Dire conditions in Volnovakha as civilians hide underground for days on end

Fears are mounting for civilians trapped in the besieged southern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, as the onslaught from Russian forces continues.

One man, who escaped from Volnovakha two days ago, told CNN about the conditions in parts of the city, where he spent days hiding in a basement.

"People are there for 11 days now. Some got out, but around 450 are still there," he told CNN, adding that he has had no communication with the people since he left, and they are still there as far as he knows.

People are sick. There is no toilet. Girls and women use a bucket for toilet and they take it out when there is no shelling," he said.

Food and water are very limited, he warned, and the basement only gets fresh air when there is no shelling -- which is rare.

"It stinks a lot all the time. Children are vomiting. There is no place to lie down so people sleep sitting," he told CNN.