Zhovkva said Ukraine wanted to work with Putin and its neighbors to establish a system he called "the renewed security system of Europe."

“My country, the Ukrainian people deserve to become a part of the European family…Ukraine is fighting for the security of all of Europe. So when (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron talks about possible European security, how can he talk without having President Zelensky at the table? Without having President Zelensky and Ukraine in the European Union?” Zhovkva said. 
28 min ago

1 killed in airstrikes near preschool and apartment building in Dnipro, Ukrainian authorities say

From CNN's Matilda Kuklish and Jake Kwon

Rescuers sift through the remains of buildings damaged by an airstrike in Dnipro, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on March 11.
Rescuers sift through the remains of buildings damaged by an airstrike in Dnipro, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on March 11. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)

One person was killed in airstrikes Friday morning near civilian structures in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in an official Telegram channel. 

"On March 11 at about 6:10 a.m., there were three airstrikes in Novokodatsky District of Dnipro City, namely: a strike near a preschool and an apartment building, as well as a strike that hit a two-story shoe factory and caused fire," the service said.

Earlier this week, a Ukrainian official said Russia is mounting resources to "encircle" Dnipro, adding that Russia’s plan was to "encircle the major cities, exsanguinate the Ukrainian Armed Forces and create a situation of humanitarian catastrophe for civilians." 

2 hr 31 min ago

Analysis: Russia's misinformation offensive impedes diplomatic efforts to end the war

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

The Russian assault on Ukraine is not just an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation that is producing horrific destruction and civilian torment. It's also the biggest war of the modern misinformation era.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his mouthpieces are weaving the most audacious and fatuous alternative reality surrounding any 21st-century conflict — one that renders current diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war meaningless and futile.

Denying a Russian attack: On Thursday, for instance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed with a straight face after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey —  which, not surprisingly, failed — that Russia "did not attack Ukraine."

Not only was Lavrov's claim a lie, as the world knows, it was especially offensive since it came a day after a horrific Russian attack on a children's and maternity hospital in Ukraine that has been widely denounced as a war crime. And it coincided with unfounded claims from Moscow, which were even picked up by China in its efforts to boost Russian propaganda, that the United States had a bioweapons program in Ukraine, which officials in Washington fear could be laying a pretext for Russia's own use of chemical or biological weapons against civilians.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm that the Russian leadership, including Minister Lavrov, live in their own reality," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNBC on Thursday. "He told me looking in my eyes that the pictures of pregnant women being taken from under the rubble of the maternity house are fake."

Misinformation warfare: This has long been a weapon of the Russian state. Moscow spun multiple conspiracy theories about the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over eastern Ukraine in 2014, apparently by a Russian missile system, for instance.

And Russian state media aired an interview in which two alleged spies blamed for using a nerve agent to poison a Russian defector in England in 2018 absurdly claimed they were in the country to visit a famed cathedral spire in the city of Salisbury.

But the misinformation offensive has hit a new peak in the war on Ukraine.

Read the full analysis here.

2 hr 38 min ago

Kamala Harris heads to Romania in her latest push to reassure US allies

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda at Belwelder Palace, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10.
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda at Belwelder Palace, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10. (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

US Vice President Kamala Harris ventures farther toward NATO's eastern edge Friday with a stop in Romania, a country suddenly thrust into priority position for the United States as fighting rages over its border in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has already dispatched 1,000 troops to Romania and pledged support for the country as it accommodates a major influx of migrants fleeing the war next door. But a visit by his No. 2 is meant to demonstrate American commitment at a deeply uncertain moment for the region.

Unlike Ukraine, Romania is a member of NATO and an attack on the country by Russia would trigger the alliance's collective defense treaty, which says an attack on one is an attack on all.

But even the protection of NATO, a system of alliance bases and a missile defense system can't entirely calm nerves in this former Soviet satellite state that's been invaded by Russia repeatedly over the course of its history.

Diplomatic test: Harris will meet Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Friday before convening a news conference and returning to Washington.

Her trip has been a test both of her diplomatic abilities and the resolve of the broader Western allies to forcefully confront Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching the largest ground invasion in Europe since World War II.

Harris arrives in Bucharest from Poland, where she reinforced American commitment to another NATO ally that is watching warily for Putin's next move.

"The United States is prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory. The United States takes seriously that an attack against one is an attack against all," Harris said after meeting President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

Read more here.

2 hr 35 min ago

White House says US stands with companies pulling out of Russia, after Kremlin threatens to seize assets

In a Twitter thread Thursday night, White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed reports that Russia could seize the assets of Western companies that have suspended operations in the country.

The decision to withdraw or suspend services in Russia is "ultimately up to companies," Psaki said. "As President Biden said earlier this week, we welcome the decisions of companies to exit Russia because they want no part of Russia’s war of choice against Ukraine."

"Any lawless decision by Russia to seize the assets of these companies will ultimately result in even more economic pain for Russia. It will compound the clear message to the global business community that Russia is not a safe place to invest and do business," she added. "We stand with American companies who are making tough decisions regarding the future of their Russian operations."

Some context: Dozens of American, European and Japanese companies from almost every sector of the economy have abandoned joint ventures, factories, stores and offices in the past two weeks in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuring sanctions.

The sanctions have hit most of Russia's financial sector, including its central bank, trashed the Russian currency and are likely to trigger a sovereign debt default and deep recession. And there may be more to come.

Russia's threat: Speaking Thursday at a meeting with government officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin backed a plan to introduce "external management" of foreign companies leaving Russia.

"We need to act decisively with those [companies] who are going to close their production," Putin said according to a video posted by the Kremlin and aired on state media. "It is necessary, then ... to introduce external management and then transfer these enterprises to those who want to work," he added.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier that legislation had been drafted.

2 hr 53 min ago

More airlines suspend flights with Russia

From CNN's Masha Angelova and Paul Murphy

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana and Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines are suspending all flights to and from Russia.

In a statement tweeted Thursday, Air Astana said it "sincerely regrets to advise that due the withdrawal of insurance coverage for commercial flights to, from and over the Russian Federation, all flights to the Russian Federation are suspended with immediate effect." 

Pegasus Airlines said it is suspending flights from March 13-27, citing operational risks and limitations under European sanctions.

The bigger picture: Airlines and countries are increasingly taking moves that leave Russia more isolated.

Earlier this month, US-based United Airlines said its flights will now avoid Russian airspace. Airbus suspended support to Russian airlines, while Boeing said it had suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed its office in Kyiv.

Most of the Western world has now closed airspace to Russian aircraft, including the United States.

What's happening in Russia: Moscow has also banned flights for carriers from dozens of countries.

Aeroflot, Russia’s largest airline, has suspended all flights abroad — except to Minsk, Belarus — according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. It comes after the majority government-owned carrier’s ability to sell seats was crippled after being removed from the global distribution system.