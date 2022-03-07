New Zealand's government is working to pass a bill that will allow the country to further sanction Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced in a news conference Monday.
What's in the bill: The bill will allow the government to target individuals, companies, services, and assets of those associated with the invasion, including those of oligarchs, Ardern said.
It will also prevent those who are sanctioned from moving assets into New Zealand, including superyachts, ships and aircrafts, and will prevent them from entering New Zealand waters or airspace, Ardern said.
She added that these measures may be extended to other states "complicit with Russia’s illegal actions,” such as Belarus.
Ardern said the bill will be introduced into Parliament on Wednesday, with hopes of it passing by the end of the day.
“A Bill of this nature has never been brought before our Parliament, but with Russia vetoing UN sanctions we must act ourselves to support Ukraine and our partners in opposition to this invasion,” Ardern said, according to a government statement.
The bill only applies to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and will allow new sanctions to be applied as approved by the Foreign Minister, it added.
Travel ban: On Monday, New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade also published a travel ban list of over 100 individuals associated with Russia’s invasion, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The measure was previously announced on February 24, and is expected to further expand in coming weeks.