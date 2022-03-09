Ukrainians say evacuation convoy blocked

The damage in Yaroslava Kaminska's home village. (Yaroslava Kaminska)

In the village of Nemishayevo on the outskirts of Kyiv, residents have been sheltering in their homes while Russian shelling continues on a regular basis.

One local, Yaroslava Kaminska, says she remained in Nemishayevo with her family — her husband and his parents and grandmother — after Russia’s invasion of the village on February 28, and says they were “naïve idiots” for first thinking Russian troops wouldn’t come.

Since the invasion, she says residents have been scared to leave their homes.

“If you come out from your house, you should stand behind the house so that you can't be seen and heard, you should stand where the bullets won't reach you,” Kaminska says.

We can’t even walk to the next street. We ran behind the fences, under the yards, hid behind the walls -- in our own village, our own county.”

Kaminska says shelling has been constant since the arrival of Russian troops -- who, like other Ukrainians, she refers to as "Orcs" after the creatures in The Lord of the Rings.

Residents have been shot at by snipers and tanks have fired at houses on the family's street, she says.

Having been without water, electricity and heating since February 28, the village lost gas this week.

After that, Kaminska says the family “broke down” -- “we shouted at each other, we brought war to the house” -- and took the decision on Tuesday to leave, although she won’t say where they departed for or how in order to protect the safety of others trying to escape Nemishayevo.

We took nothing but a cat, a change of clothes and a guitar,” she says.

“We haven’t washed ourselves for a week. But it didn’t bother me for a long time. It does not matter. Only life is important, my family’s life and mine … I know what Russia is doing to us. This is not war; this is extermination.”