"Fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II": More than 1.5 million people have crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries

More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighboring countries in 10 days, UN refugee agency commissioner Filippo Grandi said Sunday.
In a Twitter post, Grandi called it "the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."
Meanwhile, Germany's interior ministry told CNN that nearly 38,000 people have arrived in the country from Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24.
German Federal Police registered 37,786 refugees from the war-torn nation as of Sunday, an interior ministry spokesperson told CNN.
However, given the absence of border checks between Poland and Germany, the actual number of incoming people could be significantly higher, the ministry said.
Germany's interior minister Nancy Faeser told German newspaper "Bild am Sonntag" that Germany would host refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine no matter what their nationality.
"We want to save lives. That doesn't depend on the passport," Faeser told the German newspaper.