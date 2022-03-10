Russia has escalated its attacks on civilians as Ukrainians rush to escape through evacuation corridors. Wednesday saw Russian forces bomb a maternity hospital in Mariupol, fighting in the streets of Voznesensk and gridlock as people tried to escape areas near Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
Here are the latest developments:
- Bombing "atrocity": Russian forces bombed a maternity and children's hospital in Mariupol, city authorities said, injuring at least 17 people. The attack sparked immediate international condemnation and came despite Russia agreeing to a 12-hour pause in hostilities to allow refugees to evacuate towns and cities. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the bombing is "proof of a genocide" and renewed calls for a no-fly zone over the country.
- Evacuation corridors: Zelensky said nearly 35,000 people were rescued via humanitarian corridors Wednesday, including from Kyiv, Sumy and Enerhodar. He said efforts will continue Thursday and hoped to evacuate people from Mariupol, Izium, and Volnovakha. But Ukrainian authorities said evacuation efforts failed in some of Kyiv's suburbs, and heavy weapons fire appeared to have disrupted some routes.
- Chemical weapons warning: The White House warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine or manufacture a "false flag" operation that uses them. It comes after Russia accused the US of developing chemical weapons in Ukraine, which the US immediately denied. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said "we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine," noting Russia's “long and well-documented track record of using chemical weapons.”
- Kamala Harris in Poland: The US Vice President arrived in Poland ahead of a high stakes visit that has been complicated by what the White House calls a "temporary breakdown in communications" over sending fighter jets to Ukraine. The issue is expected to be discussed when Harris begins meetings with Polish leaders on Thursday morning.
- UK to supply Ukraine with anti-air missiles: Britain is planning to send anti-air missiles to Ukraine to help Kyiv combat Russia's "indiscriminate and murderous" airstrikes, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said. Separately, in a call with Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to tighten sanctions and "impose the maximum economic cost on Russia."
- Russian conscripts: Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed that military conscripts have been involved in the invasion and some were taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces. It comes a day after President Vladimir Putin insisted conscripts were not part of the assault.