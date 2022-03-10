Russian major general killed in Ukraine at end of February
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy and Josh Pennington
Russian Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky was killed while fighting in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Novorossiysk city government in Russia on March 3.
In the statement, the government said Sukhovetsky — the deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Ground Forces — died on Feb. 28 "while performing a combat mission during a special operation in Ukraine."
Sukhovetsky had previously served in the Russian military during operations in the North Caucasus region and Syria, the statement said.
US Senate passes government funding bill with $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid
From CNN's Clare Foran, Ali Zaslav, Ted Barrett
The US Senate has voted on a bipartisan basis to pass the massive $1.5 trillion government funding bill that includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.
The final tally was 68 to 31.
The bill, which the House passed Wednesday evening, can now be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.
What the Ukraine aid includes: Of the $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine, money is set aside for humanitarian, defense, and economic assistance. The bill also includes provisions for sanctions enforcement.
The emergency aid package sets aside $4 billion to help refugees who have fled or were displaced within the country and it increases the President's authority for defense equipment transfer to Ukraine and other allied nations to $3 billion, according to a fact sheet from the House Appropriations Committee.
Biden to announce US will move to revoke most-favored-nation status for Russia
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
President Joe Biden will announce Friday that the US, along with the G7 and European Union, will call for revoking "Most Favored Nation" status for Russia, referred to as permanent normal trade relations in the US, sources familiar with the move tell CNN.
Each country is expected to implement this measure based on its own national processes. The sources made note of congressional efforts to revoke Russia's permanent normal trade relations.
US warns Russia is "gaslighting the world" as UN Security Council discusses chemical weapons claims
From CNN's Senior UN Correspondent Richard Roth
The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting Friday at the request of Russia about an allegation the United States is using chemical weapons in Ukraine.
The US' UN Mission spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said the move was "exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack."
"Russia has a well-documented history of using chemical weapons and has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law. Russia also has a track record of falsely accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating," Dalton said.
"We’re not going to let Russia get away with gaslighting the world or using the UN Security Council as a venue for promoting their disinformation."
Some context: At a UN meeting Thursday, Russia accused the US of funding research for chemical weapons in Ukraine. Earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki slammed the allegations as "false claims."
Ukraine asks to withdraw more than 300 peacekeepers from UN missions
From CNN's Richard Roth and Laura Studley
Ukraine has requested to withdraw more than 300 peacekeepers from five operations, a United Nations representative said Thursday.
According to UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric, the peacekeepers are in Mali, Cyprus, Kosovo, South Sudan and Abyei — a disputed border region claimed by Sudan and South Sudan.
This includes 250 troops, 36 staff officers and experts on mission and 22 police officers — a total of 308 personnel from Ukraine.
“It is the right of any member state to withdraw, and we do need to thank the Ukrainian personnel and the use of their equipment for their longstanding contribution to peace operations and obviously the individual peacekeepers themselves as well," Dujarric said.
Additional peacekeepers from other regions will remain in these five locations.
“We are in discussions with other states to maintain our troop capabilities in all those missions," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the Secretary-General told CNN Thursday.
It comes after an earlier Ukrainian request to withdraw peacekeepers from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Ukraine has lost all communications with Chernobyl, UN nuclear watchdog says
From CNN's Hira Humayun
Ukraine has lost all communications with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement Thursday.
The statement comes a day after the Russian-controlled site lost external power supplies.
Power to the site: IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said the United Nations' nuclear watchdog is aware of reports that power has been restored to the site and is looking for confirmation.
Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine’s regulatory authority told the IAEA that emergency generators were providing electricity to the Chernobyl plant.
“The subsequent loss of communication meant that the regulator could no longer provide updated information about the site to the IAEA,” the statement read.
IAEA cited the Ukrainian regulatory authority, saying: “According to the information received before the loss of communication, both of the site’s power lines had been damaged, in effect disconnecting it from the grid.”
Effect of the disconnection: The IAEA statement said the disconnection from the grid “will not have a critical impact on essential safety functions at the site, where various radioactive waste management facilities are located, as the volume of cooling water in the spent fuel facility is sufficient to maintain heat removal without a supply of electricity.”
According to the IAEA, Ukraine’s regulator said eight of the country’s 15 reactors remained operating, including two at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, three at Rivne, one at Khmelnytsky and two at South Ukraine. Radiation levels at the four sites were normal, it said.
