Russia invades Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, George Ramsay, Jack Guy, Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya, Jason Kurtz, Aditi Sangal and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 1:48 p.m. ET, March 10, 2022
42 min ago

British PM says he fears Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine, as it’s "straight out of their playbook"

From CNN's Amy Cassidy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday echoed fears from US officials this week in predicting that Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine, saying that it’s “straight out of their playbook”.  

“The stuff that you're hearing about chemical weapons, this is straight out of their playbook,” Johnson said in an interview with British broadcaster Sky News. 

“They start saying that there are chemical weapons that have been stored by their opponents or by the Americans. And so when they themselves deploy chemical weapons – as I fear they may – they have a sort of a maskirovka [Russian military deception] of a fake story ready to go,” he added.  

Johnson continued: “I just note that that is what they're already doing. It is a cynical, barbaric government, I'm afraid.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss this morning also told CNN that the UK is “very concerned” about the potential of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine, saying “we’ve seen Russia use these weapons before in fields of conflict.”

Noting Russia’s “track record,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine or manufacture a “false flag” operation that uses them. 

51 min ago

French president says conditions set by Russia’s Putin for ceasefire in Ukraine "not acceptable to anyone"

From CNN’s Joseph Ataman, Xiaofei Xu and Sugam Pokharel   

French President Emmanuel Macron waits for EU leaders to arrive for an EU summit in Versailles, France, on Thursday.
French President Emmanuel Macron waits for EU leaders to arrive for an EU summit in Versailles, France, on Thursday. (Michel Euler/AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the conditions set by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire in Ukraine are “not acceptable to anyone.” 

“I do not see a diplomatic solution in the coming hours or even coming days,” Macron told reporters in Versailles ahead of a summit of European Union leaders that will center on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, solutions to rising energy prices and less dependence on Russian gas and oil. 

Macron said he does not see ceasefire in Ukraine as "realistic" in the coming hours. 

“I’m definitely optimistic but I have to be realistic as well,” he added. 

Earlier on Thursday: Putin held a telephone conversation with Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. 

Speaking of Ukraine's request for a fast-track accession to the EU, Macron told reporters: “With a country at war? I don’t think so … Must we close the door and say ‘never’? That would be unjust.” 

The French president said the war in Ukraine is a “tragedy … a human, political and humanitarian tragedy” but added that it’ll “lead to completely redefining the architecture of Europe.” 

“These are discussions that are strategic and historic. They will lead to, today, in the coming weeks and months, historic decisions for our Europe,” Macron said. 

The French leader said that he was “troubled” by seeing images from the deadly bomb attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol in southern Ukraine on Wednesday. 

He said since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, “humanitarian tragedies of this kind were made at multiple occasions.” 

“The weapons, profoundly lethal, without discernment, were being used right in the middle of cities,” Macron continued.  

1 hr 13 min ago

No-fly zone would not protect against majority of weapons Russia is using in Ukraine, DIA director says 

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

A no-fly zone over Ukraine would not protect against many of the weapons Russian forces are using in Ukraine right now, said Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier.

Russian forces are using “a combination of mostly missiles, artillery, multiple rocket launchers. There are some precision guided munitions that are being dropped from aircraft, but that number is small,” Berrier said in an exchange with Sen. Angus King.

A no-fly zone would not protect against “inhibit missiles, rockets and artillery,” Berrier added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked NATO allies and the United States to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The airspace over Ukraine remains contested, a senior US defense official told reporters on Wednesday.

1 hr 19 min ago

The war in Ukraine will likely push inflation up "considerably higher" in Europe, says ECB president

From CNN’s Anna Cooban in London

The European Central Bank (ECB) predicts the war in Ukraine will push levels of consumer inflation up even further in the near term.

“The Russia-Ukraine war will have a material impact on economic activity and inflation through higher energy and commodity prices, the disruption of international commerce and weaker confidence,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a speech on Thursday. 

Lagarde said the impact of the conflict could push inflation in the euro area – which hit 5.8% in February – “considerably higher in the near term,” but is still expected to decline progressively to the central bank’s 2% target in 2024.

Financial sanctions against Russia, which include the banning of some Russian banks from the SWIFT payment network, have not yet caused problems for European banks, she said.

“[Sanctions] have so far not caused severe strains in money markets or liquidity shortages in the euro area banking system,” Lagarde said. “Bank balance sheets remain healthy overall, owing to robust capital positions and fewer non-performing loans.”

1 hr 17 min ago

Intelligence chief declines to say if US has new information that led to fighter jet decision

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday.
US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines would not say if the US has new intelligence that informed the decision not to send US fighter jets to Poland, so that Poland could send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday.

When Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, asked Haines if the intelligence community had new information that said Russian President Vladimir Putin would see Poland sending MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as escalatory, Haines said there was a “new assessment” done by the intel community that informed that decision. But she would not clarify if there was new intelligence leading them to believe Putin would see the move as escalatory.

“This is a recent assessment that was done by the intelligence community. I’m very happy to provide that to you,” Haines said. “I know you know this, but obviously they’re looking at a body of intelligence, and then they are also providing their own knowledge and experience, and I do not know whether there is…”

Haines was cut off by Cotton, who said he believes there is no new intelligence on the matter.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday the move would be seen as an escalatory step by Putin, according to the intelligence community.

