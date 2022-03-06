Russia detains at least 4,357 people on Sunday during protests, says independent monitoring group

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint press conference on March 1 in Tallinn, Estonia. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone on Sunday on the need to provide further defensive equipment to Ukrainian forces.

“The leaders discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Prime Minister undertook to work with partners to provide further defensive equipment,” according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

Zelensky and Johnson also discussed the “deteriorating humanitarian situation” in the country.

Johnson “outlined what the UK is doing, both to provide humanitarian support and impose economic costs on Russia which strike at the heart of Putin’s war machine. This includes calling on other countries to take further action to remove Russia from SWIFT,” the spokesperson said.

“The leaders discussed the increasing threat Russia's barbaric attacks pose to Ukrainian civilians and the Prime Minister underlined the UK's determination to ensure Putin fails.”

The two leaders agreed to continue speaking, the spokesperson said.