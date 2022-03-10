Mariupol mayor describes "two days of hell" after the bombing of a maternity hospital

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, has issued a furious video message, condemning Russia for its "cynical and destructive war against humanity."

Boychenko spoke of "two days of hell" after the bombing of a maternity hospital on Wednesday in which at least three people died, including a child.

"Today, they cynically shelled the State Service of Mariupol for Emergencies," he said in the video that showed the extensive damage to the building. "Every 30 minutes, Mariupol was invaded by Russian aviation that was shooting at civilian buildings killing civilians — elderly, women and children."

"It's genocide that was created by the Russian army with Putin," Boychenko said.

The mayor also said there is the "highest level of cynicism" around the evacuation corridors for civilians and humanitarian aid to pass.

"They cynically keep hostage of 400,000 Mariupol citizens that are waiting and hoping for a humanitarian corridor to open up," he said in the video. "Humanitarian aid can't get through to Mariupol for the sixth day now, although Russians claim it was peaceful and quiet in the occupied Mariupol. It's the highest level of cynicism."