Grossi also said the IAEA is in touch with Ukrainian authorities about radiation monitoring systems in Ukraine.
The IAEA has not been able to re-establish communication with the monitoring systems installed to monitor nuclear material and activities at the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia facilities following the loss of remote data transmissions from those systems.
Satellite images show suburbs of Kyiv have sustained significant damage
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
The northwest suburbs of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and parts of the northern city of Chernihiv have sustained significant damage, new satellite images from Maxar Technologies show.
Satellite images taken on Thursday show fuel storage tanks on fire at the Russian-controlled Antonov Airbase in Hostomel, a northwest suburb of Kyiv. A thick black plume of smoke can be seen rising from the tanks, which are located on the southern end of the airbase.
A satellite image shows a warehouse just outside Kyiv's city limits in Stoyanka completely gutted by fire.
In Chernihiv, roughly 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Kyiv, the Epicenter K supermarket has also been destroyed by fire, the images show. The charred remains of the building can be seen — but there is no roof.
A fire is also seen burning in one of Chernihiv's industrial districts, located on its south side.
Stalled 40-mile-long Russian convoy near Kyiv now largely dispersed, satellite images show
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
With the clouds temporarily clearing around the Ukrainian capital, new satellite images taken earlier on Thursday show that the Russian military convoy northwest of Kyiv that stretched more than 40 miles (more than 64 kilometers) has "largely dispersed and redeployed," Maxar Technologies says.
The satellite images show that some elements of the convoy have "repositioned" into forests and treelined areas near Lubyanka, Ukraine, according to Maxar. The satellite images were taken at 11:37 a.m. Kyiv time (4.37 a.m. ET) on Thursday.
Just north of the Antonov Airbase in Hostomel, Ukraine, Russian military vehicles are seen sitting on roadways in residential areas in the town of Ozera — 17 miles northwest of Kyiv.
Towed artillery and other vehicles are seen taking cover in a sparse patches of trees near Lubyanka — about three miles northwest of the Antonov Airbase.
In Berestyanka — 10 miles west of the airbase — a number of fuel trucks and, what Maxar says, appears to be multiple rocket launchers are seen positioned in a field near trees.
Southeast of Ivankiv — the end of what was the 40+ mile convoy — a number of trucks and equipment are still seen on the roadway.
On the ground: CNN's Clarissa Ward reports on how heavy fighting unfolded east of Kyiv Thursday
There has been "an alarming development today, which is a real uptick in Russian activity to the east of the city, beyond a suburb called Brovary. We saw some very heavy fighting there," said CNN's Clarissa Ward, in a live report from Kyiv.
We "also saw a large column of Russian tanks come under fire in this extraordinary drone video, which appears to show Ukrainian forces firing anti-tank missiles, like those javelins that the US military has supplied them with, and basically picking off tanks in that Russian convoy," Ward told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
In addition to video of the battle, Ward noted that there is also relevant audio.
"There is a voice heard over this video. Apparently, the voice of a Russian soldier in that tank unit saying that his commander has been killed," she said.
But as the Ukrainians fight to defend their position, it's worrisome for citizens of Kyiv, Ward noted, that Russian forces are expanding their offensive.
"It is certainly of grave concern to everybody here in this city that the Russians appear to be making a real play, pushing east and then potentially, of course, pushing downwards, presumably, the goal would be to totally encircle the city [of Kyiv]. And meanwhile, so many civilians, Wolf, are still pinned down and trapped under heavy fighting," she added.
Ward noted that Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs — Dmytro Kuleba — shared social media video showing the war's impacts, especially on children.
"We saw a tweet today from the Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, where he ... shows the true cost of this, which are the children who are so often the victims in this war. And [Kuleba] posted some dramatic video that was shot during an evacuation in a town called Vorzel, again to the northwest, of an orphanage. A young child, a toddler, Wolf, one of two very sick children being ferried out of that orphanage looking frankly, completely unconscious," reported Ward.
As the fighting continues, so too does the civilian suffering in the suburb, Ward said.
"The people in this suburb have had no access to water, to medicine, to food, to gas, to heat, to electricity. It has been a completely traumatic experience and rescue workers still struggling to get into these hardest-hit areas and get Ukraine's most vulnerable citizens out," said Ward.