1 hr 26 min ago

CIA director: Chinese president "unsettled" by Russian invasion of Ukraine

From CNN's Katie Bo Lillis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photograph during their meeting in Beijing on February 4.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photograph during their meeting in Beijing on February 4. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images)

Chinese President Xi Jinping is “unsettled” by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in part because “his own intelligence doesn’t appear to have told him what was going to happen,” CIA Director Bill Burns told the US Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Chinese leadership is also concerned because of “the reputational damage that China suffers by association with the ugliness of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine” and “the economic consequences at a time when growth rates in China are lower than they’ve been in 30 years,” according to Burns.

Finally, he said, “President Xi is probably a little bit unsettled as he watches the way in which President Putin has driven Americans and Europeans more closely together and strengthen the Transatlantic alliance in ways that would have been a little bit hard to imagine before the invasion began.” 

More background: US officials have closely watched China’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as fears have grown that the two autocratic nations are moving closer together on the world stage. Just weeks before the beginning of the invasion, Putin and Xi met at the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Beijing and the two nations issued a joint statement affirming a partnership “without limits.

A Western intelligence report indicated that Chinese officials around the same time requested that senior Russian officials wait until after the Beijing Olympics had finished before beginning military action in Ukraine, CNN has previously reported — but the particulars of the report were open to interpretation, according to a source familiar with the intelligence, and it is not clear whether Putin addressed the matter with Xi directly.

1 hr 48 min ago

EU foreign policy chief says Putin "failed" in his belief that "he was going to conquer Ukraine" 

From CNN's Joseph Ataman and Xiaofei Xu in Paris

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “believed he was going to conquer Ukraine” but “he failed.” 

“He believed he was going to divide us; he failed. He believed that he was going to weaken the transatlantic relationship and he failed. Now he has to stop,” he added while speaking to reporters while entering a summit of EU leaders in France’s Versailles.  

Borrell said after European countries reduce dependency on Russian energy exports, “we will be much safer. Have to spend less gas, use less gas, the climate requires that. For once, geopolitics and climate go together.”  

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told reporters that this was “a defining moment for Europe and it is a moment when we see that Putin’s war is a question of the resilience of democracies.” 

At the summit in Versailles, “we will rethink European defense with strong capabilities. We will rethink energy. We have to get rid of the dependence of Russian fossil fuels and for that we need massive investment in renewables,” she added.  

45 min ago

US considering more sanctions against Russia, Treasury secretary says

From CNN's Matt Egan 

(from Washington Post Live)
(from Washington Post Live)

The United States and its allies are considering additional sanctions to punish Russia for “atrocities” committed in Ukraine even as existing sanctions deal a powerful blow to the Russian economy, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

“The Russian economy will be devastated as a consequence of what we’ve already done, but we…continue to consider further steps we can take,” Yellen said during a Washington Post Live event.

Yellen did not detail specifics on what additional sanctions could be imposed, though she did note that Russia has not halted its invasion of Ukraine.

“We continue to work very closely with our allies to consider sanctions,” Yellen said. “At this point, we are not seeing Russia back off the horrific war they started, an unprovoked invasion of the Ukrainian homeland. In fact, the atrocities they are committing against civilians seem to be intensifying. So, it’s certainly appropriate for us to be working with our allies to consider further sanctions.”

The Treasury secretary spelled out the economic and financial damage caused by Western sanctions imposed in recent weeks.

“We have isolated Russia financially. The ruble has been in a free fall. The Russian stock market is closed. Russia has been effectively shut out of the international financial system,” Yellen said, adding that the Russian central bank’s access to its reserves has been largely cut off. 

Yellen conceded there is “certain” to be an economic effect on the United States and Europe from the sanctions, though she said officials have worked to minimize this. 

“It’s already pushed up global oil prices. We’re seeing that ourselves in prices at the pump,” Yellen said.

Asked if European allies will move to ban Russian oil and gas, Yellen reiterated that US officials recognize “not all countries are in the same position” to cut off shipments of Russian energy. 

“We have very little dependence on Russian oil,” Yellen said.

2 hr ago

Governor of Ukrainian region offers Russian troops a "chance to stay alive" with a deserter's hotline

From CNN's Anastasia Graham-Yooll in London

The governor of Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, Vitaliy Kim, announced his plans to provide a hotline for what he called Russian soldiers “stranded” on the frontline in Ukraine’s south. 

In a video released on Kim’s Telegram channel on Thursday, the governor addressed the Russian troops, offering “a chance” for those who don’t want to fight. 

“What is the Russians' problem? They don't want to attack. They think they've been misled, they've been told these are military exercises, almost every one of them says that. But they can't go back either, because they say those in Kherson will shoot at them when they retreat. So they are stranded in those villages, nor here nor there,” Kim said.

There have been no independently verifiable reports of desertion by Russian troops.

Based on the conversations between the locals and Russian troops “at the border between Mykolaiv and Kherson regions,” Kim announced his plan to create an option for Russian soldiers to avoid confrontation. 

“I'd like to arrange some kind of ‘green corridor’ for the Russians, those who haven't fired at the civilians or committed any crimes yet. For those who'd like to live, I'll organize a hotline to call in, to come and stay alive, and avoid jail when you get back to Russia. I'm arranging this, and I'm hopeful this will work,” he added.

Kim was unclear about what options or safety guarantees might be provided for those who call the hotline. He added the "green corridor" option won’t apply to artillery fighters and or rocket launching personnel, saying "after Mariupol, those guys have no chance: either run or lie in soil.”